Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The Baltimore Orioles dropped their fourth straight game on Friday night, losing 3-1 at the Tampa Bay Rays, and the Orioles scored three or fewer runs in all five of their losses since the All-Star break.

“Clubhouse is fine. Win or lose, rain or shine, it’s always the same,” said starter Chris Tillman, who took his third no-decision in five games despite allowing a total of five runs in those starts. “We’re not playing bad baseball. We’re playing good baseball, we just have to get the timely hits and timely pitches.”

For the first time this season, Baltimore lost a game after leading after seven innings -- they had been 39-0 -- with reliever Darren O‘Day giving up two runs after not allowing the Rays to score in his previous 10 appearances against them.

Manager Buck Showalter said he couldn’t critique his pitching after a game in which his team mustered only one run, even against tough pitching from the Rays’ Chris Archer. Baltimore went 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position, leaving eight runners on base in a game where they had only six hits.

“The story is we just haven’t scored any runs,” Showalter said. “We’ve done a good job of competing against those guys over the years, but we’ve just got to give our pitchers some margin of error.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 46-49

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Saturday: Orioles (RHP Miguel Gonzalez, 8-6, 4.21 ERA) at Rays (RHP Erasmo Ramirez, 8-3, 3.54 ERA).

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Chris Tillman took a shutout into the eighth inning, ultimately giving up just one run on two hits for his second straight dominant start. In his last five starts, he’s allowed only five total runs, but has only two wins to show for it.

--DH Jimmy Paredes, plugged into the leadoff spot Friday, responded with an 0-for-4 night with four strikeouts, needing only 10 pitches for the first three.

--3B Manny Machado had two of the team’s four hits Friday and reached base on a walk and being hit by a pitch, raising his season average to. 301 along the way.

--CF Adam Jones made a great grab defensively on Friday, but went 0-for-4 at the plate with two strikeouts, coming up short on a night where Baltimore went 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s so much better than tonight. He gets many mulligans with us. The story is we just haven’t scored any runs. One run doesn’t ... I‘m not going to sit here and critique pitching tonight. Tilly was outstanding, but unfortunately their guy was too.” -- Orioles manager Buck Showalter, on pitchers Darren O‘Day and Chris Tillman in Friday’s 3-1 loss to Tampa Bay.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF/INF Steve Pearce (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 19. He was scheduled to undergo an MRI exam July 23.

--RHP Jason Garcia (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Bowie on July 6.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

RHP Bud Norris

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

LHP Wei-Yin Chen

RHP Kevin Gausman

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Tommy Hunter

LHP Brian Matusz

RHP Brad Brach

RHP Chaz Roe

CATCHERS:

Matt Wieters

Caleb Joseph

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Parmelee

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Manny Machado

DH Jimmy Paredes

INF Ryan Flaherty

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Travis Snider

CF Adam Jones

RF Chris Davis

OF Nolan Reimold

OF David Lough