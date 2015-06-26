Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- Nobody was surprised Thursday when the Baltimore Orioles optioned reliever Mychal Givens to Double-A Bowie. After all, they needed to open a roster spot for starter Miguel Gonzalez, who was credited with the victory in a 6-4 win over the Boston Red Sox.

However, Givens left an impression on the Orioles, too.

A converted shortstop, Givens made his major league debut Wednesday night and tossed a scoreless eighth inning, catching the attention of manager Buck Showalter.

”With Mychal, it’s kind of, ‘To be continued,'“ Showalter said. ”He brings a lot of things. He’s very athletic. He brings a lot of things that a lot of other pitchers can‘t.

“You can tell Mike is athletic and gets the other parts of the game. You see his times to the plate, his moves to first (base) -- little things you’ve got to get used to. You can tell he’s into the situation of the game, even in a short stint. With the ball to the right side, he’s breaking that way, as you should be. Little things like that. (His) pure stuff will play up here.”

Givens, 25, was used as a setup man and closer in Double-A, pitching in high-leverage situations designed to prepare him for the pressures of the big leagues. He was 3-1 with 12 saves and a 1.60 ERA in 23 appearances for Bowie before his call-up Saturday.

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 38-34

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Indians (RHP Corey Kluber, 3-9, 3.65 ERA) at Orioles (LHP Wei-Yin Chen, 3-4, 2.89 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Adam Jones (shoulder) sat out Thursday for fourth consecutive game and the seventh time in nine games. The Orioles hope he will be ready to return over the weekend.

--C Matt Wieters knew something had to change after the last time the Orioles faced one of their former prospects, Boston LHP Eduardo Rodriguez, and he made the necessary adjustments Thursday. Wieters went 2-for-5 and hit a go-ahead, two-run home run into the Baltimore bullpen in right field to highlight a six-run fourth inning in the Orioles’ 8-6 win. “I just knew that we needed to do something different to be able to get a win against him than we did the last time, and we put up a big inning against him,” Wieters said. Rodriguez held the Orioles scoreless in a six-inning no-decision in his only other appearance against his former organization on June 9.

--RHP Miguel Gonzalez wasn’t stellar in his return from the disabled list, but he did enough to get the job done. He threw 88 pitches (66 strikes) and earned the win Thursday after allowing four runs on eight hits in five innings. “Nobody was going to come in here and pitch seven, eight shutout innings in a day game at Fenway Park -- except maybe (Eduardo) Rodriguez,” Baltimore manager Buck Showalter said. “Miguel, I thought his first time out, he hung a breaking ball to Alejandro (De Aza), but he kept us engaged. He’s capable of better. It’s a good start back for him.” Gonzalez (6-4) improved to 4-0 in his career at Fenway Park.

--LHP Zach Britton’s momentum train is rolling. The closer converted his 17th consecutive save and his 21st of the season Thursday in Baltimore’s two-run win at Boston. Britton has given up only seven earned runs in 31 2/3 innings over 31 games in 2015.

--RF Delmon Young gave fans a scare Thursday when he collided with Orioles 1B Chris Parmelee while pursuing a second-inning fly ball. Young appeared to take the brunt of the blow, but both players stayed in the game after being checked out. Young went 1-for-4 with a run, snapping an 0-for-13 skid with a fourth-inning single.

--3B Manny Machado extended his hitting streak to seven games after going 1-for-4 with an RBI and a walk Thursday. He is batting .481 (14-for-31) during the streak.

--RHP Mychal Givens was optioned to Double-A Bowie before Thursday’s game, allowing the Orioles to reinstate RHP Miguel Gonazlez from the 15-day disabled list. Givens made his major league debut Wednesday in Boston, throwing one scoreless inning.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Pitching is momentum, and Zach just didn’t let it happen. He’s been so solid for us.” -- Manager Buck Showalter, on LHP Zach Britton, who saved the Orioles’ 8-6 win over the Red Sox on Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Adam Jones (sore right shoulder) was out June 25 for the seventh time in nine games. He likely will be able to return during the weekend of June 26-28.

--2B Jonathan Schoop (partially torn PCL and mild sprain of right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 18, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 16. He was fitted for a brace April 21 and was still experiencing swelling as of April 23. He was doing strengthening work as of May 2, but he had fluid drained from the knee again May 5. He began jogging in a pool May 8. Schoop slid for the first time June 10. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Bowie on June 19.

--LHP Wesley Wright (left trapezius strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 24. He had an MRI exam April 13, and he was headed to Florida to begin rehabbing. He began throwing the week of April 27 at the Orioles minor league complex in Sarasota and took BP, ran and fielded grounders April 29. He threw 50 pitches from 90 feet on May 5. He pitched in an extended spring training game May 19. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk on June 16.

--RHP Jason Garcia (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He went to Sarasota, Fla., in mid-May to begin his rehab.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

RHP Bud Norris

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Tommy Hunter

LHP Brian Matusz

RHP Brad Brach

RHP Chaz Roe

LHP T.J. McFarland

CATCHERS:

Matt Wieters

Caleb Joseph

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Davis

2B Ryan Flaherty

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Manny Machado

DH Jimmy Paredes

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Travis Snider

CF Adam Jones

RF Steve Pearce

OF Nolan Reimold

OF Delmon Young

OF David Lough

OF/INF Chris Parmelee