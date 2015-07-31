Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- The Detroit Tigers came into Baltimore on Thursday and swung two big trades, giving up left-handed starter David Price and right-handed closer Joakim Soria in separate deals with the Toronto Blue Jays and Pittsburgh Pirates, respectively.

The Orioles, however, still had yet to make a move as the trading deadline approached. General manager Dan Duquette and manager Buck Showalter were still thinking things out, but Showalter said he still can see his team swinging a deal.

“That’s the bet,” Showalter said. “If you told me to bet on which side of it, I’ll pick 51-49. I‘m sure there’s a lot going around. It’s pretty hot and heavy.”

Toronto has been the busiest team in the Orioles’ division, the American League East. The Blue Jays acquired shortstop Troy Tulowitzki from the Rockies a few days before dealing for Price.

Showalter said the Orioles basically need to wait and see who’s available and for what price.

“There’s been some guys that have gone that we talked about,” Showalter said before the Orioles lost 9-8 to the Tigers on Thursday night. “But if I told you who they were asking for, you would say, ‘Of course you won’t do that.'”

The Tigers could make even more moves Friday. The mood in their clubhouse after the game seemed to imply that.

Meanwhile, the Orioles’ situation remained up in the air. They have a matter of hours to decide what to do -- if they even do anything.

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 51-50

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Tigers (RHP Buck Farmer, 0-2, 9.22 ERA) at Orioles (LHP Wei-Yin Chen, 5-6, 2.88 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Miguel Gonzalez turned in his shortest start of the season Thursday in a loss to the Tigers, giving up five runs on 10 hits in 3 1/3 innings. It could have been worse, as seven of the first nine Detroit batters got hits but only two scored. Gonzalez hasn’t been quite as sharp since coming off the disabled list after recovering from a groin strain in late June, and the Orioles need him if they want to make a run at postseason play.

--CF Adam Jones snapped an 0-for-6 slide with a two-run homer in the third inning off Tigers RHP Alfredo Simon. The Orioles’ power production has dropped recently, and Jones had not hit a homer since July 19 (also vs. the Tigers), and the team needs the long ball.

--RF Chris Davis seems to have found his power once again -- and the Orioles couldn’t be happier. He belted his sixth home run in the past nine games Thursday, a two-run shot that ended RHP Alfredo Simon’s evening. Davis has 25 home runs this season, one fewer than he hit in 2014. He finished the night with four RBIs, giving him a team-leading 69.

--RHP Bud Norris hasn’t pitched well all season, a big reason he lost his spot in the rotation. He continues to struggle in the bullpen, giving up four runs on six hits in 2 2/3 innings in Thursday’s loss as the Tigers repeatedly ripped his pitches. Norris’ future with the team is growing cloudier with each shaky effort.

--SS J.J. Hardy now has the longest hitting streak for an Oriole this season. He stretched it to 13 games with a single in the sixth inning Thursday. He is batting .298 during this streak.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He just wasn’t very crisp. Sticky night, good offensive team, and he paid for his mistakes. Sometimes, like a lot of pitchers, you see Miguel scuffle a little bit the first part of it and get back in step, but he never really found his step.” -- Manager Buck Showalter, on RHP Miguel Gonzalez, who took the loss Thursday as the Orioles fell 9-8 to the Tigers.

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF/INF Steve Pearce (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 19. He appeared to be making progress as of July 27, but there was no timetable for his return.

--RHP Jason Garcia (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Bowie on July 6.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

RHP Bud Norris

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

LHP Wei-Yin Chen

RHP Kevin Gausman

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Tommy Hunter

LHP Brian Matusz

RHP Brad Brach

RHP Chaz Roe

CATCHERS:

Matt Wieters

Caleb Joseph

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Parmelee

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Manny Machado

DH Jimmy Paredes

INF Ryan Flaherty

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Travis Snider

CF Adam Jones

RF Chris Davis

OF Nolan Reimold

OF David Lough