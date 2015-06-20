Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- Mike Wright had an impressive start to his rookie season.

The right-hander started out with 14 1/3 scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Angel on May 17 and the Miami Marlins on May 23, his first two major league starts.

Things have taken a downward turn since. Going into his start against the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday, he had pitched a total of 14 innings and allowed 13 earned runs in his next three major league starts.

Against the Blue Jays on Friday, he allowed three hits, four walks and three runs in 1 1/3 innings.

“I don’t like not going deep into the game, especially when it’s because I‘m not throwing strikes,” Wright said. “For me not to even give my team a chance by walking guys, it’s not my game and definitely something I‘m not very happy about. It was tough.”

The game Friday got away from him after he hit Blue Jays right fielder Jose Bautista with an 0-1 pitch with two out in the first. It looked like it grazed Bautista’s uniform and plate umpire CB Bucknor immediately issued a warning to each team. There has been some nastiness between the teams last season and in April during the Orioles’ previous visit to Toronto with Bautista in the middle of it.

The warning came as a surprise.

“It happened really quickly,” Wright said. “And I know there’s been (history), but when you get warned that quick -- obviously I wasn’t trying to hit Bautista -- I pitched him in. I accidentally hit him. We got warned and it’s kind of tough to go in on another guy because, obviously if you hit somebody, then you’re out of the game. It was kind of tough, but neither side of the plate today I was commanding very well.”

He has hit a batter in three starts in a row and in four of his six career starts. Not only was Friday’s start his shortest as an Oriole, it was the shortest by a Baltimore starter this season.

What was coming to him so easily has become a struggle for the 25-year-old.

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 34-33

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Kevin Gausman, 1-0, 4.50 ERA) at Blue Jays (LHP Mark Buehrle, 7-4, 4.01 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Kevin Gausman will make his ninth appearance and first start of the season Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays in the middle game of a three-game series at Rogers Centre. Gausman has been on the disabled list with tendinitis in his right shoulder since May 8. He is taking the spot for the one start in place of LHP Wei-Yin Chen, who was optioned to Class A Frederick on Tuesday and is scheduled to return June 26 to start for the Orioles. Gausman pitched two innings Tuesday at Class A Frederick to set him up for the start against the Blue Jays. He has faced the Blue Jays once this season, April 12, in relief and allowed two hits, two walks and one run in 1 1/3 innings. He is 1-1 with a 3.78 ERA in seven career games against Toronto, including two starts.

--RHP Miguel Gonzalez (right groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 10. He will have a rehabilitation start Saturday with Double-A Bowie and could return to the rotation Thursday to pitch against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Manager Buck Showalter said Friday that the targets for Gonzalez was pitch five innings and make about 75 pitches.

--CF Adam Jones (right shoulder) returned to the Orioles’ lineup as designated hitter Friday after missing the previous three games. Jones jarred his shoulder diving for a ball Monday. An MRI on the shoulder showed no serious damage. He was originally in the lineup to play center field but said the shoulder became sore during the pregame warmups. He said he would rather miss a few games in June and be ready for the rest of the season. Manager Buck Showalter said that he had two lineups made out before the game, one with Jones in center field and the other with him as DH.

--RHP Mike Wright allowed a career-high four walks in going only 1 1/3 innings on Friday in the Orioles’ 5-4 loss to the Blue Jays. He allowed four runs in the shortest outing of his career and the shortest by a Baltimore starter this season. He hit RF Jose Bautista with a pitch in the first inning and ha hit a batter in three straight starts and four of his six career starts. He has allowed at least four earned runs in three straight starts, all losses.

--SS J.J. Hardy had his 11-game hitting streak ended Friday when he went 0-for-4 in a 5-4 loss to the Blue Jays. He was batting .390 (16-for-41) with three double and five RBIs in that span.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “(RHP Tyler Wilson) gave us a chance and that was impressive. I‘m proud of the way our guys battled back.” -- Orioles manager Buck Showalter, after a loss to Toronto on Friday.

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Miguel Gonzalez (right groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 10. He will begin a rehabilitation stint June 20 with Double-A Bowie and could return to the rotation June 25.

--2B Jonathan Schoop (partially torn PCL and mild sprain of right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 18, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 16. He was fitted for a brace April 21 and was still experiencing swelling as of April 23. He was doing strengthening work as of May 2, but he had fluid drained from the knee again May 5. He began jogging in a pool May 8. Schoop slid for the first time June 10. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Bowie on June 19.

--LHP Wesley Wright (left trapezius strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 24. He had an MRI exam April 13, and he was headed to Florida to begin rehabbing. He began throwing the week of April 27 at the Orioles minor league complex in Sarasota and took BP, ran and fielded grounders April 29. He threw 50 pitches from 90 feet on May 5. He pitched in an extended spring training game May 19. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk on June 16.

--RHP Jason Garcia (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11. He went to Sarasota, Fla., in mid-May to begin his rehab.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

RHP Bud Norris

RHP Mike Wright

RHP Kevin Gausman

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Tommy Hunter

LHP Brian Matusz

RHP Brad Brach

RHP Chaz Roe

RHP Tyler Wilson

CATCHERS:

Matt Wieters

Caleb Joseph

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Davis

2B Ryan Flaherty

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Manny Machado

DH Jimmy Paredes

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Travis Snider

CF Adam Jones

RF Steve Pearce

OF Nolan Reimold

OF Delmon Young

OF David Lough

OF/INF Chris Parmelee