Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- There are various coping mechanisms to deal with poor play and a potentially damaging three-game sweep in the midst of a pennant race.

The most common one is taking a stance of reassurance, especially this time of year when there still are 71 games remaining.

That’s how Baltimore center fielder Adam Jones choose to address the state of the Orioles on Thursday afternoon after they dropped seven games out of first place with a 9-3 loss to the New York Yankees.

The Orioles were handed their first sweep by the Yankees since Buck Showalter took over in September 2010. Just as last year’s late-season home dominance of the Yankees helped Baltimore get distance for its first division title since 1997, this series may have the damaging effect of being too much for the Orioles to overcome.

That might be viewpoint of outsiders such as fans and media, but not Jones, who took a defiant stance after he concluded a 2-for-12 series.

“We’re not disappointed or frustrated,” Jones said. “We got beat. Stop crying. That’s what I‘m sick and tired of, man. Stop crying. Nobody in the clubhouse (is crying because) we got beat.”

So if nobody’s crying or bemoaning what went wrong during a lost three days in New York or during a 5-14 slump that has seen the Orioles lose 7 1/2 games in the standings since June 28, what is the solution?

”Just keep grinding,“ Jones said. ”The other day we put up eight, nine runs and everybody’s like, ‘Hey this offense is clicking.’ We come here and don‘t, and it‘s, ‘This offense is struggling.’

“It’s an up-and-down game. You’ve got to ride the roller coaster but mentally stay the same course. Stay even keel, and that’s what we’re doing. We’re frustrated because we want to win. We’re not frustrated because we’re just going out to give it up. There’s another team we’re playing also.”

And the other team is one the Orioles need to beat starting Friday night in Tampa Bay, the Rays.

“We’ve been pressing since the first game of the season,” Showalter said. “That’s what you do. You push. You push and it’s just a matter of what you do. Sometimes you can want something too much. It’s tough to get in between there. It’s not que sera sera.”

Now Baltimore has 71 games to decide that whatever will be will not be fourth place and fading.

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 46-48

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Chris Tillman, 7-7, 4.96 ERA) at Rays (RHP Chris Archer, 9-7, 2.73 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Chris Tillman will try to continue his turnaround Friday night when the Orioles open a three-game series with the Rays. Through May 31, he was 2-7 with a 5.94 ERA, but since that point, he is 5-0 with a 3.80 ERA. His ERA is inflated by a start on June 21 when he allowed six runs in 1 1/3 innings against the Blue Jays. Since that outing, Tillman has allowed four earned runs in his last 25 2/3 innings spanning four starts. Tillman last pitched Saturday at Detroit and allowed no runs and one hit while setting a season high with eight strikeouts in eight innings. Tillman has faced Tampa Bay three times this season, including his start on May 31 when he gave up five earned runs and nine hits in 4 2/3 innings.

--RHP Ubaldo Jimenez turned in his worst start of the season, allowing seven runs and eight hits over 2 1/3 innings. In his first two starts after the All-Star break, Jimenez has allowed 14 runs and 15 hits in seven innings. Manager Buck Showalter said of Jimenez: “He’ll be the first to tell you, especially with left-handed guys, he’s defended himself better this year on that fastball that runs back on the inner half, but he was starting on the inner half and running back on the center of the plate, and he paid a price for that.”

--OF/1B Chris Davis returned to first base for the first time in nearly a month and hit his 21st home run. Davis played 19 games in right field with a few starts at DH mixed in and is 7-for-25 (.280) over his modest six-game hitting streak.

--RHP Jason Garcia’s rehab from right shoulder tendinitis is generating positive reports, manager Buck Showalter said. According to the manager, Garcia is feeling healthy and his fastball velocity is up to the mid-90s on his rehab assignment with Double-A Bowie. Garcia has been on the disabled list since mid-May, and the Orioles do not have a timetable for his return.

--3B Manny Machado homered in the eighth inning Thursday at Yankee Stadium. It marked the 15th time in 16 games he reached base. He is batting .378 (17-for-45) with three home runs and eight RBIs in 13 games against New York this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I was missing a lot right down the middle, and they took advantage.” -- Baltimore RHP Ubaldo Jimenez, who took the loss Thursday as the Yankees completed a three-game sweep of the Orioles with a 9-3 win.

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF/INF Steve Pearce (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 19. He was scheduled to undergo an MRI exam July 23.

--RHP Jason Garcia (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Bowie on July 6.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

RHP Bud Norris

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

LHP Wei-Yin Chen

RHP Kevin Gausman

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Tommy Hunter

LHP Brian Matusz

RHP Brad Brach

RHP Chaz Roe

CATCHERS:

Matt Wieters

Caleb Joseph

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Parmelee

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Manny Machado

DH Jimmy Paredes

INF Ryan Flaherty

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Travis Snider

CF Adam Jones

RF Chris Davis

OF Nolan Reimold

OF David Lough