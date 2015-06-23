Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- After starting the season in the bullpen, then spending time on the disabled list due to shoulder tendinitis, Baltimore Orioles right-hander Kevin Gausman made his first start of the season Saturday.

His next start will be in the minors.

Gausman allowed two runs over five innings against the Toronto Blue Jays in a game the Orioles went on to win 5-3 with a three-run ninth.

On Sunday, he was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk, where he will be used as a starter.

With right-hander Miguel Gonzalez and left-hander Wei-Yin Chen set to return to the rotation for Thursday and Friday starts, respectively, after making minor league starts Saturday, Gausman would have been returned to the bullpen if he stayed with the Orioles.

Sending Gausman, 24, to Norfolk is a move made with an eye on the long term.

”We are going to keep Gaus pitching every fifth day,“ manager Buck Showalter said. ”We got good reports on Miguel and Wei-Yin, we don’t want to put Gausman in the bullpen. We think he has a chance to be in our rotation, next year possibly this year, who knows? We don’t want next year to get here and he does not have enough innings under his belt to pitch next season. ...

“There’s no reason to keep him here when he’s not going to start here and keep another arm that’s fresh in the bullpen.”

Showalter said Sunday that Gausman understands the move.

”He’s very mature, a professional,“ Showalter said. ”He’s got a chance to be pretty good because he looks through things with professional, big league eyes. He doesn’t just get down there and throw up stats, he’s trying to do things that will help him at the big league level. No one asks better questions than him. He’s a watcher of the game, taking things in. I don’t think he’s going to miss an opportunity, and it will be there for him shortly.

“I don’t want the season over and him to have 80, 90 innings and expect him to throw 180, 200 innings next year. That’s not smart. We got to keep the endgame in mind. If we bring him back here, it will be as a starter initially.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 36-33

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Ubaldo Jimenez, 5-3, 3.27 ERA) at Red Sox (RHP Joe Kelly, 2-4, 5.32 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Ubaldo Jimenez will start Tuesday when the Orioles open a three-game series against the Red Sox at Fenway Park. He is 2-0 with a 3.57 ERA in four starts in June. In eight career starts against Boston, he is 1-3 with an 8.42 ERA. He is 0-1 with a 7.41 ERA in four career starts at Fenway.

--CF Adam Jones (sore right shoulder) did not play Sunday after being used as designated hitter in the first two games of the three-game series with the Blue Jays. He missed the three games prior to the series in Toronto after injuring the shoulder on a diving play Monday. “He’s a little sore today, which now makes me wonder,” manager Buck Showalter said. “It’s not from the swings. It’s from the activity, diving into the base. I thought that he would make a jump forward, so I want to take the benefit of a full day (Sunday) and (an off day Monday) and see what we’ve got Tuesday.”

--RHP Kevin Gausman, who allowed two runs in a five-inning spot start Saturday, was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Sunday. RHP Oliver Drake was recalled from Norfolk on Sunday to give the bullpen another arm. “We’re going to keep Gaus pitching every fifth day,” manager Buck Showalter said. “We don’t want to put Gausman in the bullpen. We think he has a chance to be in our rotation, next year, possibly this year.” Gausman made eight relief appearances before going on the disabled list May 8, and he returned to make his first start of the season Saturday.

--RHP Oliver Drake was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk on Sunday after RHP Kevin Gausman was optioned to Norfolk. Drake gave the bullpen a fresh arm for the series finale in Toronto but was not used in the 13-9 win over the Blue Jays. In five relief outings with the Orioles, Drake is 0-0 with a 3.52 ERA.

--RHP Miguel Gonzalez, who has been on the disabled list since June 10 due to a right groin strain, allowed four hits, one walk and two runs with four strikeouts in his rehab start for Double-A Bowie on Saturday. Gonzalez is scheduled to start for the Orioles on Thursday against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.

--LHP Wei-Yin Chen, who was optioned to Fredrick on Tuesday, pitched three innings in a start for the Class A club Saturday. He allowed one hit and no runs while striking out four in three innings. He will rejoin to Baltimore rotation Friday and will start against the Indians at Camden Yards.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Are we capable of scoring seven runs? Yeah. Are they capable of scoring six or seven runs? Yeah. It doesn’t surprise anybody. It’s a day game and the ball is flying and you’re going to have a lot of runs scored. You just want to have a chance at the end. We had a lot of guys come out of the bullpen, who bent but didn’t break. You know balls were going to be flying out of this place today.” -- Manager Buck Showalter, after Sunday’s game, in which the Orioles led the Blue Jays 7-6 following the second inning. Baltimore went on to win 13-9.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Adam Jones (sore right shoulder) did not play June 21. After an off day June 22, he is due to be re-evaluated June 23.

--RHP Miguel Gonzalez (right groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 10. He made a rehab start for Double-A Bowie on June 20, and he is scheduled to return to the Baltimore rotation June 25.

--2B Jonathan Schoop (partially torn PCL and mild sprain of right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 18, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 16. He was fitted for a brace April 21 and was still experiencing swelling as of April 23. He was doing strengthening work as of May 2, but he had fluid drained from the knee again May 5. He began jogging in a pool May 8. Schoop slid for the first time June 10. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Bowie on June 19.

--LHP Wesley Wright (left trapezius strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 24. He had an MRI exam April 13, and he was headed to Florida to begin rehabbing. He began throwing the week of April 27 at the Orioles minor league complex in Sarasota and took BP, ran and fielded grounders April 29. He threw 50 pitches from 90 feet on May 5. He pitched in an extended spring training game May 19. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk on June 16.

--RHP Jason Garcia (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He went to Sarasota, Fla., in mid-May to begin his rehab.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

RHP Bud Norris

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Tommy Hunter

LHP Brian Matusz

RHP Brad Brach

RHP Chaz Roe

RHP Oliver Drake

RHP Mychal Givens

CATCHERS:

Matt Wieters

Caleb Joseph

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Davis

2B Ryan Flaherty

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Manny Machado

DH Jimmy Paredes

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Travis Snider

CF Adam Jones

RF Steve Pearce

OF Nolan Reimold

OF Delmon Young

OF David Lough

OF/INF Chris Parmelee