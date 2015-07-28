Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- Orioles manager Buck Showalter put left fielder Nolan Reimold in the leadoff spot for Monday’s game, letting third baseman Manny Machado bat third for a fourth straight game.

Machado had batted leadoff in 72 games this season, but Showalter dropped him down starting with last weekend’s Tampa Bay series as the Orioles are searching for more production from an offense that’s been stagnant in recent weeks.

Showalter wouldn’t say that Machado is going to be the regular No. 3 -- or No. 1 -- hitter, just that the team will see what each day brings.

“He almost (batted leadoff) today,” Showalter said. “I think Manny could hit anywhere -- first, second or third. We’ve had to do some things that probably aren’t as conventional ... just trying to make the personnel fit. We’ll see.”

The Orioles have a big problem with patience at the plate and getting on base. They don’t always do it well. But players like Machado and Reimold are better at those skills, which suit a leadoff batter.

Reimold, in fact, has batted in the top spot before for Showalter with the Orioles in other seasons, stints that injuries stopped. The left fielder went 2-for-4 with a walk in Monday’s game, something the Orioles want from a leadoff hitter.

“Nolan’s got that ability to get on base,” Showalter said. “That’s one thing he’s always done through the course of his career.”

Showalter raised a few eyebrows when moving Machado into the leadoff spot back in April, but the All-Star third baseman quickly grew into the role. Now, Showalter said he’s simply trying to put the best lineup possible on the field.

“We’ve had to do some things that probably aren’t as conventional,” he said. “Just trying to make the personnel fit. We put out there what we think’s best.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 49-49

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Braves (RHP Julio Teheran, 6-5, 4.49 ERA) at Orioles (RHP Ubaldo Jimenez, 7-6, 3.81 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Kevin Gausman continued to make his case for a regular spot in Baltimore’s starting rotation. He threw a career-best 7 2/3 shutout innings Monday night, striking out five with just one walk and shutting the Braves down from start to finish. He got a no-decision but really battled Braves LHP Alex Wood, who threw 7 1/3 shutout innings of his own. “It’s fun. You kind of feed off of each other,” Gausman said. “You almost want to show up the other guy and you are waiting for somebody to crack.”

--C Matt Wieters ended an 0-for-14 slide with a hit in the seventh. He then got a single in the ninth in the game-tying rally that forced extra innings and won the game with a walk-off solo homer to start the 11th, giving the Orioles a 2-1 victory. “It won’t ever get old,” Wieters said. “It’s a great feeling, to put a good swing on the ball at a time when you need it. It’s a good feeling. You’ll never get tired of it.”

--SS J.J. Hardy extended his hitting streak to 10 games with an infield single in the second inning. He later added a game-tying sacrifice fly in the ninth and finished the night 1-for-3 and now has hit safely in 33 of his last 43 games.

--INF/OF Steve Pearce will probably stay with the Orioles for the next few days while recovering from his left oblique strain. Manager Buck Showalter said Pearce will probably work with trainer Richie Bancells and Brady Anderson for a few days. Showalter said they just aren’t sure if Pearce will be ready when it’s time to come off the disabled list next week.

--3B Manny Machado has been one of the American League’s top hitters. He’s dangerous in several ways but the Braves elected to intentionally walk 1B/RF Chris Davis twice to face Machado with runners at first and second, hoping for a force or a double play. They got him out both times.

--LHP Zach Britton saw his nine-game (and nine-inning) scoreless streak come to an end when he gave up a solo home run to 3B Adonis Garcia in the top of the ninth. That gave the Braves a 1-0 lead, but the Orioles tied it in the ninth and won in the 11th.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I‘m pretty glad I didn’t pinch-run for him an inning or two before. We could have pushed the envelope yesterday, but then he may not have been able to do what he did tonight.” -- Orioles manager Buck Showalter, of C Matt Wieters, who led off the bottom of the 11th inning with a home run that gave the Orioles a 2-1 victory over the Braves.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF/INF Steve Pearce (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 19. He appeared to be making progress as of July 27, and manager Buck Showalter said he’ll be working with the team for the next few days. No real timetable has been set for his return.

--RHP Jason Garcia (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Bowie on July 6.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

RHP Bud Norris

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

LHP Wei-Yin Chen

RHP Kevin Gausman

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Tommy Hunter

LHP Brian Matusz

RHP Brad Brach

RHP Chaz Roe

CATCHERS:

Matt Wieters

Caleb Joseph

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Parmelee

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Manny Machado

DH Jimmy Paredes

INF Ryan Flaherty

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Travis Snider

CF Adam Jones

RF Chris Davis

OF Nolan Reimold

OF David Lough