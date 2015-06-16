Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- Pulling themselves back into contention in the tight American League East, the Baltimore Orioles won six in a row last week and eight of nine.

Third baseman Manny Machado played a big role in that turnaround.

Machado hit .458 last week and was selected the AL Player of the Week on Monday. He moved into the leadoff spot earlier in the season and often gives the team’s offense a lift.

Last week, he went 11-for-24 with two homers and five RBIs. Machado is batting .282 with 11 homers and 30 RBIs after going 0-for-3 with a walk Monday in Baltimore’s 4-0 win over the Philadelphia Phillies.

After missing time in each of the past two seasons due to injuries, Machado is thrilled to be in the lineup each day.

“It’s a blessing ... going out there playing the game we love every day,” Machado said. “It’s something you can’t take for granted. You just keep playing.”

Machado stepped into the leadoff spot when the Orioles were playing in Tampa Bay in early May -- the series that had to be moved due to the rioting in Baltimore -- after Alejandro De Aza was not getting the job done there.

The third baseman stayed and flourished in his new slot. Machado has a .288 average in 41 games atop the order.

Machado is a natural doubles hitter who has plenty of power. However, he is doing more things that help the Orioles manufacture runs, especially early in games. The move now looks really good to manager Buck Showalter.

“It was a necessity thing to start with,” Showalter said. “If not him, then who? It almost seems like he’s running a little more, bunting a little more. He’s kind of taken on the attributes of a leadoff guy, kind of by osmosis.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 32-31

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Phillies (RHP Jerome Williams, 3-6, 5.71 ERA) at Orioles (RHP Chris Tillman, 4-7, 5.68 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Wei-Yin Chen turned in his best performance of the season Monday in the Orioles’ 4-0 victory over the Phillies. He gave up only four hits in eight innings, didn’t allow a ball out of the infield until the sixth inning, struck out nine with just one walk and showed the control and command the Orioles need from him.

--3B Manny Machado won the American League Player of the Week award Monday. He batted .458 (11-for-24) last week to help the Orioles on their six-game winning streak. Machado’s been a big help for the offense since he settled into the leadoff spot

--SS J.J. Hardy extended his hitting streak to eight games with an RBI single in the fifth inning Monday night. It is his longest hitting streak this season and the best since an eight-game streak last May 18-26.

--C Matt Wieters has given the Orioles a lift since his return. His defense and leadership skills are routinely lauded by manager Buck Showalter and teammates, but his timely batting skills also help. He belted a three-run homer that was the key hit Monday in the Orioles’ 4-0 victory over the Phillies. “I chased a pitch on 1-1, so I wanted to get something that was going to stay in the zone,” Wieters said. “(Philadelphia RHP Aaron Harang) threw a breaking ball that was probably a lot more (in) the zone than he wanted.”

--1B Chris Davis tried to bunt in his first at-bat in the second inning against the Phillies’ exaggerated shift. The Phillies didn’t move, so he did it again on the next pitch, perfectly popping a bunt just over the bag at third for a single. It will be interesting to see if this has any effect on opponents’ shifts in the coming days. Davis finished the game 1-for-3 with a walk.

--OF Nolan Reimold continues to contribute despite being with the team for only a week. He is getting starts in left field, moving to right later in games and helping on offense and defense. He went 0-for-3 Monday but threw out Chase Utley from right as the Phillies DH tried to stretch a single into a double in the eighth.

--2B Jonathan Schoop (sprained right knee) is working out with the Orioles this week, and if all goes well, he will begin a rehab assignment with Double-A Bowie on Friday. Schoop did some on-field work before Monday’s game and looked strong. Manager Buck Showalter didn’t think that Schoop would need the entire 20 days available to him on the rehab, but the organization will know more after he begins playing with Bowie.

--LHP Wesley Wright (left trapezius strain) reported to Triple-A Norfolk on Monday to begin a rehab assignment, though he didn’t immediately get into a game. The Orioles aren’t sure of a timetable for Wright’s return.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He was in attack mode. He was really good.” -- Manager Buck Showalter, on LHP Wei-Yin Chen, who threw eight sharp innings Monday in the Orioles’ 4-0 win over the Phillies.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Jonathan Schoop (partially torn PCL and mild sprain of right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 18. He was fitted for a brace April 21 and was still experiencing swelling as of April 23. He was doing strengthening work as of May 2, but he had fluid drained from the knee again May 5. He began jogging in a pool May 8. Schoop slid for the first time June 10. He is penciled in to start a rehab assignment with Double-A Bowie on June 19.

--RHP Miguel Gonzalez (right groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 10. He hopes to return in late June.

--LHP Wesley Wright (left trapezius strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 24. He had an MRI exam April 13, and he was headed to Florida to begin rehabbing. He began throwing the week of April 27 at the Orioles minor league complex in Sarasota and took BP, ran and fielded grounders April 29. He threw 50 pitches from 90 feet on May 5. He pitched in an extended spring training game May 19. He is expected to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk on June 16.

--RHP Kevin Gausman (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 7. He had an anti-inflammatory injection May 7. An MRI exam May 12 showed no structural damage. He made 25 throws from 60 feet May 19. He threw a simulated game June 2. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Frederick on June 6, then made a rehab start for Double-A Bowie on June 11.

--RHP Jason Garcia (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11. He went to Sarasota, Fla., in mid-May to begin his rehab.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

LHP Wei-Yin Chen

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

RHP Bud Norris

RHP Mike Wright

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Tommy Hunter

LHP Brian Matusz

RHP Brad Brach

RHP Chaz Roe

RHP Tyler Wilson

CATCHERS:

Matt Wieters

Caleb Joseph

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Davis

2B Ryan Flaherty

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Manny Machado

DH Jimmy Paredes

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Travis Snider

CF Adam Jones

RF Steve Pearce

OF Nolan Reimold

OF Delmon Young

OF David Lough