Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Orioles right-hander Kevin Gausman will start Thursday’s series finale against the Texas Rangers.

The road beyond that is anyone’s guess.

Gausman will be recalled from Triple-A Norfolk to make his second start after spending the early part of the season in long relief and going on the disabled list from May 8 to June 19.

Even if he duplicates his last outing, allowing two runs in five innings in a 5-3 victory over Toronto on June 20, Gausman could be facing another trip back to the minors in the name of keeping him on a starter’s workload and other players under the team’s control.

“It’s been kind of challenging, but it’s all part of the process,” said Gausman, who pitched 158 2/3 innings between Baltimore and the minors last season. “Just trying to get my innings up right now.”

In a move that showed just how tight the roster is, Baltimore designated outfielder and pinch-hitting specialist Delmon Young for assignment before Wednesday’s game.

Young was batting .270 with two homers and 16 RBIs in 174 at-bats in 2015, and was arguably the Orioles’ best offensive performer in the 2014 postseason.

That took the Orioles down to five outfielders, but tough decisions remain, such as a corresponding move for Gausman Thursday and the looming return of infielder Jonathan Schoop (right knee sprain).

Previously, both Gausman and left-hander Wei-Yin Chen have seen their options exercised in June to delay the kind of decision made Wednesday.

“We couldn’t come up with a solution to this roster move because we don’t have the flexibility in our roster that we’ve had in the past,” Orioles GM Dan Duquette said of Wednesday’s move.

Continued trips between Baltimore and the minors would allow Gausman to approach or surpass last year’s innings total, which he likely wouldn’t do in long relief with Baltimore.

It also means battling a lack of routine.

Gausman’s abbreviated start Sunday means he’ll technically be pitching on short rest. The 24-year-old said he threw a short bullpen on Tuesday, and admitted it’s been hard to know what to expect.

Sunday’s outing came after a scratched Friday start with Norfolk, and a Saturday rainout in Baltimore.

“I originally thought I might’ve pitched one of the games in the doubleheader (in Baltimore Sunday) when I got scratched on Friday,” Gausman said. “After that, I didn’t really know. We have a lot of guys pitching well down there. ... You just kind of hope that they pick your name I guess.”

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 42-36

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Rangers (RHP Yovani Gallardo, 7-6, 2.72 ERA) at Orioles (RHP Kevin Gausman, 1-0, 4.24 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF/DH Delmon Young was designated for assignment before Wednesday’s game. Young was batting .270 with two homers and 16 RBIs in 174 at-bats this season. He hit .302 in the regular season last year, and in the playoffs smacked a three-run go-ahead double to help the Orioles seal Game 2 of the ALDS against Detroit. The move gets the Orioles down to five outfielders and allows for a seven-man bullpen. Baltimore GM Dan Duquette said he felt confident the Orioles would be able to work a trade for Young. “Delmon’s a qualified major league hitter,” Duquette said. “Hopefully we’ll be able to find a spot for him in a few days.”

--RHP Tyler Wilson was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk to be the Orioles’ seventh reliever. Wilson was 1-1 with a 2.38 ERA in five games (one start) for Baltimore earlier this season. In his last appearance, he allowed a run in 5 2/3 innings of relief on June 19 against Toronto.

--LHP Wei-Yin Chen pitched through eight innings for the third time this season, this time needing only 87 pitches to get there in Wednesday’s 4-2 victory over the Texas Rangers. After pitching eight scoreless innings on June 15, Chen was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk with the intention of giving him a brief midseason rest. Chen expressed disappointment on his Twitter account. Wednesday, Orioles manager Buck Showalter said he hoped Chen (4-4) would not miss any more turns in the major league rotation. “I‘m happy to hear that, because we talk about that, and Buck trusts me,” Chen said through an interpreter. “I just wanted to do my job well and keep pitching well until the end of the season.”

--SS J.J. Hardy hit his fourth home run of the season and second of the homestand to give the Orioles the lead in the bottom of the seventh inning Wednesday. Hardy has driven in multiple runs in four of his last 10 games and has lifted his average to .250 after a slow start. “JJ’s had a lot of big knocks for us,” said Showalter. “His 1 for 3 or whatever is usually pretty productive.”

--RHP Kevin Gausman will be recalled from Triple-A Norfolk to make the start in Thursday’s series finale against Texas. Gausman was optioned after allowing two runs over five innings against Toronto in his previous start, but did not throw again until a purposefully abbreviated three-inning start in the minors on Sunday. He spent the beginning of the season in long relief for the Orioles before going on the disabled list with shoulder tendinitis in early May.

--3B Manny Machado saw his hitting streak snapped at 12 games Wednesday but still helped his team to victory with three exceptional defensive plays, including two diving stops in the seventh inning to retire Ryan Rua and Shin-Soo Choo. He nabbed Choo after diving to his left while playing near the conventional shortstop position in a defensive shift, then threw out the outfielder despite slipping off his feet on a hurried throw to first.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “They hit balls that would have been out regardless. We’re paying for mistakes that we make. Solo home runs don’t usually get you. It’s the other ones.” -- Manager Buck Showalter, after the Orioles gave up four homers Tuesday in an 8-6 loss to the Rangers.

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Jonathan Schoop (partially torn PCL and mild sprain of right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 18, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 16. He was fitted for a brace April 21 and was still experiencing swelling as of April 23. He was doing strengthening work as of May 2, but he had fluid drained from the knee again May 5. He began jogging in a pool May 8. Schoop slid for the first time June 10. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Bowie on June 19. He stayed with the Orioles on June 28 and worked out with Brady Anderson, the team’s vice president of baseball operations, as he ran the bases and performed other drills. He reported to Class A Frederick to continue minor league rehab rather than return to the Orioles on July 1.

--LHP Wesley Wright (left trapezius strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 24. He had an MRI exam April 13, and he was headed to Florida to begin rehabbing. He began throwing the week of April 27 at the Orioles minor league complex in Sarasota and took BP, ran and fielded grounders April 29. He threw 50 pitches from 90 feet on May 5. He pitched in an extended spring training game May 19. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk on June 16.

--RHP Jason Garcia (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He went to Sarasota, Fla., in mid-May to begin his rehab.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

RHP Bud Norris

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

LHP Wei-Yin Chen

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Tommy Hunter

LHP Brian Matusz

RHP Brad Brach

RHP Chaz Roe

RHP Tyler Wilson

CATCHERS:

Matt Wieters

Caleb Joseph

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Davis

2B Ryan Flaherty

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Manny Machado

DH Jimmy Paredes

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Travis Snider

CF Adam Jones

RF Steve Pearce

OF Nolan Reimold

OF David Lough

OF/INF Chris Parmelee