Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- Baltimore Orioles right fielder Chris Parmelee made an instant impact since his recall from the minor leagues on Tuesday.

“Hey, we get it, all right?” center fielder David Lough joked after Parmelee hit his third homer in two games Wednesday, lifting the Orioles to a 6-4 victory over the Phillies. “We get it. He’s a great player. He’s up here to prove that he belongs.”

Parmelee, a first-round draft pick of Minnesota in 2006, was signed by Baltimore to a minor league deal in the offseason. He hit .312 with six homers and 32 RBIs in 61 games for Norfolk.

“I‘m seeing the ball well right now,” he said, “and just trying to keep it simple -- just trying to keep it simple up there and kind of ride the wave as long as you can. There’s ups and downs in the game, and you do your best to try to keep it as level as possible.”

The Orioles, meanwhile, are on an uptick, having won 11 of their last 13 games.

“I don’t want to say every team searches for an identity; that’s too deep,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “April, May, it’s like fighters in the first two rounds, kind of feeling their way around, trying not to get knocked out, trying to figure out what the other guy’s got and what they have. And then sooner or later, you’ve got to start throwing punches.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 34-31

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Bud Norris 2-4, 8.29) at Phillies (RHP Sean O‘Sullivan 1-5 5.08)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Bud Norris, Thursday’s starter, was saddled with a no-decision in his last start, going 5 2/3 innings and allowing four runs on eight hits while striking out five against the Yankees. He didn’t walk a batter. He is 1-3 with a 4.21 ERA in five career starts against Philadelphia.

--RHP Ubaldo Jimenez went 6 2/3 innings to beat Philadelphia on Wednesday night, his second straight victory after four straight no-decisions. Jimenez surrendered four runs (three earned) and eight hits, while striking out eight. The key inning for Jimenez was the fourth. His team had just staked him to a 5-1 lead by scoring four times in the top of the inning, but the Phillies put two men on with none out. He proceeded to strike out Domonic Brown, Cameron Rupp and Cody Asche to key Philadelphia at bay. “I was able to execute pitches,” Jimenez said. “(Catcher Matt) Wieters was calling a great game out there, especially when we got the first two runners on the base. He just put the right thing. I just executed.” Jimenez retired 10 straight after that, but gave up a three-run homer to Freddy Galvis in the seventh, on a backdoor slider. He did not walk a batter for the second time in 13 starts this season, something he did not do in any of his 22 starts last season. Jimenez also drove in a run with an infield single in the fourth inning, his first hit and RBI since 2011, when he was with the Colorado Rockies. He called it “a fluke.”

--RF Chris Parmelee hit a solo homer in the first inning Wednesday in Philadelphia, his third homer in two games against the Phillies since his recall from Triple-A Norfolk. “Hey, we get it, all right?” center fielder David Lough joked. “We get it. He’s a great player. He’s up here to prove that he belongs.” Parmelee, a first-round draft pick of Minnesota in 2006, was signed by Baltimore to a minor league deal in the offseason. He hit .312 with six homers and 32 RBIs in 61 games for Norfolk. “I‘m seeing the ball well right now,” he said, “and just trying to keep it simple -- just trying to keep it simple up there and kind of ride the wave as long as you can. There’s ups and downs in the game, and you do your best to try to keep it as level as possible.”

--CF David Lough, filling in for an injured Adam Jones for the second straight night Wednesday, contributed a two-out, two-run double to a four-run fourth inning. “That’s kind of a morale-booster and a morale-breaker,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said of Lough’s hit, “because it looked like you were going to wiggle off there.” Lough got the hit off Phillies starter Kevin Correia, against whom he is now 8-for-13 in his career. He is at a loss to explain such success, however. “I faced him quite a bit when I was with Kansas City and he was with Minnesota,” he said. “I was just looking for a good pitch, and was able to come through.”

--SS J.J. Hardy went 2-for-4 Wednesday, extending his hitting streak to 10 games. Hardy is hitting .378 during the streak, his longest since an 11-gamer in 2013. It is a sign that the veteran shortstop has found his stride after missing the first month of the season with a shoulder strain.

--OF Adam Jones missed his second straight game Wednesday because of a shoulder injury, and is not expected to play Thursday against the Phillies, either. He is officially day-to-day.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “When he gave up a hit, he got right back in the strike zone. It’s something that’s been a real focus for him. He’s got a live fastball that moves a lot. He’s just got to trust it.” -- Orioles manager Buck Showalter, on RHP Ubaldo Jimenez, who went 6 2/3 innings to beat Philadelphia on Wednesday night.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Adam Jones (shoulder) did not play June 16-17 and is not expected to play June 18. He is day-to-day.

--2B Jonathan Schoop (partially torn PCL and mild sprain of right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 18, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 16. He was fitted for a brace April 21 and was still experiencing swelling as of April 23. He was doing strengthening work as of May 2, but he had fluid drained from the knee again May 5. He began jogging in a pool May 8. Schoop slid for the first time June 10. He is penciled in to start a rehab assignment with Double-A Bowie on June 19.

--RHP Miguel Gonzalez (right groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 10. He hopes to return in late June.

--LHP Wesley Wright (left trapezius strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 24. He had an MRI exam April 13, and he was headed to Florida to begin rehabbing. He began throwing the week of April 27 at the Orioles minor league complex in Sarasota and took BP, ran and fielded grounders April 29. He threw 50 pitches from 90 feet on May 5. He pitched in an extended spring training game May 19. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk on June 16.

--RHP Kevin Gausman (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 7. He had an anti-inflammatory injection May 7. An MRI exam May 12 showed no structural damage. He made 25 throws from 60 feet May 19. He threw a simulated game June 2. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Frederick on June 6, then made a rehab start for Double-A Bowie on June 11. He threw two innings in a rehab start with Class A Frederick on June 16.

--RHP Jason Garcia (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11. He went to Sarasota, Fla., in mid-May to begin his rehab.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

RHP Bud Norris

RHP Mike Wright

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Tommy Hunter

LHP Brian Matusz

RHP Brad Brach

RHP Chaz Roe

RHP Tyler Wilson

CATCHERS:

Matt Wieters

Caleb Joseph

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Davis

2B Ryan Flaherty

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Manny Machado

DH Jimmy Paredes

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Travis Snider

CF Adam Jones

RF Steve Pearce

OF Nolan Reimold

OF Delmon Young

OF David Lough

OF/INF Chris Parmelee