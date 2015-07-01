Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- Chris Davis spent much of the current season trying to make Baltimore Orioles fans forget about 2014. He might be slowly reaching his goal.

Davis stretched his season-best hitting streak to 10 games with two homers and four RBIs Tuesday in the Orioles’ 8-6 loss to the Texas Rangers.

He hit a pair of two-run homers and finished 2-for-4, raising his average to .238, the highest it has been since mid-May.

Davis thinks everything is starting to come together for him on offense.

“I feel like I’ve been pretty close all season,” he said. “I think early on I had stretches where I was swinging the bat well, and then after the first month, I had stretches where I was swinging at balls out of the strike zone.”

Davis registered his second multi-homer game of the season -- the other coming on May 27 -- and the ninth of his career. The question now is if he can keep up the hot streak going forward.

“I feel good at the plate, just trying to have good at-bats,” Davis said.

Davis also has been forced to make another adjustment. Orioles manager Buck Showalter, who repeatedly talks about how athletic Davis can be, moved him from first base to right field recently to give Chris Parmelee time at first.

The game Tuesday was the third for Davis in right field. That shift has not affected his hitting at all and can make the Orioles stronger on defense.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 41-36

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Rangers (RHP Nick Martinez, 5-4, 3.39 ERA) at Orioles (LHP Wei-Yin Chen, 3-4, 2.90 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Miguel Gonzalez struggled again in his second start since coming off the disabled list after recovering from a right groin strain. He got the win in his first start but gave up four runs on eight hits in five innings. On Tuesday night against Texas, Gonzalez allowed six runs on eight hits in just 4 1/3 innings. He also surrendered three homers and didn’t often look sharp. “The first two innings I felt good and then after that, I just lost it,” he said. “Tried to get back to it, but it wasn’t really working. The mechanics weren’t there today.”

--RF Chris Davis extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a pair of two-run homers Tuesday. He has hit safely in 16 of his past 20 games. “I feel good at the plate, just trying to have good at-bats,” Davis said. “I feel like I’ve been pretty close all season.”

--3B Manny Machado remains hot and powerful. His solo home run in the fifth inning Tuesday night stretched his hitting streak to a season-best 12 games. The home run was his 16th, already a career best. He is giving the Orioles a big lift from the leadoff spot.

--RHP Brad Brach is emerging as a solid middle reliever. Brach came on for struggling RHP Miguel Gonzalez in the fifth and threw 2 2/3 shutout innings to help keep the Orioles close in Tuesday’s game against the Rangers.

--RHP Chaz Roe saw his six-game scoreless streak of seven innings end when he gave up a two-run homer to Texas 1B Mitch Moreland in the eighth. The shutout streak was tied for the second longest of Roe’s career.

--2B Jonathan Schoop is likely going to Class A Frederick for more rehab work on his sprained knee, Orioles manager Buck Showalter said before the game Tuesday. It is unclear whether he will be activated soon or if he will be optioned to the minors.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “They hit balls that would have been out regardless. We’re paying for mistakes that we make. Solo home runs don’t usually get you. It’s the other ones.” -- Manager Buck Showalter, after the Orioles gave up four homers Tuesday in an 8-6 loss to the Rangers.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Jonathan Schoop (partially torn PCL and mild sprain of right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 18, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 16. He was fitted for a brace April 21 and was still experiencing swelling as of April 23. He was doing strengthening work as of May 2, but he had fluid drained from the knee again May 5. He began jogging in a pool May 8. Schoop slid for the first time June 10. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Bowie on June 19. He stayed with the Orioles on June 28 and worked out with Brady Anderson, the team’s vice president of baseball operations, as he ran the bases and performed other drills. He might be headed to Class A Frederick for more rehab in early July.

--LHP Wesley Wright (left trapezius strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 24. He had an MRI exam April 13, and he was headed to Florida to begin rehabbing. He began throwing the week of April 27 at the Orioles minor league complex in Sarasota and took BP, ran and fielded grounders April 29. He threw 50 pitches from 90 feet on May 5. He pitched in an extended spring training game May 19. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk on June 16.

--RHP Jason Garcia (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He went to Sarasota, Fla., in mid-May to begin his rehab.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

RHP Bud Norris

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

LHP Wei-Yin Chen

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Tommy Hunter

LHP Brian Matusz

RHP Brad Brach

RHP Chaz Roe

CATCHERS:

Matt Wieters

Caleb Joseph

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Davis

2B Ryan Flaherty

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Manny Machado

DH Jimmy Paredes

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Travis Snider

CF Adam Jones

RF Steve Pearce

OF Nolan Reimold

OF Delmon Young

OF David Lough

OF/INF Chris Parmelee