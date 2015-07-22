Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- At some point before 4:00 p.m. ET Wednesday, Baltimore Orioles manager Buck Showalter will consult with general manager Dan Duquette about something of importance concerning the team’s roster.

No, a trade isn’t imminent even though there have been reports about the Orioles being interested in outfielders Jay Bruce, Carlos Gomez and Justin Upton as well as right-hander Johnny Cueto.

Instead, the Orioles will be adding another right-hander Wednesday when right-hander Kevin Gausman rejoins the rotation after two starts with Triple-A Norfolk.

And to get Gausman on the roster, someone will have to be removed, but only infielder Ryan Flaherty and catcher Caleb Joseph have minor league options remaining.

”It’s tough,“ Showalter said before Tuesday’s 3-2 loss to the Yankees. ”Some things could happen. I know Dan is working on a lot of different things that could make it maybe not as difficult as pure roster (moves) goes. I don’t know. We’ve got some irons in the fire, balls in the air, what all the cliches are.

“I think we’ve got an idea if nothing else happens how we’re going to do it. It’s a good sign that none of our moves are really easy. We’ve got some quality people.”

As for what the Orioles are getting with Gausman, it has been a bumpy season so far. Besides being 1-1 with a 5.00 ERA in 11 appearances (three starts), Gausman also missed over a month with right shoulder tendinitis and only returned from that injury June 20.

He was optioned to Norfolk to get two starts on regular rest after lasting 3 2/3 innings at Minnesota on July 7.

“I kind of felt like I was still in my spring training mode, getting stretched back out,” Gausman said. “Now I think I have six starts under my belt and just getting into that routine is definitely big. My body has definitely helped for it.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 46-46

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Kevin Gausman, 1-1, 5.00 ERA) at Yankees (RHP Ivan Nova, 1-3, 3.42 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Kevin Gausman will return from the minor leagues and begin the second half in Baltimore’s rotation. Gausman was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk following his start on July 7 at Minnesota when he allowed seven earned runs and seven hits in 3 2/3 innings so the Orioles could get a position player on the roster. Gausman is 1-1 with a 5.00 ERA in 11 appearances but has only made three starts this season. He last pitched Friday in Triple-A and allowed two runs while striking out eight in six innings. Gausman made one relief appearance against the Yankees April 14 and in 3-1 with a 2.29 ERA in nine career appearances (three starts) against New York.

--LHP Wei-Yin Chen’s final line could have been more than three runs as he allowed 10 hits, two shy of his career high. It marked the 16th time in 18 starts that he allowed three earned runs or less and the 14th time that he went at least six innings. “He was good, really good,” Baltimore manager Buck Showalter said.

--3B Manny Machado reached base safely for the 13th time in 14 games but wasn’t on for too long. He opened the game with a walk but was picked off a few pitches later after the Yankees challenged the original safe call by first base umpire Tim Welke. In 11 games this season, Machado has a hit in nine of those games and is batting .385 (15-for-39).

--CF Adam Jones has gone 31 plate appearances without a strikeout and was the only Oriole to get a multi-hit game Tuesday. In his last five games he is 11-for-22 (.500).

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I thought Jon (Schoop)’s ball was going to be fair for sure, but hopefully some of those inches will go our way tomorrow.” -- Baltimore manager Buck Showalter, after a loss to the Yankees on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jason Garcia (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Bowie on July 6.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

RHP Bud Norris

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

LHP Wei-Yin Chen

RHP Kevin Gausman

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Tommy Hunter

LHP Brian Matusz

RHP Brad Brach

RHP Chaz Roe

CATCHERS:

Matt Wieters

Caleb Joseph

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Parmelee

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Manny Machado

DH Jimmy Paredes

INF Ryan Flaherty

INF/OF Steve Pearce

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Travis Snider

CF Adam Jones

RF Chris Davis

OF Nolan Reimold

OF David Lough