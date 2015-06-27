Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE--The Orioles will be making some moves in the next few days, one of which could involve center fielder Adam Jones.

A bruised/sore shoulder has kept Jones out of the lineup since June 20, and he worked on throwing before Friday’s game. Manager Buck Showalter said that if, on Saturday, Jones isn’t feeling the kind of soreness that he dealt with the last time he tried to throw, then the outfielder could be ready soon.

If there’s still problems, Jones could likely be headed to the disabled list.

“If he comes in and he’s not as good as he was today or better, and he’s sore from what he did today, then we’ll probably DL him,” Showalter said. “You don’t want to DL him, then two days from now he’s ready to go. He means a lot to us.”

The Orioles will face another decision shortly because second baseman Jonathan Schoop, placed on the disabled list on April 18 due a sprained right knee, is just about ready to return. Schoop also worked out hard at Oriole Park before Friday’s game and then went down the road to play with Double-A Bowie.

Schoop said before the game that he’s just about ready to go. Showalter agreed with that assessment, and it seems likely Schoop will return to the lineup within a few days.

“Jon’s close and the plan is for him to play tonight and be with us the next couple of days (working),” Showalter said.

The Orioles would need to open up a spot for Schoop. One option would be to place Jones on the DL, but the team will know more tomorrow.

In addition, the Orioles scratched right-hander Kevin Gausman from his scheduled Friday start with Triple-A Norfolk. Since heavy rain is forecast for the Baltimore area Saturday, the final two games of this series with the Indians could be played as part of a doubleheader Sunday, and the Orioles would likely bring Gausman up.

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 39-34

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Indians (RHP Cody Anderson, 0-0, 0.00 ERA) at Orioles (RHP Chris Tillman, 5-7, 6.22 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Wei-Yin Chen fared well in the 100th start of his career on Friday. The Orioles used a roster move to give Chen a break, sending him to Class A Frederick, something he didn’t love but the left-hander gave up two runs in six innings and got a no-decision in the 4-3 win over the Indians. “It’s a baseball game,” Chen said through an interpreter. “When a pitcher is on the mound, nobody can guarantee he won’t allow any runs. I think everybody did their best today. I‘m happy we had the win. That’s a team effort.”

--SS J.J. Hardy repeatedly told people not to worry when he started slowly on offense after missing the first month of the season. Hardy said his bat would warm up, and that’s exactly what happened. He homered in the second and added a game-tying sacrifice fly in a two-run sixth that helped the Orioles take a brief lead.

--DH Jimmy Paredes is on a roll again. He went 3-for-4 in this game, including a double that started the game-winning rally in the eighth. He’s now on a 7-for-17 streak and moved his average back up to .319. ”I’ve got a better swing now,“ Paredes said. ”I‘m not swinging at bad pitches. Sometimes I chase bad pitches, but I’ve got to keep doing what I‘m doing now. I feel a lot better now. I feel like when I was starting (the season).

--LHP Zach Britton earned his 22nd save and converted one for the 18th straight time. Britton’s ERA dropped to 1.93 as he continues to be one of baseball’s top closers despite being in just his second year on the job.

--LHP T.J. McFarland was sent back to Triple-A Norfolk to open up a roster spot for LHP Wei-Yin Chen. McFarland is 0-1 with a 3.18 this season in three stretches with the Orioles.

--CF Adam Jones threw before the game on Friday, and manager Buck Showalter said that if he’s feeling better on Saturday, then he’ll be close to coming back. But if Jones isn’t making progress, the team will look hard at putting him on the disabled list. He hasn’t played since June 20.

--2B Jonathan Schoop worked out at Oriole Park before Friday’s game and then went to play at Double-A Bowie -- about 30 minutes away -- on a rehab assignment. The Orioles and Schoop will be discussing his situation and his return to the lineup appears imminent.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “There’s a lot of momentum swings in those games.” -- Orioles manager Buck Showalter, after a win vs. Cleveland on Friday.

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Adam Jones (sore right shoulder) was out June 25 for the seventh time in nine games. He likely will be able to return during the weekend of June 26-28.

--2B Jonathan Schoop (partially torn PCL and mild sprain of right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 18, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 16. He was fitted for a brace April 21 and was still experiencing swelling as of April 23. He was doing strengthening work as of May 2, but he had fluid drained from the knee again May 5. He began jogging in a pool May 8. Schoop slid for the first time June 10. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Bowie on June 19.

--LHP Wesley Wright (left trapezius strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 24. He had an MRI exam April 13, and he was headed to Florida to begin rehabbing. He began throwing the week of April 27 at the Orioles minor league complex in Sarasota and took BP, ran and fielded grounders April 29. He threw 50 pitches from 90 feet on May 5. He pitched in an extended spring training game May 19. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk on June 16.

--RHP Jason Garcia (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He went to Sarasota, Fla., in mid-May to begin his rehab.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

RHP Bud Norris

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

LHP Wei-Yin Chen

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Tommy Hunter

LHP Brian Matusz

RHP Brad Brach

RHP Chaz Roe

CATCHERS:

Matt Wieters

Caleb Joseph

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Davis

2B Ryan Flaherty

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Manny Machado

DH Jimmy Paredes

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Travis Snider

CF Adam Jones

RF Steve Pearce

OF Nolan Reimold

OF Delmon Young

OF David Lough

OF/INF Chris Parmelee