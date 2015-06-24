Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- Baltimore Orioles manager Buck Showalter takes pride in having a team that can absorb injuries and other manpower losses and continue to win.

Last year, his Orioles lost Manny Machado and Matt Wieters to injury and Chris Davis to a PED suspension.

Tuesday night in Boston, with center fielder Adam Jones, the centerpiece of the offense, out for the fifth time in the last seven games, Showalter got a three-run homer from David Lough, playing center with Jones out, en route to a 6-4 win over the Boston Red Sox.

“We’re fortunate to have ... we try to be a sum of the parts team,” Showalter said after his team’s 14th win in the last 18 games after an 0-3 start to the month of June.

The speedy Lough, who knows he’s no Jones when it comes to power, hit his third home run in his last 10 games -- after hitting one in his first 41 of the season.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 37-33

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Bud Norris, 2-5, 7.57 ERA) at Red Sox (RHP Clay Buchholz, 4-6, 4.87 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Adam Jones was out for the fifth time in the last seven games and said he is likely to rest his injured shoulder again Wednesday and Thursday. “I don’t think I’ll go on the DL,” he said before the opener of the three-game series in Boston. “I don’t like the DL. But I can’t play. It’s uncomfortable.”

--OF David Lough, replacing Adam Jones in center, hit a three-run homer off Joe Kelly in a four-run second inning. It was his third homer in his last 10 games, after he hit one in his first 41 games of the season. “I don’t get many of them, not as many as (Jones) gets, but it was good to get that on the board tonight and get those three runs for us,” Lough said.

--RHP Ubaldo Jimenez came into Tuesday night’s game 1-3 lifetime in the regular season and 1-4 counting a 2007 World Series appearance against the Boston Red Sox. He had never won at Fenway Park and while he wasn’t great Tuesday, he did strike out eight in five innings to secure his first three-game winning streak as an Oriole. It was his fifth eight-plus strikeout game of the season.

--LHP Zach Britton gave up a run in the ninth inning but notched his 16th save in his last 16 chances, his 20th of the season. He is 10-for-10 in road save chances and his Orioles are 31-0 when leading after seven innings.

--3B Manny Machado had two hits and is 12-for-23 during a five-game hitting streak. He has multiple hits in all five games, tying the longest such stretch of his career.

--RHP Bud Norris goes for just his third win of the season,, but his second against the Red Sox, when he starts Game 2 of the three-game series at Fenway Park on Wednesday night. Norris worked 6 2/3 innings and allowed three runs in an 18-7 victory on April 26 and is 2-2 with a 3.52 ERA in six career starts against Boston (0-2 with a 4.08 at Fenway). He is coming off a strong outing in a 2-1 loss at Philadelphia last week.

--RHP Miguel Gonzalez, on the disabled list since June 11 with a groin strain, rejoined the team Tuesday and will be activated to start Thursday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I don’t get many of them, not as many as he gets, but it was good to get that on the board tonight and get those three runs for us.” -- Orioles OF David Lough, on replacing CF Adam Jones and hitting a homer on a win over Boston on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Adam Jones (sore right shoulder) was out June 23 for the fifth time in the last seven games. He is day-to-day and hopes to avoid a DL stint.

--RHP Miguel Gonzalez (right groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 10. He made a rehab start for Double-A Bowie on June 20. He rejoined the team June 23 and will be activated to start June 25.

--2B Jonathan Schoop (partially torn PCL and mild sprain of right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 18, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 16. He was fitted for a brace April 21 and was still experiencing swelling as of April 23. He was doing strengthening work as of May 2, but he had fluid drained from the knee again May 5. He began jogging in a pool May 8. Schoop slid for the first time June 10. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Bowie on June 19.

--LHP Wesley Wright (left trapezius strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 24. He had an MRI exam April 13, and he was headed to Florida to begin rehabbing. He began throwing the week of April 27 at the Orioles minor league complex in Sarasota and took BP, ran and fielded grounders April 29. He threw 50 pitches from 90 feet on May 5. He pitched in an extended spring training game May 19. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk on June 16.

--RHP Jason Garcia (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He went to Sarasota, Fla., in mid-May to begin his rehab.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

RHP Bud Norris

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Tommy Hunter

LHP Brian Matusz

RHP Brad Brach

RHP Chaz Roe

RHP Oliver Drake

RHP Mychal Givens

CATCHERS:

Matt Wieters

Caleb Joseph

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Davis

2B Ryan Flaherty

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Manny Machado

DH Jimmy Paredes

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Travis Snider

CF Adam Jones

RF Steve Pearce

OF Nolan Reimold

OF Delmon Young

OF David Lough

OF/INF Chris Parmelee