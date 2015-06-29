Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- Orioles center fielder Adam Jones was back in the lineup Sunday, and Baltimore is hopeful he can return to his normal routine.

Jones, who has been dealing with right shoulder tightness, played his first game since June 20. It was also the first time back in center field since June 15.

”I missed my teammates and missed being out there in the grind with the guys,“ Jones said. ”They’ve been playing good baseball, so, let’s see if we continue that today.

Jones went 0-for-4 with three putouts in the first game, a 4-0 Baltimore victory over Cleveland. Manager Buck Showalter held him out of the nightcap, an 8-0 win for the Orioles, but said Jones felt he could have played.

“It would have been easy and nice to write his name in the lineup again but with the doubleheader, take some caution there,” Showalter said. “But he came through that pretty good.”

Jones felt increased shoulder tightness during warmups before the June 19 game against the Blue Jays. As a result, Showalter shifted him from center field to designated hitter.

Jones was hampered by the injury for the past week, but had solid workouts over the past three days.

“It’s better, so I‘m good. I‘m ready to play,” Jones said. “It was good to have those five days without throwing. I‘m good to go. I‘m bored.”

On Friday, Showalter admitted that Jones could be headed to the disabled list if he didn’t feel better after the workouts. Showalter still warned that if Jones had more soreness following the games Sunday, the team still might have to consider a trip to the DL, but the veteran came through everything fine.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 41-34

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Rangers (LHP Wandy Rodriguez, 4-3, 4.06 ERA) at Orioles (RHP Bud Norris, 2-6, 6.70 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Chris Tillman said better command of his fastball helped him in the second straight game he held a big early lead. He had a 7-0 lead last Sunday in Toronto but gave up six runs and didn’t make it out of the second inning. This time, the Orioles were up 8-0 in the fourth, and he threw seven shutout inning in the win by that score. He earned a fourth straight win. “You sit in the dugout so long, and you’ve got to go out and make pitches right away,” Tillman said. “I wasn’t capable of doing that last time. It was good to be able to do it this time. I‘m happy about it.”

--RHP Ubaldo Jimenez gave the Orioles another strong effort in Game 1. He shut down the Indians with eight shutout innings in a 4-0 victory. Jimenez had all of his pitches working and now has won four consecutive games and now has a 7-3 record.

--LHP T.J. McFarland was the 26th man in the doubleheader. He finished the nightcap with two shutout innings in the 8-0 victory. He also went right back to Triple-A Norfolk because the team is allowed a 26th player because of the doubleheader. “We thought there was a good chance he would be back for the doubleheader,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said.

--RF Chris Davis’ bat is slowly heating up. He homered in Game 2, went 1-for-4 in both games and his average is quietly working its way up. He’s now batting .234 and has been seeing more time in right field as the Orioles really like the defensive skills of 1B Chris Parmelee at first.

--2B Jonathan Schoop, who has been on the disabled list since April 18 with a sprained right knee, stayed with the team Sunday and worked out with Brady Anderson, the team’s vice president of baseball operations, as he ran the bases and performed other drills. Schoop said he is ready to rejoin the team, but the Orioles plan to remain patient with him. Showalter said Schoop could return to the club as early as Monday. “I feel like I am better than before,” Schoop said. “I feel like I am stronger than before. I feel like I am faster than before.”

--CF Adam Jones, who has been dealing with right shoulder tightness, played his first game since June 20. It was also the first time back in center field since June 15. Jones went 0-for-4 in Game 1 but sat out the nightcap as a precautionary measure.

--LF Travis Snider helped out in several ways in Game 2. In Baltimore’s 8-0 victory, Snider went 1-for-4 with two runs scored and made a spectacular diving catch that earned him a standing ovation. Indians SS Francisco Lindor lined a shot into the gap in left-center that Snider raced over for and caught with a full-out dive in the sixth. “I saw the ball hit off the bat,” he said. “You’ve got to turn around as fast as you can. I‘m not fast. I was able to get there within the vicinity and try and lay (out) for the team and try and come up with one.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The only thing I look at is the loss column every now and then. I don’t pay much attention to the other part of it. See if you can stay engaged and roll the dice in September. That’s what it’s about.” -- Orioles manager Buck Showalter, after Baltimore moved into the top spot in the American League East by percentage points.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Adam Jones (sore right shoulder) was out June 25 for the seventh time in nine games. He made it back to the lineup Sunday in Game 1 of the doubleheader but sat out Game 2 as a precautionary measure.

--2B Jonathan Schoop (partially torn PCL and mild sprain of right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 18, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 16. He was fitted for a brace April 21 and was still experiencing swelling as of April 23. He was doing strengthening work as of May 2, but he had fluid drained from the knee again May 5. He began jogging in a pool May 8. Schoop slid for the first time June 10. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Bowie on June 19. He stayed with the Orioles June 28 and worked out with Brady Anderson, the team’s vice president of baseball operations, as he ran the bases and performed other drills. Schoop said he is ready to rejoin the team, but the Orioles plan to remain patient with him. Showalter said Schoop could return to the club as early as June 29.

--LHP Wesley Wright (left trapezius strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 24. He had an MRI exam April 13, and he was headed to Florida to begin rehabbing. He began throwing the week of April 27 at the Orioles minor league complex in Sarasota and took BP, ran and fielded grounders April 29. He threw 50 pitches from 90 feet on May 5. He pitched in an extended spring training game May 19. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk on June 16.

--RHP Jason Garcia (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He went to Sarasota, Fla., in mid-May to begin his rehab.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

RHP Bud Norris

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

LHP Wei-Yin Chen

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Tommy Hunter

LHP Brian Matusz

RHP Brad Brach

RHP Chaz Roe

CATCHERS:

Matt Wieters

Caleb Joseph

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Davis

2B Ryan Flaherty

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Manny Machado

DH Jimmy Paredes

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Travis Snider

CF Adam Jones

RF Steve Pearce

OF Nolan Reimold

OF Delmon Young

OF David Lough

OF/INF Chris Parmelee