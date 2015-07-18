Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- Ubaldo Jimenez did not quite have the sharpness he and the Baltimore Orioles needed.

Jimenez took a 2.81 ERA into Friday night’s game at Detroit and left 4 2/3 innings later with an ERA of 3.29 after the Tigers pelted him for three home runs good for a total of six runs in Baltimore’s 7-3 loss at Comerica Park.

”It was a sticky, tough night,“ Orioles manager Buck Showalter said of Jimenez (7-5), who allowed seven runs on seven hits with two walks. ”Ubaldo was not very sharp.

“It happens to guys a lot coming out of the All-Star break. One of the good things that happened was that a lot of our bullpen guys were able to get in some work.”

“I had trouble with my breaking balls,” Jimenez said. “My fastball was all right. My slider was good. My split-finger was good sometimes.”

“He got hurt on breaking balls,” Showalter said. “Two split-fingers and a slider.”

Detroit designated hitter Victor Martinez smacked a two-run home run in the first, shortstop Jose Iglesias hit a three-run blow in the fourth and right fielder J.D. Martinez hit a solo shot, his 26th, in the fifth.

”That one Iglesias hit, that wasn’t a slider,“ Jimenez said. ”It didn’t break at all. The one Victor hit I didn’t think was a bad pitch. He just put a good swing on it.

“That’s a good lineup they have.”

It was a hard-luck night for right fielder Chris Davis, too.

He was robbed of a two-run home run in the third when J.D. Martinez leaped and hauled his fly ball back from going over the fence. Davis also lined into a double play in the fifth, smoking a ball that second baseman Ian Kinsler caught and snapped a throw to first that caught center fielder Adam Jones too far off the base.

Davis also took a 3-2 pitch for a third strike that appeared to be a touch outside on the replay.

“We were a four-inch ball off the plate from bringing the tying run to the plate,” Showalter said.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 44-45

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Chris Tillman, 6-7, 5.40 ERA) at Tigers (LHP David Price, 9-2, 2.38 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Chris Tillman has never lost to the Detroit Tigers, a streak that will be on the line Saturday when he pitches against them at Comerica Park. Tillman has beaten Detroit once in each start against the Tigers over the last two seasons. He is 3-0 in six starts lifetime against Detroit with a 3.58 ERA.

--2B Jonathan Schoop drove in Baltimore’s first run Friday night with a solid two-out single to right in the second inning. Schoop went with an outside pitch and lined it to right after the Orioles threatened to strand runners at third and first with nobody out.

--RHP Jonathan Hughes, Baltimore’s second-round draft pick, turned down a chance to turn pro Friday and elected to begin his college career at Georgia Tech. Hughes was the 68th overall pick, so Baltimore will receive the 69th selection in the 2016 draft as compensation. Hughes is a 6-foot-2, 184-pound pitcher who has reached 96 mph with his fastball. He is from Flowery Branch (Ga.) high school. He was the highest unsigned Orioles pick since RHP Wade Townsend of Rice passed on signing as the No. 8 overall pick in 2004.

--LHP Andy Oliver, 27, has signed a minor league deal with Baltimore to pitch out of the bullpen on the Orioles Triple-A Norfolk farm club. Oliver, who pitched for Detroit briefly in 2010-11, had a 3.86 ERA for Tampa Bay’s Triple-A Durham farm club before opting out of his contract early in the July. “We always liked him, going back to his days with the Tigers,” manager Buck Showalter said. “We tried to get him in a trade one time.”

--LHP Dana Eveland, 31, a veteran situational lefty, has signed a minor league contract with Baltimore. He will work in relief at Triple-A Norfolk. Eveland had a 5.40 ERA in 10 games for Atlanta this season covering 3 1/3 innings. He pitched Triple-A ball in the Boston and Atlanta organizations this year, going 2-0 with a 1.44 ERA in 25 innings spanning 17 games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We were four inches from bringing the tying run to the plate. But the sky is not falling. Good times are ahead.” -- Orioles manager Buck Showalter, after Friday’s loss to Detroit.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jason Garcia (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Bowie on July 6.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

RHP Bud Norris

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

LHP Wei-Yin Chen

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Tommy Hunter

LHP Brian Matusz

RHP Brad Brach

RHP Chaz Roe

CATCHERS:

Matt Wieters

Caleb Joseph

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Davis

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Manny Machado

DH Jimmy Paredes

INF Ryan Flaherty

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Travis Snider

CF Adam Jones

RF Steve Pearce

OF Nolan Reimold

OF David Lough

OF/INF Chris Parmelee