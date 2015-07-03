Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- The Orioles recent surge in the standings is creating some complicated scenarios heading into the July trade deadline.

Despite losing three of four games to the Rangers, Baltimore is still tied with Tampa Bay for first place in the tight American League East.

The Orioles have eight players that are eligible to become free agents at the end of the season with most of them having significant roles with the team. On the offensive end, catcher Matt Wieters, first baseman/outfielder Chris Davis and utility player Steve Pearce can hit the open market. Starting pitchers Wei-Yin Chen and Bud Norris, along with relievers Darren O‘Day, Tommy Hunter and Wesley Wright, can also become free agents.

Dan Duquette, executive vice president of baseball operations, and manager Buck Showalter have to weigh how much each of these players might contribute to another potential playoff run against letting them walk without significant return in the fall. Showalter has said the Orioles are not going to part ways with any players who consistently help the team.

Right now, Showalter has been more concerned managing the current roster. He has juggled a six-man bullpen for much of the week and the club had to release outfielder Delmon Young this week because they simply needed room for other players. Showalter envisions more moves in the coming days and weeks.

“We’ll have a lot of things in play as we move forward,” Showalter said.

Wieters is likely to draw a lot of interest in the free agent market, despite undergoing Tommy John surgery last year. Wieters has not shown any ill-effects since his return to the club. He has appeared in 18 games and is batting .254 with three homers and 10 RBIs.

Davis was suspended 25 games near the end of last season for using a banned substance and missed the Orioles entire playoff run. Davis led the majors with 53 homers in 2013 before struggling last season. He has bounced back this year and is batting .236 and lead the Orioles with 18 homers and 49 RBIs. He should also generate significant interest as a free agent.

Pearce has struggled after having his best season in MLB in 2014. He could be the victim of a roster crunch in the coming days as second baseman Jonathan Schoop becomes closer to returning to the lineup from the DL.

The left-hander Chen is another player many teams will covet in the open market. He is 4-4 with a 2.84 ERA this season. He is also represented by agent Scott Boras and has already expressed some frustration with how the Orioles have handled him this season. He could be the most likely candidate to be traded because it will be difficult to resign him. However, the Orioles don’t have another left-hander to replace him in the rotation.

“We’re trying to win today, tomorrow, the next day, and we’ve got some depth there and he’s part of it,” Showalter said about Chen. “Last thing you ever want to do is trade starting pitching depth. That is a recipe for failure.”

O‘Day has emerged as one of the most valuable arms out of the bullpen. He is also a positive influence in the clubhouse and is a fan favorite. The Orioles will likely make it one of their biggest priorities to bring him back. Again, though, O‘Day should attract significant interest from other clubs.

Wright has been out for most of the season because a strained left trapezius muscle. His future remains murky.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 42-37

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Ubaldo Jimenez, 7-3, 3.09 ERA) at White Sox (LHP John Danks, 3-8, 5.38 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Tyler Wilson was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk to make room for RHP Kevin Gausman. Wilson went 1-1 with a 2.12 ERA in five games (one start) for Baltimore.

--RHP Kevin Gausman was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk to make the start in Thursday’s series finale against Texas. He went 1-0 with a 4.24 ERA in nine games (one start) for Baltimore earlier this season. Gausman was 0-1 with a 3.97 ERA in four minor league starts.

--RHP Chris Perez was signed to a minor league deal by the Orioles on Thursday. Perez is serving a 50-game suspension for his second drug abuse offense. Perez made the All-Star team with the Indians as their closer in both 2011 and 2012.

--OF Nolan Reimold will go on paternity leave Monday. As a result, he is expected to miss the three-game series against the Twins. The Orioles, who are dealing with a roster crunch, will be able to add a player in Reimold’s absence.

--2B Jonathan Schoop, who has been on the disabled list since April 18 with a sprained right knee, continued his rehab on Thursday with the Orioles Class A team in Frederick, Md. The rehab assignment ends Friday’s game, but it can be extended for an additional five days to give the Orioles more time to set their roster.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I felt good, tried to challenge. Basically challenge their hitters, tried to really shut down the middle of their lineup. That’s kind of what they did the games that they kind of beat us up a little bit the first two in the series. Those guys really kind of had a big impact.” -- Baltimore RHP Kevin Gausman, after a loss to Texas on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Jonathan Schoop (partially torn PCL and mild sprain of right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 18, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 16. He was fitted for a brace April 21 and was still experiencing swelling as of April 23. He was doing strengthening work as of May 2, but he had fluid drained from the knee again May 5. He began jogging in a pool May 8. Schoop slid for the first time June 10. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Bowie on June 19. He was with the Orioles on June 28, running the bases and performing other drills. He resumed his rehab with Class A Frederick on July 2.

--LHP Wesley Wright (left trapezius strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 24. He had an MRI exam April 13, and he was headed to Florida to begin rehabbing. He began throwing the week of April 27 at the Orioles minor league complex in Sarasota and took BP, ran and fielded grounders April 29. He threw 50 pitches from 90 feet on May 5. He pitched in an extended spring training game May 19. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk on June 16.

--RHP Jason Garcia (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He went to Sarasota, Fla., in mid-May to begin his rehab.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

RHP Bud Norris

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

LHP Wei-Yin Chen

RHP Kevin Gausman

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Tommy Hunter

LHP Brian Matusz

RHP Brad Brach

RHP Chaz Roe

CATCHERS:

Matt Wieters

Caleb Joseph

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Davis

2B Ryan Flaherty

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Manny Machado

DH Jimmy Paredes

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Travis Snider

CF Adam Jones

RF Steve Pearce

OF Nolan Reimold

OF David Lough

OF/INF Chris Parmelee