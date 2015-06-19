Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- On Tuesday, the Baltimore Orioles hit a club-record eight homers in a 19-3 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies.

On Thursday, Orioles third baseman Manny Machado led off against the Phillies with a homer, and Baltimore did not score again, en route to a 2-1 loss.

Orioles manager Buck Showalter called Machado’s homer “the kiss of death.”

“We had some good swings,” Showalter added. “We were just hitting the ball to the wrong parts of the park.”

True enough. Machado, shortstop J.J. Hardy and even pitcher Bud Norris flied out to deep center.

But it’s also true that the Orioles fanned 11 times. The two biggest came in the seventh, when Phillies reliever Luis Garcia struck out Machado and left fielder Travis Snider with runners at second and third.

“That,” Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg said, “was game-saving -- probably the moment of the game, as far as keeping the momentum on our side.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 34-32

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Mike Wright 2-2, 4.13) at Blue Jays (RHP Marco Estrada 4-3, 4.24)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Mike Wright, Friday’s starter, lost to the Yankees his last time out and has dropped his last two starts. He lasted just four innings against New York, allowing five runs on six hits while striking out two and walking three. He has never faced Toronto.

--RHP Bud Norris absorbed a 2-1 loss to Philadelphia on Thursday, going six innings and allowing two runs on five hits while striking out two and walking two. Norris carried a 1-0 lead into the sixth but allowed a two-run homer to Phillies 1B Ryan Howard on a 1-2 fastball that caught a little too much of the plate. “Unfortunately,” Norris said, “the last couple games I’ve made a mistake with my fastball.”

--3B Manny Machado led off Thursday’s 2-1 loss to Philadelphia with his 14th homer of the season, equaling his career high. It was also his third homer in as many games, the third leadoff homer of his career and the Birds’ fourth leadoff homer of the season. Manager Buck Showalter called it “the kiss of death,” as the Orioles did not score again.

--SS J.J. Hardy went 2-for-4 Thursday, extending his hitting streak to 11 games. Hardy is hitting .390 during the streak, his longest since an 11-gamer in 2013.

--LF Travis Snider struck out four times in as many at-bats in Thursday’s 2-1 loss to Philadelphia, symbolic of a Baltimore lineup that fanned 11 times against five Philadelphia pitchers. The last of Snider’s strikeouts came against reliever Luis Garcia in the fifth, immediately after Manny Machado fanned, both with runners at second and third. “That,” Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg said, “was game-saving -- probably the moment of the game, as far as keeping the momentum on our side.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We got the leadoff homer. That was the kiss of death.”-- Orioles manager Buck Showalter, after his team lost to Philadelphia 2-1 even though Baltimore 3B Manny Machado led off the game with a home.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Adam Jones (sore right shoulder) did not play June 16, 17 or 18. He is day-to-day.

--2B Jonathan Schoop (partially torn PCL and mild sprain of right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 18, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 16. He was fitted for a brace April 21 and was still experiencing swelling as of April 23. He was doing strengthening work as of May 2, but he had fluid drained from the knee again May 5. He began jogging in a pool May 8. Schoop slid for the first time June 10. He is penciled in to start a rehab assignment with Double-A Bowie on June 19.

--RHP Miguel Gonzalez (right groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 10. He hopes to return in late June.

--LHP Wesley Wright (left trapezius strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 24. He had an MRI exam April 13, and he was headed to Florida to begin rehabbing. He began throwing the week of April 27 at the Orioles minor league complex in Sarasota and took BP, ran and fielded grounders April 29. He threw 50 pitches from 90 feet on May 5. He pitched in an extended spring training game May 19. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk on June 16.

--RHP Kevin Gausman (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 7. He had an anti-inflammatory injection May 7. An MRI exam May 12 showed no structural damage. He made 25 throws from 60 feet May 19. He threw a simulated game June 2. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Frederick on June 6, then made a rehab start for Double-A Bowie on June 11. He threw two innings in a rehab start with Class A Frederick on June 16.

--RHP Jason Garcia (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11. He went to Sarasota, Fla., in mid-May to begin his rehab.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

RHP Bud Norris

RHP Mike Wright

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Tommy Hunter

LHP Brian Matusz

RHP Brad Brach

RHP Chaz Roe

RHP Tyler Wilson

CATCHERS:

Matt Wieters

Caleb Joseph

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Davis

2B Ryan Flaherty

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Manny Machado

DH Jimmy Paredes

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Travis Snider

CF Adam Jones

RF Steve Pearce

OF Nolan Reimold

OF Delmon Young

OF David Lough

OF/INF Chris Parmelee