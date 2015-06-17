Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Orioles made some moves before Tuesday’s 19-3 rout of the Philadelphia Phillies that will help their bench and give left-hander Wei-Yin Chen a bit of a breather.

Baltimore first selected the contract of infielder/outfielder Chris Parmelee from Triple-A Norfolk, where he was batting .312 with six homers and 32 RBIs in 61 games. They Chen back to Class A Frederick to create a roster spot for Parmelee.

The Orioles also moved 2B Jonathan Schoop (sprained right knee) to the 60-day disabled list, but that expires on Wednesday. Schoop has been working out with the Orioles in Baltimore the last two days, will do so again for the next two days in Philadelphia and then likely will go out on a rehab assignment at Double-A Bowie starting Friday.

Chen (3-4) turned in a strong eight-inning effort in Tuesday’s 4-0 victory over the Phillies, but Orioles manager Buck Showalter expressed some concern about the left-hander’s fatigue. The skipper said Chen talked about that before his previous start.

“We’ve tried to take a little break with everybody (in the rotation) during the year,” Showalter said. “I just think from his description of how he felt on the 10th (the previous start), I thought the time was right.”

Showalter said Chen probably would throw three or four innings with Frederick on June 20 and then return to the Orioles for a June 26 game. That move also gives Baltimore a six-man bench, which could help the team during its National League games with the Phillies this week.

But Chen, who’s usually quiet and speaks through an interpreter, tweeted his frustration with a few remarks, including this: “I am disappointed my routine is being interrupted. I will continue to work hard and do my best to perform.”

In addition, agent Scott Boras got in a few remarks. After being contacted by The Baltimore Sun, Boras showed his displeasure with the situation.

“To disrupt a season like this for a pitcher of Chen’s status and to disrupt his routine, which is so important for a starting pitcher, is grossly irregular,” Boras said to The Sun. “I’ve never seen anything like this in the sport of baseball in my 30 years of doing this.”

Parmelee got off to a good start as an Oriole Tuesday, hitting two homers in a 4-for-6 effort.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 32-31

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Ubaldo Jimenez, 4-3, 3.19 ERA) at Phillies (RHP Kevin Correia, 0-0, 0.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Chris Tillman is slowly turning things around after a shaky start. The right-hander won his third straight game Tuesday and improved to 5-7 as his teammates scored 12 runs in the first three innings en route to a 19-3 victory. Tillman gave up three runs on four hits in six innings and is starting to show better command of his pitches

--3B Manny Machado hit solo homers in each of the first two innings of Tuesday’s rout. He homered on starting RHP Jerome Williams’ second pitch in the first and did it again versus RHP Dustin McGowan in the second inning. Machado now has three multi-homer games already this season. “It was great,” he said. “We need more of those games. Bats came alive today, pitching’s doing well. It’s been a great week.”

--RF Chris Parmelee made a good first impression on the Orioles. In his first game with the team, he went 4-for-6, including a solo homer in the second inning. The left-handed hitting infielder/outfielder gives the Orioles another good bat off bench, but he came up big in his first start. And he got a big ovation from the Camden Yards crowd after his final at-bat. “It’s pretty cool,” Parmelee said. “It’s pretty special. I’ve always loved playing here at Camden.”

--CF David Lough filled in for the banged-up Adam Jones in center field and came through in a big way. Lough crushed a three-run homer to right in the third that gave the Orioles a 12-0 lead. He had knocked in just three runs all season before that blast.

--LHP Wei-Yin Chen was sent to Class A Frederick in a roster move to make room for OF Chris Parmelee. Chen apparently was a bit upset with the move, taking to Twitter to express his disappointment with his routine being disrupted. He’ll be back with the Orioles to start on June 26, but manager Buck Showalter said there had been some signs of fatigue so the team wanted to give the pitcher a break.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We squared up a lot of mistakes they made and had a lot of good at-bats with the (eight) walks. It just kind of snowballed.”-- Manager Buck Showalter, on the Orioles’ 19-3 victory over Philadelphia.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Jonathan Schoop (partially torn PCL and mild sprain of right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 18. He was fitted for a brace April 21 and was still experiencing swelling as of April 23. He was doing strengthening work as of May 2, but he had fluid drained from the knee again May 5. He began jogging in a pool May 8. Schoop slid for the first time June 10. He is penciled in to start a rehab assignment with Double-A Bowie on June 19.

--RHP Miguel Gonzalez (right groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 10. He hopes to return in late June.

--LHP Wesley Wright (left trapezius strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 24. He had an MRI exam April 13, and he was headed to Florida to begin rehabbing. He began throwing the week of April 27 at the Orioles minor league complex in Sarasota and took BP, ran and fielded grounders April 29. He threw 50 pitches from 90 feet on May 5. He pitched in an extended spring training game May 19. He threw one inning on a rehab assignment for Triple-A Norfolk on June 16.

--RHP Kevin Gausman (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 7. He had an anti-inflammatory injection May 7. An MRI exam May 12 showed no structural damage. He made 25 throws from 60 feet May 19. He threw a simulated game June 2. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Frederick on June 6, then made a rehab start for Double-A Bowie on June 11. He threw two innings in a rehab start with Class A Frederick on June 16.

--RHP Jason Garcia (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11. He went to Sarasota, Fla., in mid-May to begin his rehab.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

RHP Bud Norris

RHP Mike Wright

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Tommy Hunter

LHP Brian Matusz

RHP Brad Brach

RHP Chaz Roe

RHP Tyler Wilson

CATCHERS:

Matt Wieters

Caleb Joseph

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Davis

2B Ryan Flaherty

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Manny Machado

DH Jimmy Paredes

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Travis Snider

CF Adam Jones

RF Steve Pearce

OF Nolan Reimold

OF Delmon Young

OF David Lough

OF Chris Parmelee