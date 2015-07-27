Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The Baltimore Orioles saw the good and the bad of right fielder Nolan Reimold in Sunday’s 5-2 win against the Tampa Bay Rays, starting with a 3-for-3 day at the plate with two RBIs.

Reimold’s two-run double in the first inning, just out of reach of a diving Rays center fielder Brandon Guyer, was a big part of Baltimore’s early lead and comfort level. But he also misplayed a ball that was ruled a double to lead off the fifth, and was thrown out at home after running through a stop sign at third base.

“They scored that a hit? They scored that a hit?” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said in disbelief after the game. “That’s an error all the way. Not even close ... (and) he ran through a stop sign.”

Reimold told coaches that he had stumbled rounding third and didn’t see third base coach Bobby Dickerson plainly holding both hands up. He was so short of home plate that the throw home arrived in time for him to stop and awkwardly try back to third before he was tagged out. It proved harmless in a 5-2 win.

“You can’t dwell on those things,” Showalter said. “We’ll talk about it and we’ll move on. ... He did some good things today with three hits.”

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 48-49

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Braves (LHP Alex Wood, 7-6, 3.78 ERA) at Orioles (RHP Kevin Gausman, 1-2, 5.18 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Caleb Joseph has already surpassed his RBI total for all of 2014, now with 30 this season after a two-run home run, his seventh of the year. Joseph’s production out of the No. 9 slot in the order helped Baltimore to a 5-0 lead.

--RF Nolan Reimold with 3-for-3 with a walk and a two-run double, but also had mental lapses, misplaying a ball in the fifth for a double and then getting tagged out after he ran through a stop sign at third base.

--RHP Zach Britton pitched a strong ninth inning for his 25th save, getting strikeouts for all three outs and dropping his ERA to 1.59 on the season.

--LF David Lough, getting a look in the leadoff spot, went 0-for-5 with two strikeouts, dropping his average to .220. He’d scored Saturday on a triple that brought him home with a throwing error.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I‘m always encouraged. We’re going to get back to our track record a little bit. We’re scoring more runs than they do after 27 outs, and that’s the whole deal. I know we evaluate things numerically, but it’s a mindset. It’s a test of your will sometimes when you have a lot of people telling you the sky is falling and it’s not.” -- Orioles manager Buck Showalter, after a win over the Rays on Sunday.

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF/INF Steve Pearce (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 19. He was scheduled to undergo an MRI exam July 23.

--RHP Jason Garcia (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Bowie on July 6.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

RHP Bud Norris

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

LHP Wei-Yin Chen

RHP Kevin Gausman

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Tommy Hunter

LHP Brian Matusz

RHP Brad Brach

RHP Chaz Roe

CATCHERS:

Matt Wieters

Caleb Joseph

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Parmelee

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Manny Machado

DH Jimmy Paredes

INF Ryan Flaherty

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Travis Snider

CF Adam Jones

RF Chris Davis

OF Nolan Reimold

OF David Lough