Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The Baltimore Orioles saw the good and the bad of right fielder Nolan Reimold in Sunday’s 5-2 win against the Tampa Bay Rays, starting with a 3-for-3 day at the plate with two RBIs.
Reimold’s two-run double in the first inning, just out of reach of a diving Rays center fielder Brandon Guyer, was a big part of Baltimore’s early lead and comfort level. But he also misplayed a ball that was ruled a double to lead off the fifth, and was thrown out at home after running through a stop sign at third base.
“They scored that a hit? They scored that a hit?” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said in disbelief after the game. “That’s an error all the way. Not even close ... (and) he ran through a stop sign.”
Reimold told coaches that he had stumbled rounding third and didn’t see third base coach Bobby Dickerson plainly holding both hands up. He was so short of home plate that the throw home arrived in time for him to stop and awkwardly try back to third before he was tagged out. It proved harmless in a 5-2 win.
“You can’t dwell on those things,” Showalter said. “We’ll talk about it and we’ll move on. ... He did some good things today with three hits.”
MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES
STREAK: Won two
NEXT: Braves (LHP Alex Wood, 7-6, 3.78 ERA) at Orioles (RHP Kevin Gausman, 1-2, 5.18 ERA)
--C Caleb Joseph has already surpassed his RBI total for all of 2014, now with 30 this season after a two-run home run, his seventh of the year. Joseph’s production out of the No. 9 slot in the order helped Baltimore to a 5-0 lead.
--RF Nolan Reimold with 3-for-3 with a walk and a two-run double, but also had mental lapses, misplaying a ball in the fifth for a double and then getting tagged out after he ran through a stop sign at third base.
--RHP Zach Britton pitched a strong ninth inning for his 25th save, getting strikeouts for all three outs and dropping his ERA to 1.59 on the season.
--LF David Lough, getting a look in the leadoff spot, went 0-for-5 with two strikeouts, dropping his average to .220. He’d scored Saturday on a triple that brought him home with a throwing error.
QUOTE TO NOTE: “I‘m always encouraged. We’re going to get back to our track record a little bit. We’re scoring more runs than they do after 27 outs, and that’s the whole deal. I know we evaluate things numerically, but it’s a mindset. It’s a test of your will sometimes when you have a lot of people telling you the sky is falling and it’s not.” -- Orioles manager Buck Showalter, after a win over the Rays on Sunday.
MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT
--OF/INF Steve Pearce (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 19. He was scheduled to undergo an MRI exam July 23.
--RHP Jason Garcia (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Bowie on July 6.
RHP Chris Tillman
RHP Ubaldo Jimenez
RHP Bud Norris
RHP Miguel Gonzalez
LHP Wei-Yin Chen
RHP Kevin Gausman
LHP Zach Britton (closer)
RHP Darren O‘Day
RHP Tommy Hunter
LHP Brian Matusz
RHP Brad Brach
RHP Chaz Roe
Matt Wieters
Caleb Joseph
1B Chris Parmelee
2B Jonathan Schoop
SS J.J. Hardy
3B Manny Machado
DH Jimmy Paredes
INF Ryan Flaherty
LF Travis Snider
CF Adam Jones
RF Chris Davis
OF Nolan Reimold
OF David Lough