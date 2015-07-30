Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- The Orioles have seen a resurgence with their starting rotation over the past week, which has been the catalyst for their turnaround.

Chris Tillman (8-7, 4.35 ERA) became the latest starter to come up big. Tillman came within one out of a complete-game shutout and picked up his sixth consecutive win in the Orioles’ 2-0 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday.

Orioles manager Buck Showalter has been impressed by the work of his rotation. Over the past six games, Orioles starters have gone 4-0 with a 1.25 ERA (43 1/3 innings pitched, 6 earned runs).

“Lot of counts in our favor,” Showalter said. “Lot of strikes. Lot of tempo, getting on and off the field. Putting hitters on the defensive a little bit. There’s been a pretty good presentation of confidence.”

Tillman allowed just four hits with two strikeouts and no walks against Atlanta. He has not lost since May 31.

“I felt good,” Tillman said. “I felt my command was good from the get-go. Better arm side than glove side. My changeup is what got me through that start. I made some good pitches early and late, when need be.”

Showalter said one of the keys for Tillman’s improvement this season has been the command of his fastball. He has also been effective staying ahead of hitters.

“He’s made a lot of quality strikes with his fastball,” Showalter said. “He’s gotten away from being wild in the strike zone.”

The Orioles are two games above .500 for the first time since July 10. They have also won five straight -- their longest winning streak since June 7-13 -- and are one game out of the wild-card chase.

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 51-49

STREAK: Won five

NEXT: Tigers (RHP Alfredo Simon, 9-6, 4.46 ERA) at Orioles (RHP Miguel Gonzalez, 9-6, 3.99 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS J.J. Hardy extended his hitting streak to a season-high 12 games with his seventh homer of the season. Hardy opened the season on the DL (left shoulder) but has not showed any lingering effects. Hardy said he has not changed his approach at the plate with the hitting streak. "Nothing ... nothing different," Hardy said. "Maybe the All-Star break with the four days off allowed me to recover a little bit mentally and physically."

--SS J.J. Hardy extended his hitting streak to a season-high 12 games with his seventh homer of the season. Hardy opened the season on the DL (left shoulder) but has not showed any lingering effects. Hardy said he has not changed his approach at the plate with the hitting streak. “Nothing ... nothing different,” Hardy said. “Maybe the All-Star break with the four days off allowed me to recover a little bit mentally and physically.”

--RHP Chris Tillman came within one out of a complete-game shutout and picked up his sixth consecutive win in the Orioles’ 2-0 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday. He gave up just four hits with two strikeouts and no walks. He has not lost since May 31. “Early in the season it wasn’t going well, but I felt like it was close,” Tillman said. “I felt like I was one pitch away at all times, my misses were close. I just missed too much and had to fight back into count.”

--RHP Zach Britton extended his career-high streak of 22 consecutive saves. Britton got his 26th save by getting Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman to ground out to end the game in the Orioles 2-0 win on Wednesday. Britton allowed a game-tying homer in the ninth inning on Monday. Baltimore eventually won 2-1 in 11 innings on a homer by C Matt Wieters. “I wanted to get him back on the horse,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said about Britton.

MEDICAL WATCH

QUOTE TO NOTE: “There’s no sympathy in this game. The great thing about it is, there’s an opportunity around every corner to get things going, good or bad. You try to maintain the good spells. Obviously, this time of year, it gets tougher to withstand a long tough spell.” -- Orioles manager Buck Showalter, after the Orioles won their fifth straight game -- their longest winning streak since June 7-13 -- and are one game out of the wild-card chase.

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

--OF/INF Steve Pearce (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 19. He appeared to be making progress as of July 27, and he was due to work with the major league team for a few days. No real timetable was set for his return.

--RHP Jason Garcia (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Bowie on July 6.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

RHP Bud Norris

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

LHP Wei-Yin Chen

RHP Kevin Gausman

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Tommy Hunter

LHP Brian Matusz

RHP Brad Brach

RHP Chaz Roe

CATCHERS:

Matt Wieters

Caleb Joseph

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Parmelee

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Manny Machado

DH Jimmy Paredes

INF Ryan Flaherty

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Travis Snider

CF Adam Jones

RF Chris Davis

OF Nolan Reimold

OF David Lough