Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- Chris Davis is heating up at the plate, and that could give the Baltimore Orioles a big lift in the season’s final two months.

Davis blasted two home runs and drove in five runs in Tuesday’s 7-3 victory over the Atlanta Braves. That continued a recent power surge in which the right fielder has hit five home runs in the last seven games.

The Orioles have made their money off of home runs the past few years but stumbled there throughout the month of July. Davis is a streaky hitter who can easily carry a team for a while if he gets on a roll.

“I think any time you’re swinging the bat well, you’re encouraged to do it again and continue to work,” Davis said. “My job is to go out there and play as hard as I can for this team, whether it’s at first, in right, (as a DH), whatever it may be, and that’s been my focus all year.”

Davis hit homers at Yankee Stadium on July 22 and 23 before belting a grand slam in a road win versus the Rays last Saturday. His three-run homer gave the Orioles the lead in the first inning of Tuesday’s game, and Davis then hit a two-run shot one inning after that to give him five RBIs in the first two innings.

The power Davis can bring to the lineup is well known. He hit 53 homers two years ago but hasn’t quite returned to that level since, and if he can light it up in the second half, it will help the Orioles.

“I talked a little bit about it earlier about slowing down and being a little bit more selective, a little bit more patient,” Davis said. “I think that’s really been big for me the last few weeks, not trying to go out there and do too much, just trying to put a good swing on the ball.”

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 50-49

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Braves (RHP Mike Foltynewicz, 3-2, 5.27 ERA) at Orioles (RHP Chris Tillman, 7-7, 4.71 ERA).

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Ubaldo Jimenez rebounded after a shaky start to give the Orioles a strong seven-inning effort after allowing a total of 14 runs in his past two starts. He allowed two runs on four hits in the first inning and then didn’t allow a hit in the final six innings as the Orioles came back for a 7-3 victory over the Braves Tuesday. Jimenez allowed 14 runs in his last two starts but fared much better here. “It’s always good when you find a way to get back on track, especially after having two really tough games,” Jimenez said. “It felt really good to go out there and compete and give the team a chance to win.”

--RF Chris Davis continued his recent power surge with two homers and five RBIs in Tuesday’s 7-3 victory over the Braves. Davis hit a three-run shot in the first and a two-run homer in the second and now has five homers in his last seven games and a team-high 24 this year. The Orioles will need his help as they try for a postseason spot again. “Very quietly he’s grinding out another solid year for us,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said.

--SS J.J. Hardy stretched his hitting streak to 11 games with a fifth-inning single. That ties his longest hitting streak of the season, which he posted from June 7-18. These are his longest runs since an 11-game streak that went from Aug. 1-14, 2013.

--C Caleb Joseph gave the offense a lift in Tuesday’s win. He walked in the first and third innings against RHP Julio Teheran and then lined an RBI single off LHP Ross Detwiler in the fifth. He’s driven in three runs in his past two games and keeps helping the offense when filling in for C Matt Wieters.

--CF Adam Jones has been hitting better of late and came through again on Tuesday. He went 2-for-5 with an RBI single. Jones now is hitting .412 (7-for-17) in his last four games and has a modest four-game hitting streak.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I think the first inning I was leading with my front shoulder a little bit. It was way too open, and the next inning I was able to get it better. They told me about it in the dugout...and I was able to go and make an adjustment.” - Orioles RHP Ubaldo Jimenez, who gave up two runs in the first inning Tuesday, but nothing after that.

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF/INF Steve Pearce (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 19. He appeared to be making progress as of July 27, and he was due to work with the major league team for a few days. No real timetable was set for his return.

--RHP Jason Garcia (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Bowie on July 6.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

RHP Bud Norris

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

LHP Wei-Yin Chen

RHP Kevin Gausman

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Tommy Hunter

LHP Brian Matusz

RHP Brad Brach

RHP Chaz Roe

CATCHERS:

Matt Wieters

Caleb Joseph

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Parmelee

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Manny Machado

DH Jimmy Paredes

INF Ryan Flaherty

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Travis Snider

CF Adam Jones

RF Chris Davis

OF Nolan Reimold

OF David Lough