Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- Give the Baltimore Orioles credit for this: They find creative ways to get the most out of their roster.

Now, they will need to dip into their bag of tricks once again.

With right-hander Miguel Gonzalez expected to be activated from the disabled list Thursday to start the series finale against the Boston Red Sox, and lefty Wei-Yin Chen set to return Friday night for the series opener against the Cleveland Indians, the Orioles will have to make roster moves to clear spots for both pitchers.

“We’re going to have the strongest roster we can have every night, and at the end of the night, we’re going to try to get ready for the next day,” Orioles executive vice president Dan Duquette told the Baltimore Sun. “A lot of the players that we have in Triple-A have been able to come up and contribute to the team, which is good. They have experience, and a couple of them have made a strong contribution toward winning games, so hopefully that continues.”

Recently, the Orioles made some waves by optioning Chen, who has a 2.89 ERA, to Class A Frederick in order to call up outfielder Chris Parmelee and prevent him from exercising an out clause in his minor league contract. They made a similar move last Sunday, sending right-hander Kevin Gausman to Triple-A Norfolk to create a spot for reliever Oliver Drake, a maneuver that left them with only three starting pitchers but seven outfielders on the active roster.

In all likelihood, reliever Mychal Givens will be optioned to Norfolk to make room for Gonzalez. It is not yet clear what the Orioles will do to create a spot for Chen.

“We’d like to have the strongest team we can have every night,” Duquette told the Sun. “Having the pitchers on option, that helps the team a lot.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 37-34

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Miguel Gonzalez, 5-4, 3.33 ERA) at Red Sox (LHP Eduardo Rodriguez, 3-1, 3.13 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Adam Jones (sore right shoulder) sat out for the sixth time in eight games, although manager Buck Showalter said Jones showed some improvement Wednesday. It is unlikely Jones will play until at least Friday.

--RHP Bud Norris pitched five shutout innings, then was pulled before the end of the sixth after allowing five runs -- all unearned. Norris committed one of Baltimore’s two errors in the inning, then allowed four of the seven hits Boston had against him in 5 2/3 innings. “It’s a bit frustrating to know that that’s how that inning was,” said Norris, who fell to 2-7. “I was only at 88 pitches when I got pulled, too. Every inning is going to be an important inning, especially in a close ballgame.”

--1B Chris Davis drove in Baltimore’s only run with a single in the sixth. Davis, who finished 1-for-3, committed Baltimore’s first error in the sixth when leadoff hitter Alejandro De Aza’s hard grounder broke through the webbing his Davis’ glove. “It kind of surprised me,” Davis said. “I felt it go in my web and made a move to the bag, then looked back and the ball was on the ground. You don’t have enough time right there to think. You’ve just got to try and get an out.”

--RHP Mychal Givens made his major league debut with one inning of relief in the eighth inning. Givens is the fifth Baltimore player to make his big league debut this season and the 999th player to appear in a game for the franchise since it moved to Baltimore in 1954. Givens struck out one and didn’t allow a hit while setting the Red Sox down in order. He is likely to be optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Thursday to clear a spot for the return of RHP Miguel Gonzalez from the disabled list.

--3B Manny Machado extended his hitting streak to six games with a leadoff single in the first. He finished 1-for-4. Machado is batting .481 during the streak with a home run and six RBIs.

--RHP Oliver Drake was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Wednesday, ending a three-day stint in the majors in which he didn’t get into a game. In five relief appearances for Baltimore earlier this year, Drake had no decisions and a 3.52 ERA.

--LHP T.J. McFarland was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk when the Orioles sent down RHP Oliver Drake. McFarland went 0-1 with a 1.93 ERA in 10 relief appearances for Baltimore earlier this season. In nine games (seven starts) for Norfolk, he was 2-2 with a 3.41 ERA.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I don’t know if you can pitch a better five innings than Bud pitched.” -- Manager Buck Showalter, on RHP Bud Norris, who blanked the Red Sox before giving up five unearned runs in the sixth inning Wednesday. Boston went on to win 5-1.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Adam Jones (sore right shoulder) was out June 24 for the sixth time in eight games. He is unlikely to return before June 26.

--RHP Miguel Gonzalez (right groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 10. He made a rehab start for Double-A Bowie on June 20. He rejoined the team June 23 and will be activated to start June 25.

--2B Jonathan Schoop (partially torn PCL and mild sprain of right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 18, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 16. He was fitted for a brace April 21 and was still experiencing swelling as of April 23. He was doing strengthening work as of May 2, but he had fluid drained from the knee again May 5. He began jogging in a pool May 8. Schoop slid for the first time June 10. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Bowie on June 19.

--LHP Wesley Wright (left trapezius strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 24. He had an MRI exam April 13, and he was headed to Florida to begin rehabbing. He began throwing the week of April 27 at the Orioles minor league complex in Sarasota and took BP, ran and fielded grounders April 29. He threw 50 pitches from 90 feet on May 5. He pitched in an extended spring training game May 19. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk on June 16.

--RHP Jason Garcia (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He went to Sarasota, Fla., in mid-May to begin his rehab.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

RHP Bud Norris

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Tommy Hunter

LHP Brian Matusz

RHP Brad Brach

RHP Chaz Roe

LHP T.J. McFarland

RHP Mychal Givens

CATCHERS:

Matt Wieters

Caleb Joseph

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Davis

2B Ryan Flaherty

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Manny Machado

DH Jimmy Paredes

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Travis Snider

CF Adam Jones

RF Steve Pearce

OF Nolan Reimold

OF Delmon Young

OF David Lough

OF/INF Chris Parmelee