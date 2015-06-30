Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- All season, the Baltimore Orioles have dealt with moving parts on their 25-man roster. Further challenges will arrive in the coming weeks as players get healthy.

Because of a roster crunch, manager Buck Showalter went with six relievers to begin this week’s series against the Rangers. Texas won the opener 8-1 Monday.

Second baseman Jonathan Schoop, on the disabled list since April 18 with a sprained right knee, appears ready to return to the lineup. Right-hander Kevin Gausman is being called up Thursday from Triple-A Norfolk to pitch in the series finale against Texas, so the Orioles will also have to make room for him, too.

“We’ve had some tough decisions,” Showalter said. “Some of them worked out, some didn‘t. The bottom line is there is a system in place to protect the players from having certain teams without naming any to have the ability to horde players. It allows the players to have rights.”

The pressing concern is having enough relievers if the starters struggle. The Rangers have some strength in the middle of the lineup, and slugger Josh Hamilton is expected to return to the club from the DL on Tuesday. Texas designated hitter Prince Fielder is batting .348 with 12 home runs and 48 RBIs.

“It’s going to be a real challenge for four days with these guys and not need another bullpen piece,” Showalter said.

Gausman likely will be sent back down to Norfolk following his start so he can stay in his normal routine, especially with All-Star break just two weeks away. Right now, there is simply not a spot for him in the five-man rotation.

“I don’t see a current scenario where he would stay,” Showalter said about keeping Gausman after his start, “but a lot could change. He could help make that by pitching well. We’re going to keep the ball in his hands every fifth day the best we can. He needs to pitch.”

Schoop could return to a minor league affiliate to continue his rehab, which would lessen the stress of the Orioles’ roster. Schoop said he is ready to return to the big league club, but Showalter does not want to rush him back too quickly.

“I know that every day that passes, we feel better about Jon’s recovery,” Showalter said.

If the Orioles do decide to add another arm to the bullpen, left-hander T.J. McFarland likely will get the call. He was sent back to Triple-A Norfolk following a doubleheader Sunday against the Cleveland Indians.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 41-35

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rangers (RHP Colby Lewis, 7-3, 4.10 ERA) at Orioles (RHP Miguel Gonzalez, 6-4, 3.58 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP T.J. McFarland was sent back to Triple-A Norfolk following Sunday’s doubleheader against the Indians. McFarland was recalled as the 26th player for Game 2 and pitched two scoreless innings, allowing four hits and striking out one. McFarland could be recalled this week if the Orioles decide to go back to a seven-man bullpen.

--RHP Kevin Gausman will be recalled from Triple-A Norfolk to make the start in the series finale Thursday. However, Gausman likely will be sent down after the start so he can stay in his normal routine, especially with the pending All-Star break. “I don’t see a current scenario where he would stay,” manager Buck Showalter said. Gausman has made nine appearances with the Orioles this season, including a start June 20 when allowed two runs over five innings.

--RHP Dylan Bundy, the Orioles’ top pitching prospect, is shut down indefinitely with an undisclosed shoulder injury. He has not pitched for Double-A Bowie since May 21. Baltimore has not revealed its next course of action with Bundy, who previously underwent Tommy John surgery. “I don’t want to get into doctors’ evaluations, but I know Dylan throwing again is not imminent,” manager Buck Showalter said.

--3B Manny Machado extended his hitting streak to 11 games, three short of his career high. Machado has hit safely in 20 of his past 22 games and is batting .307 on the season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Three of the homers were on breaking balls and one (was on a) changeup. Just bad pitches. It’s hard to go out there and pitch with just fastballs. I tried to battle through it. I feel like I’ve been throwing the ball a lot better as of late. I feel a lot better coming off my sickness and everything else, really just trying to turn the ship.” -- RHP Bud Norris, who served up four home run balls Monday in the Orioles’ 8-1 loss to the Rangers.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Jonathan Schoop (partially torn PCL and mild sprain of right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 18, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 16. He was fitted for a brace April 21 and was still experiencing swelling as of April 23. He was doing strengthening work as of May 2, but he had fluid drained from the knee again May 5. He began jogging in a pool May 8. Schoop slid for the first time June 10. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Bowie on June 19. He stayed with the Orioles on June 28 and worked out with Brady Anderson, the team’s vice president of baseball operations, as he ran the bases and performed other drills. He could be activated as soon as June 30, but the Orioles weren’t certain of the timetable of his return.

--LHP Wesley Wright (left trapezius strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 24. He had an MRI exam April 13, and he was headed to Florida to begin rehabbing. He began throwing the week of April 27 at the Orioles minor league complex in Sarasota and took BP, ran and fielded grounders April 29. He threw 50 pitches from 90 feet on May 5. He pitched in an extended spring training game May 19. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk on June 16.

--RHP Jason Garcia (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He went to Sarasota, Fla., in mid-May to begin his rehab.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

RHP Bud Norris

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

LHP Wei-Yin Chen

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Tommy Hunter

LHP Brian Matusz

RHP Brad Brach

RHP Chaz Roe

CATCHERS:

Matt Wieters

Caleb Joseph

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Davis

2B Ryan Flaherty

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Manny Machado

DH Jimmy Paredes

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Travis Snider

CF Adam Jones

RF Steve Pearce

OF Nolan Reimold

OF Delmon Young

OF David Lough

OF/INF Chris Parmelee