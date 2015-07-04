Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Kevin Gausman’s outing Thursday in Texas is giving the Orioles something to think about with their starting rotation.

Gausman made the most of a fill-in start by striking out seven Rangers in 6 1/3 scoreless innings in a no-decision, and avoided being sent straight back to Triple-A Norfolk. He made the trip to the Windy City for the start of a series against the White Sox on Friday at U.S. Cellular Field, while struggling right-handed starter Bud Norris remained available out of the bullpen.

The Orioles have a logjam of six starters on the roster. Norris’ regular turn in the rotation comes up Sunday, but manager Buck Showalter is having right-hander Miguel Gonzalez make that one instead. Could Gausman have a chance to earn a more permanent rotation spot?

“We’re going to see how we get through (Friday’s game) and what have you,” Showalter said, prior to the Orioles’ 1-0 loss to start the series against the White Sox. “We’ve got some options there and we’ll see how the smoke settles. I’ll probably have a better answer postgame (Saturday), but he’s here for a reason. He can pitch. He controls it. He pitched well and we want to continue to give him innings, either here or Norfolk. (We want to) make sure he has enough.”

Showalter said Norris felt ill Friday and was scheduled to see a doctor, but also said the veteran would be available to pitch out of the bullpen if needed. Norris allowed four home runs this past Monday against the Rangers and has a bloated 6.79 ERA for the season.

Showalter hasn’t announced a starting pitcher for the start of a series Monday against the Minnesota Twins. It might be Norris or Gausman.

“Well, we’ll take it through this series and go from there,” Showalter said. “We’ve got a lot of people (right now) and we’ve got an off day coming up, and also with the All-Star break, so we’ve got some different things we can do. Let’s get through this series.”

The manager did admit it might be beneficial for Norris to work out of the bullpen to work on whatever issues are causing him problems in starts.

“It could benefit the team in a lot of different things,” he said. “We’ll see what each day brings and how we can best win a baseball game that night.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 42-38

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Chris Tillman, 6-7, 5.67 ERA) at White Sox (RHP Jeff Samardzija, 5-4, 4.56 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Chris Tillman (6-7, 5.67) will start Saturday for the Orioles in the second game of a series at the Chicago White Sox. Tillman pitched seven scoreless innings against the Cleveland Indians to win his last start and rebound from a poor outing against the Toronto Blue Jays. Tillman had gone just 1 1/3 innings and allowed six runs (all earned) June 21 against Toronto, but struck out six with no walks to beat Cleveland in his last time out. Tillman is 3-1 with a 3.18 ERA in four career starts against the White Sox.

--RHP Kevin Gausman made the trip to Chicago for the start of the Orioles’ series against the White Sox at U.S. Cellular Field. Coming off an impressive fill-in start Thursday, Gausman has given the Orioles’ pause when assessing their pitching situation. Struggling RHP Bud Norris, also a starter, is currently in the bullpen until a decision is made about Gausman. “We’ve got some options there and we’ll see how the smoke settles,” manager Buck Showalter said. “(Gausman) can pitch. He controls it. He pitched well and we want to continue to give him innings, either here or (Triple-A Norfolk).”

--LF Nolan Reimold started in left field and went 1-for-3 for the Orioles in a 1-0 loss Friday at the Chicago White Sox. Reimold’s wife is due to have their baby any day and when she does, he is set to begin a paternity leave stint. “She could go into labor today,” manager Buck Showalter said before the game. “We know it’s a possibility he could leave us, but nothing’s a given there at all. So, you’ve kind of got to play that by ear.”

--2B Jonathan Schoop is very close to returning to the Orioles after a long rehab for a sprained right knee. Schoop’s rehab assignment ran out Friday after he played a game for Triple-A Norfolk, but the Orioles might get an extension on it just because they have a lot of players on the roster who can’t be sent down without clearing waivers. Schoop most likely will take the spot of OF Nolan Reimold soon, when Reimold’s wife delivers their baby and he goes on paternity leave.

--OF/DH Delmon Young is still in limbo after being designated for assignment Wednesday by the Orioles. General manager Dan Duquette told reporters he doesn’t anticipate having a problem trading the veteran, but as of Friday nothing had been completed. Manager Buck Showalter said Duquette told him he’s talking to other GMs, but nothing has materialized just yet. “I know he’s talking to a lot of clubs about a lot of different things, so I‘m sure Dan will try to do what’s best for the club and try to do what’s best for Delmon,” Showalter said.

--RHP Ubaldo Jimenez pitched a strong game, but just wasn’t good enough to outduel LHP John Danks in the Orioles’ 1-0 loss Friday at the Chicago White Sox. Jimenez allowed one run in seven innings, with the lone run coming on a homer by 1B Jose Abreu to start the third inning. It snapped his string of wins at four straight starts.

--RHP Jason Garcia (right shoulder tendinitis) will make a rehab start July 6, but it’s unclear for what minor-league affiliate.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You tip your hat to their pitcher. Ubaldo tried to match him as much as he could. We had second and third, one out. We had first and second with nobody out. That’s when we kind of let it get away from us.” -- Manager Buck Showalter, after White Sox LHP John Danks outdueled Orioles RHP Ubaldo Jimenez Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Jonathan Schoop (partially torn PCL and mild sprain of right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 18, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 16. He was fitted for a brace April 21 and was still experiencing swelling as of April 23. He was doing strengthening work as of May 2, but he had fluid drained from the knee again May 5. He began jogging in a pool May 8. Schoop slid for the first time June 10. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Bowie on June 19. He was with the Orioles on June 28, running the bases and performing other drills. He resumed his rehab with Class A Frederick on July 2. Manager Buck Showalter said July 3 that Schoop is very close to returning.

--RHP Jason Garcia (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He went to Sarasota, Fla., in mid-May to begin his rehab. Garcia will make a rehab start July 6, but it’s unclear for what minor-league affiliate.

--LHP Wesley Wright (left trapezius strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 24. He had an MRI exam April 13, and he was headed to Florida to begin rehabbing. He began throwing the week of April 27 at the Orioles minor league complex in Sarasota and took BP, ran and fielded grounders April 29. He threw 50 pitches from 90 feet on May 5. He pitched in an extended spring training game May 19. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk on June 16.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

RHP Bud Norris

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

LHP Wei-Yin Chen

RHP Kevin Gausman

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Tommy Hunter

LHP Brian Matusz

RHP Brad Brach

RHP Chaz Roe

CATCHERS:

Matt Wieters

Caleb Joseph

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Davis

2B Ryan Flaherty

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Manny Machado

DH Jimmy Paredes

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Travis Snider

CF Adam Jones

RF Steve Pearce

OF Nolan Reimold

OF David Lough

OF/INF Chris Parmelee