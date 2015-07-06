Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Jonathan Schoop joked with reporters on Saturday that he had been wasting too many home runs during his lengthy rehab assignment in the minor leagues.

A day later, Schoop announced his arrival back to the Orioles’ lineup in his first at-bat during a 9-1 win against the Chicago White Sox in a series finale at U.S. Cellular Field. He launched a pitch from left-hander Carlos Rodon over the outfield wall for his fourth homer of the season and first since he injured his right knee April 18 and left the lineup for 11 weeks.

“To be honest with you, I felt really good all day,” Schoop said. “The nerves were all there. I was a little bit excited, but I feel really good. I was joking around with Manny (Machado) and (J.J. Hardy), like, you guys help me a little bit because I‘m still a rookie. I was joking around and I feel really good.”

Schoop, who started at second base, hit .265 with four home runs and seven RBIs in nine games during his rehab stint, which was split between Class A Frederick and Double-A Bowie. He told reporters before the game that it was difficult to sleep Saturday night because of that nervous energy.

He felt more at ease after taking Rodon deep with one out in the second inning to give the Orioles a 2-0 lead. He also had a perfect relay throw from shallow right field to nail White Sox left fielder Melky Cabrera trying to stretch a double into a triple in the sixth.

Overall, manager Buck Showalter was impressed, starting with the homer.

“As soon as it left the bat, I said, ‘Really?'” Showalter said. “I guess he just thought it was Frederick or Bowie or somewhere else. The things you miss that don’t show up analytically are the relay throws, the double plays, the comfort with (Hardy and Machado).”

Showalter isn’t concerned about how Schoop’s knee will hold up and doesn’t think he’ll have to take it into consideration too much with his managerial decisions.

“We wouldn’t activate him if we felt like that,” Showalter said. “If something happens, sure, (but) he’s done everything to make everything strong there. He isn’t thinking about it. We wanted to get to the point where he isn’t thinking about it at all.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 43-39

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Orioles (LHP Wei-Yin Chen, 4-4, 2.84 ERA) at Twins (RHP Phil Hughes, 7-6, 4.27 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Wei-Yin Chen (4-4, 2.84) will start for the Orioles on Monday in a series opener at the Minnesota Twins. The Orioles have won the past five games that Chen has started and he’s earned the win in three of those outings, including his last time out July 1 against the Texas Rangers. Chen held the Rangers to two runs on four hits through eight innings, with solo homers accounting for the runs. Chen is 3-1 with a 3.42 ERA in four career starts against the Twins, including 2-1 with a 2.65 ERA in three starts at Target Field.

--RHP Miguel Gonzalez had his split-fingered fastball working Sunday afternoon and it helped him earn a win in the Orioles’ 9-1 victory to avoid being swept by the Chicago White Sox at U.S. Cellular Field. Gonzalez went six innings, struck out three, allowed four hits and walked only one. He struck out 1B Jose Abreu with runners at second and third to end the third inning, preserving a 2-0 lead. “It’s always big,” Gonzalez said. “We all know he has power and you’ve got to make pitches no matter what, if it’s a tie ballgame or we’re winning by eight or losing by eight.”

--RF Chris Davis went 1-for-3 and had two RBIs for the Orioles in a 9-1 win Sunday at the Chicago White Sox, but was robbed of a home run for the second straight game by a great catch. A day after RF Avisail Garcia prevented Davis from tying the game in the ninth inning with a solo homer, Chicago LF Melky Cabrera took one away at the fence in left. Orioles CF Adam Jones scored from third to make it a sacrifice fly, but it still made Davis shake his head. He waved a white towel toward the White Sox from the Baltimore dugout afterward. “Both plays were great plays,” Davis said. “The one (Saturday) was a little harder to swallow just because it would’ve tied the game. Today, obviously with the big lead and a runner on third with less than two outs, a little bit easier to digest. But tip your cap. Two great plays.”

--2B Jonathan Schoop officially came off the 60-day disabled list on Sunday and wasted no time contributing in the Orioles’ 9-1 win to conclude a three-game series at the Chicago White Sox. Schoop hit a solo homer off LHP Carlos Rodon in his first at-bat in the major leagues since mid-April, when he was sidelined by a right knee injury. He hit eighth and went 1-for-5 with two RBIs. “I felt really good all day,” Schoop said. “The nerves were all there, I was a little bit excited, but I feel really good.”

--RHP Hunter Harvey will begin a throwing program Monday, according to Orioles manager Buck Showalter. Harvey, one of Baltimore’s top prospects, hasn’t pitched yet this season because of soreness in his right elbow. Harvey, was shut down in May because of the issue.

--INF Ryan Flaherty was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk when 2B Jonathan Schoop was activated from the disabled list. Flaherty has a .248 average for the Orioles.

--RHP Jason Garcia will make his first rehab start on Monday for Double-A Bowie. Garcia, a Rule 5 pick, has been sidelined since May 11 with tendinitis in his right shoulder. He originally went on the 15-day disabled list May 11 and was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20.

--SS Jared Breen collided with a wall during a game Friday with the Class A Delmarva Shorebirds and incurred multiple injuries. Breen, 24, fractured his right orbital bone (eye socket), fractured his nose and fractured his left patella (kneecap). “It was ugly,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said Sunday, prior to Baltimore’s 9-1 win at the Chicago White Sox. “It was really scary.”

--RHP Matt Hobgood is scheduled to undergo surgery Monday to repair his rotator cuff. Hobgood, who was taken fifth overall by the Orioles in the 2009 First-Year Player Draft, went 1-1 with a 6.52 ERA in six relief appearances for Double-A Bowie this season. The 24-year old prospect is 17-24 with a 4.98 ERA in 110 career minor-league appearances (42 starts).

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It feels really good, especially to get a win and score. The guys were just talking about it today, about how we’re not scoring and if we score a lot today we’ll win. I was just really happy about it.” -- 2B Jonathan Schoop, after hitting a solo homer in a win over the White Sox Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Jonathan Schoop (partially torn PCL and mild sprain of right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 18, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 16. He was fitted for a brace April 21 and was still experiencing swelling as of April 23. He was doing strengthening work as of May 2, but he had fluid drained from the knee again May 5. He began jogging in a pool May 8. Schoop slid for the first time June 10. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Bowie on June 19. He was with the Orioles on June 28, running the bases and performing other drills. He resumed his rehab with Class A Frederick on July 2. Manager Buck Showalter said July 3 that Schoop is very close to returning. Schoop was activated from the 60-Day disabled list on July 5.

--RHP Jason Garcia (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He went to Sarasota, Fla., in mid-May to begin his rehab. Garcia will make a rehab start July 6 for Double-A Bowie.

--LHP Wesley Wright (left trapezius strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 24. He had an MRI exam April 13, and he was headed to Florida to begin rehabbing. He began throwing the week of April 27 at the Orioles minor league complex in Sarasota and took BP, ran and fielded grounders April 29. He threw 50 pitches from 90 feet on May 5. He pitched in an extended spring training game May 19. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk on June 16.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

RHP Bud Norris

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

LHP Wei-Yin Chen

RHP Kevin Gausman

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Tommy Hunter

LHP Brian Matusz

RHP Brad Brach

RHP Chaz Roe

CATCHERS:

Matt Wieters

Caleb Joseph

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Davis

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Manny Machado

DH Jimmy Paredes

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Travis Snider

CF Adam Jones

RF Steve Pearce

OF Nolan Reimold

OF David Lough

OF/INF Chris Parmelee