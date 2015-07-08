Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- Last week, the inability to hit with runners in scoring position may have cost the Baltimore Orioles a series with the Chicago White Sox.

If it didn’t then, it certainly did in what is already a series loss to the Minnesota Twins.

After going 0-for-8 in Monday’s 4-2 extra-inning loss to the Twins, the Orioles were unable to take advantage of two golden opportunities on Tuesday in what ended up a laugher, an 8-3 loss.

Baltimore will try to avoid being swept in a three-game series for just the second time this season (and first time since late-April) when the Orioles and Twins play the final game of the series here on Wednesday afternoon.

The Orioles had a golden opportunity to put up some early damage against Twins right-hander Kyle Gibson on Tuesday, getting a single and a double to put a pair of runners in scoring position with just one out in the first inning. But right-fielder Chris Davis and catcher Matt Wieters each struck out, ending the threat.

“You don’t hang a game off one certain thing,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “(Twins pitcher Kyle Gibson) pitched well and he has been pitching well. I don’t take anything away from that. But those kind of things created positive momentum for them right out of the chute when you wiggle out of something.”

In the second, first baseman Chris Parmelee led off the inning with a double down the right-field line. He advanced to third on a ground out, but a line out to third and a ground ball back to the mound kept the Orioles off the board.

Minnesota, meanwhile, posted three runs in the first inning, one in the third and four more in the fourth, taking an 8-0 lead before Baltimore finally got on the board with a two-run homer by shortstop J.J. Hardy in the fifth.

“We let him wiggle out there without scratching one off of him,” Showalter said. “Sometimes your aggressiveness gets in the way of your selectiveness.”

After Monday’s 0-for-8, Baltimore went 1-for-8 on Tuesday, with the only hit coming in the eighth inning when the game was well out of hand. After Hardy’s fifth-inning blast, the Orioles failed to even get another runner into scoring position until the eighth.

Baltimore is now 5-for-50 over the last seven games with runners in scoring position, an average of .100. Its record over that span is 2-5.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 43-41

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Ubaldo Jimenez, 7-4, 2.96 ERA) at Twins (LHP Tommy Milone, 4-1, 3.02 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Matt Wieters was behind the plate again on Tuesday, catching on back-to-back days for the first time this season. Wieters missed the first two months of this season and most of last season after having Tommy John surgery on his right elbow. Wieters went 0-for-3 with a pair of strikeouts and a walk.

--RHP Kevin Gausman allowed eight runs (seven earned) on seven hits and a walk in 3 2/3 innings on Tuesday. The eight runs allowed were a career high and the outing was the shortest of Gausman’s 28 career starts in the majors. “They were definitely swinging. It felt like every fastball I was threw they were swinging at,” Gausman said. “I left a couple pitches up, definitely, but there were also some really good pitches they got hits on.” Gausman was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk following Tuesday’s game.

--CF Adam Jones had two hits, including an RBI double in the eighth inning. The hit was the first of the series for Baltimore with a runner in scoring position. Jones raised his average to .284 in 48 career games against Minnesota and has three hits and a pair of RBIs so far this series.

--1B Chris Parmelee went 1-for-3 with a double in the second inning. The hit snapped a personal 0-for-14 stretch (six games) for the former Twin and was his fifth two-base hit of the season. It was Parmelee’s first extra-base hit since June 28, a span of eight games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “This is my shortest outing of my career, obviously something I‘m not proud of. But it’s going to happen. Talking to (Chris) Tillman, he was joking with me that it’s probably not going to be my shortest either.” -- Orioles RHP Kevin Gausman, after a loss to Minnesota on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jason Garcia (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Bowie on July 6.

--LHP Wesley Wright (left trapezius strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 24. He had an MRI exam April 13, and he was headed to Florida to begin rehabbing. He began throwing the week of April 27 at the Orioles minor league complex in Sarasota and took BP, ran and fielded grounders April 29. He threw 50 pitches from 90 feet on May 5. He pitched in an extended spring training game May 19. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk on June 16.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

RHP Bud Norris

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

LHP Wei-Yin Chen

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Tommy Hunter

LHP Brian Matusz

RHP Brad Brach

RHP Chaz Roe

CATCHERS:

Matt Wieters

Caleb Joseph

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Davis

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Manny Machado

DH Jimmy Paredes

INF Ryan Flaherty

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Travis Snider

CF Adam Jones

RF Steve Pearce

OF Nolan Reimold (paternity list)

OF David Lough

OF/INF Chris Parmelee