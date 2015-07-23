Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- A report surfaced about the Baltimore Orioles and their willingness to trade right-hander Kevin Gausman.

When it was mentioned to executive vice president Dan Duquette, it was news to the man responsible for shaping the Orioles’ roster.

The biggest news that emerged from Duquette’s comments Wednesday was that despite the team being around .500, he plans to be a buyer until next week’s non-waiver trade deadline.

“We’re still contenders for the playoffs, and we are going to approach our season as though we’re going to advance to the playoffs, so we’re going to continue to build and add to our team where we can,” Duquette said before the Orioles’ 4-3 loss to the New York Yankees.

Duquette’s viewpoint will not change regardless of how Baltimore’s nine-game trip finishes up.

“I don’t think so, because there’s a lot of baseball to be played and there’s a lot of teams in the hunt,” he said. “When you’re a few games off the pace and you have a team that gets (players) or you have a couple of additions that you make to your ballclub and now you’re winning the close games, you can turn your season around, so we’re still in there. We’re still competing.”

The Orioles were buyers at the previous three deadlines.

In recent years, Duquette obtained relievers Andrew Miller and Francisco Rodriguez, starter Bud Norris and designated hitter Jim Thome.

So now that Duquette’s stance is known, the question is what the Orioles need.

Some production from the corner outfield positions would not hurt after the Orioles did not re-sign free agent left fielder Nelson Cruz and right fielder Nick Markakis last winter. Baltimore has started six players in both right field and in left field.

While the right fielders have combined for a .285 average with 13 home runs and 41 RBIs, Baltimore’s left fielders have combined for a .216 mark with eight home runs and 25 RBIs after that group batted .271 with 30 home runs and 81 RBIs last year.

“There’s no question about that, so if we can improve (with a) trade in that area, that’s something we need to take a look at,” Duquette said.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 46-47

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Ubaldo Jimenez, 7-5, 3.29 ERA) at Yankees (RHP Masahiro Tanaka, 6-3, 3.65 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF/INF Steve Pearce was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a strained left oblique. The move is retroactive to Sunday, and manager Buck Showalter said he was slightly surprised even though Pearce appeared on his injury report in recent days. Pearce said that he consulted with teammate J.J. Hardy and then volunteered to go on the disabled list. Pearce will have an MRI exam Thursday in Baltimore and will rejoin the team Friday in Tampa Bay. “I’ve been in treatment the last couple of days, and it’s kind of just staying the same,” Pearce said.

--LHP Wesley Wright was released Wednesday after being activated from the 60-day disabled list and getting designated for assignment. Wright was on the DL since April 11 with a left trapezius strain after making two appearances. He signed a one-year deal with the Orioles in the offseason but also struggled in 10 rehab appearances for Triple-A Norfolk, posting a 7.71 ERA in 11 2/3 innings. “He’s a good young man, and hopefully a fresh start somewhere will put him back on the path we thought he’d be on,” Baltimore manager Buck Showalter said.

--RHP Ubaldo Jimenez, who starts Thursday against the Yankees, will try to break a three-game winless streak that is the result of a combination of poor pitching and run support. Since improving to 7-3, he is 0-2 with a 4.32 ERA in his last three starts. Jimenez allowed one earned run in 12 innings in his first two July starts against the White Sox and the Twins. On Friday in Detroit, he allowed seven runs and seven hits over 4 2/3 innings during his fourth-shortest start of the season. Jimenez faced the Yankees on June 12 in Baltimore and allowed three runs and six hits in five innings. He is 3-4 with a 5.48 ERA in eight starts against the Yankees with five of those outings occurring in New York.

--RHP Kevin Gausman rejoined the Orioles on Wednesday and allowed four runs and six hits over six innings during a 96-pitch outing. Gausman had made two starts with Triple-A Norfolk to avoid having a lengthy layoff due to the All-Star break, and manager Buck Showalter was pleased with the right-hander’s return to the majors. “Obviously, he made some mistakes with his breaking ball early, but he came back, and the way he pitched after (that) kept us in the ballgame,” Showalter said of Gausman, who retired 12 of 14 hitters before allowing a solo home run to New York DH Alex Rodriguez with one out in the fifth.

--INF Ryan Flaherty made his first appearance as a first baseman Wednesday and had eight putouts and a two-run home run, which resulted in his 100th career RBI. “He’s a great fielder and he’s able to play just about anywhere,” manager Buck Showalter said. “You know the home team is going to get eight lefties in the lineup, and I wanted to get his bat in there.”

--3B Manny Machado opened the game with a walk for the second consecutive day, and again his time on the bases was short-lived. After getting picked off first Tuesday, he was doubled off second Wednesday on a line drive by CF Adam Jones. Even with the baserunning miscues, Machado is batting .381 (16-for-42) against the Yankees this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “They pitched pretty well. We didn’t put enough pressure on (Yankees RHP Ivan) Nova there early on.” -- Manager Buck Showalter, after the Orioles’ 4-3 loss to the Yankees on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF/INF Steve Pearce (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 19. He was scheduled to undergo an MRI exam July 23.

--RHP Jason Garcia (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Bowie on July 6.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

RHP Bud Norris

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

LHP Wei-Yin Chen

RHP Kevin Gausman

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Tommy Hunter

LHP Brian Matusz

RHP Brad Brach

RHP Chaz Roe

CATCHERS:

Matt Wieters

Caleb Joseph

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Parmelee

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Manny Machado

DH Jimmy Paredes

INF Ryan Flaherty

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Travis Snider

CF Adam Jones

RF Chris Davis

OF Nolan Reimold

OF David Lough