Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- Not long ago, the Baltimore Orioles were sending the minimum of one representative to the All-Star Game.

But as their wins have increased, so has their participation in the Midsummer Classic.

Coming off an American League East Division championship last season, the Orioles had four players named to the A.L. All-Star team for next week’s game in Cincinnati.

“The last four years we’ve had multiples so that means that the league is starting to respect us,” Orioles center fielder Adam Jones said. “Players see that we have some good talent on this team now and we play the game right. We play it hard.”

Among those selected, third baseman Manny Machado, who celebrated his 23rd birthday on Monday with his second career All-Star selection.

“I‘m just blessed to be healthy and being out there, being able to perform every day. I think that’s the biggest key,” Machado said. “I just wanted to be back out there and have fun. I think that’s the only thing you can take away from this, go out there and enjoy yourself.”

Jones will make his fourth consecutive trip to the All-Star Game, but indicated he wasn’t sure if he’d play in the game. Jones could decide to skip the game this time around in order to rest. Jones has battled shoulder issues for much of the first half of the season.

“It could be a good time to let my body heal. But at the same time, it’s the All-Star Game,” Jones said.

Machado and Jones were each selected by their fellow players for the game.

“I don’t play for accolades except the ring,” Jones said. “It’s humbling that the players around the league see that I play every day and I play hard every day, and they see what I mean to this team and what the team means to me.”

The Orioles also had a pair of guys from their bullpen selected, as closer Zach Britton and set-up man Darren O‘Day were picked by A.L. manager Ned Yost.

It was the first All-Star selection for each player.

”This is my eighth year in the league and I’ve heard about my teammates going,“ O‘Day said. ”Out of all the experiences they keep saying to take it all in and meet as many people as you can because you might not have another chance, so I‘m excited to do that.

“To be honest, there have been a few years when I had good numbers, good enough to go, and it’s just hard for a middle reliever to get picked. It was the kind of thing where you start to stop hoping. You just don’t know if it’s going to happen.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 43-40

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Kevin Gausman, 1-0, 3.09 ERA) at Twins (RHP Kyle Gibson, 6-6, 3.04 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Nolan Reimold was placed on the paternity list. Reimold and his wife are expecting the birth of a daughter. Reimold is hitting .244 with a pair of home runs and five RBIs in 17 games with the Orioles this season.

--INF Ryan Flaherty was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk. Flaherty is hitting .248 with three homers and 20 RBIs in 51 games with the big-league club this season.

--3B Manny Machado was selected for his second All-Star Game on Monday, the same day he celebrated his 23rd birthday. Machado, who hit his 18th homer of the season to lead off the game, is hitting .301 and has 47 RBIs. The home run was his fourth leadoff blast of the season.

--CF Adam Jones was picked for his fourth consecutive All-Star Game and hit his 11th homer of the season in the sixth inning. For Jones, it was his first home run since June 11, a span of 14 games. It was his seventh career homer against the Twins and fourth at Target Field.

--RHP Zach Britton was selected for his first career All-Star Game on Monday. Britton entered the day Monday tied for second in the American League with 23 saves in 24 attempts.

--RHP Darren O‘Day was selected for his first All-Star Game. Like RHP Zach Britton, O‘Day was a selection of A.L. manager Ned Yost. O‘Day is tied with Britton for the team lead in appearances this season with 34, including a scoreless inning of relief on Monday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Left a fastball up and he hit it. In a game like that, trying to get ground balls instead of fly balls would be an ideal situation, but he hit it.” -- RHP Tommy Hunter, on his 10th-inning matchup with Twins 2B Brian Dozier.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Jonathan Schoop (partially torn PCL and mild sprain of right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 18, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 16. He was fitted for a brace April 21 and was still experiencing swelling as of April 23. He was doing strengthening work as of May 2, but he had fluid drained from the knee again May 5. He began jogging in a pool May 8. Schoop slid for the first time June 10. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Bowie on June 19. He was with the Orioles on June 28, running the bases and performing other drills. He resumed his rehab with Class A Frederick on July 2. He was activated July 5.

--RHP Jason Garcia (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He went to Sarasota, Fla., in mid-May to begin his rehab. Garcia will make a rehab start July 6 for Double-A Bowie.

--LHP Wesley Wright (left trapezius strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 24. He had an MRI exam April 13, and he was headed to Florida to begin rehabbing. He began throwing the week of April 27 at the Orioles minor league complex in Sarasota and took BP, ran and fielded grounders April 29. He threw 50 pitches from 90 feet on May 5. He pitched in an extended spring training game May 19. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk on June 16.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

RHP Bud Norris

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

LHP Wei-Yin Chen

RHP Kevin Gausman

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Tommy Hunter

LHP Brian Matusz

RHP Brad Brach

RHP Chaz Roe

CATCHERS:

Matt Wieters

Caleb Joseph

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Davis

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Manny Machado

DH Jimmy Paredes

INF Ryan Flaherty

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Travis Snider

CF Adam Jones

RF Steve Pearce

OF Nolan Reimold (paternity list)

OF David Lough

OF/INF Chris Parmelee