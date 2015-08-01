Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- The Orioles definitely strengthened their lineup and defense with the moves they made before Friday’s trade deadline.

The acquisition of outfielder Gerardo Parra from the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for minor league right-hander Zach Davies could help Baltimore’s inconsistent offense in a number of ways. Although manager Buck Showalter said that Parra could hit in a few different spots, it’s a safe bet that he likely will spend a lot of time batting lead-off.

That spot’s been a problem all season. Baltimore hasn’t had a natural lead-off hitter the past few years, even though right fielder Nick Markakis did pretty well there for most of the final two-and-a-half years he was with the Orioles.

Markakis left to go to the Atlanta Braves in the offseason, and third baseman Manny Machado took over that role for much of this season, but that also left a hole in the middle of the order -- especially since the Orioles also lost power-hitting DH Nelson Cruz to free agency this year. The Parra trade will let Showalter drop Machado lower and give him more chances to come up with runners on.

“He’s very good at getting on base,” said Orioles general manager Dan Duquette. “He’s got some really good numbers at the top of the order, gives us a good set-up hitter and a good defender to play in the field ... his presence at the top of the lineup should be a real additive. That’s an ingredient that we’ve been missing, and we’re glad to have him join us.”

The Orioles made one other trade, sending right-hander Tommy Hunter to the Chicago Cubs in exchange for outfielder Junior Lake, who was sent down to Triple-A Norfolk. Hunter had been with the Orioles since they acquired him from the Rangers during the 2011 season and eventually transitioned from a starter to a relief pitcher.

Hunter is a free agent at season’s end and said he’d certainly be open to coming back.

“There’s not going to be any shut doors,” Hunter said. “I‘m not going to run, stomp out of here like I didn’t like it because I loved it here. It’s been good for the last four years.”

It also opens the door for a bunch of younger pitchers that Showalter can look at and/or use. The Orioles later brought up right-handers Mychal Givens from Double-A Bowie and Mike Wright from Triple-A Norfolk. Since both have options, it gives the team more flexibility in terms of making moves, which is something Duquette thinks can help the Orioles.

“He will help the Cubs,” Showalter said of Hunter. “Very infectious personality and he can pitch.”

The Orioles also finally gave up on right-hander Bud Norris, designating him for assignment. He won a career-high 15 games last year, playing a big role in Baltimore capturing the American League East title, and also won the clinching game in the American League Divisional Series in Detroit.

But this year was a much different story. Teams banged him around throughout spring training and continued into the regular season where the right-hander went just 2-9 with a 7.06 ERA in 18 games. He made 11 starts before being sent to the bullpen but no matter what the Orioles tried, it just didn’t work.

“I think Bud needs a fresh start, and he’s going to pitch well for whoever picks him up and he’s going to pitch well for somebody next year,” Showalter said. “He just never really got going from spring training on. He’s got some real good pitching ahead of him. It just wasn’t going to happen here.”

First baseman Chris Parmelee also was designated for assignment. He played very well in the field but hit only .216 in 32 games. Ryan Flaherty, who usually plays at second and short, has been seeing more and more time at first in recent days and was there for Friday’s game while Chris Davis still spends most of his time in right field.

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 52-50

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Tigers (RHP Anibal Sanchez, 10-8, 4.61 ERA) at Orioles (RHP Kevin Gausman, 1-2, 4.20 ERA).

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Wei-Yin Chen’s home run struggles continued in Friday’s game. He gave up three homers in just 3 1/3 innings and now has allowed 22 in 124 2/3 innings already this season. The three homers are a season high for Chen, who continues having problems in this area. “I did miss my spots a lot today and I tried to locate my pitches on both sides of the plate, but unfortunately a lot of pitches went right down the middle,” Chen said through an interpreter. “When you are throwing your pitches down the middle you are going to get hit.”

--RHP Mychal Givens was called up from Double-A Bowie earlier in the day and threw well in his second major-league appearance Friday. Givens came on in the fifth when RHP Mike Wright (called up from Triple-A Norfolk earlier on Friday) was pulled after suffering a possible left calf strain. The rookie then threw 1 2/3 scoreless innings and earned his first major league win as the Orioles rallied to win. “Usually I have a little bit of butterflies every time you go out there, but after having that appearance in Fenway it helped it a little bit,” Givens said, talking about his first game, back in Boston. “And plus a lot of the appearances I had in big league spring training kind of helped. So today I felt comfortable.”

--3B Manny Machado continues to show his power, even when batting from the leadoff spot. He hit a two-run homer off RHP Jose Valdez in the sixth that gave the Orioles the lead for good en route to an 8-7 victory. Machado’s already set a career high for homers (22), and the season still has two months left.

--CF Adam Jones homered for the second straight game Friday. His three-run shot in this game played a big role in Baltimore’s rallying from an early 6-0 deficit. The Jones homer made it 6-4, and the Orioles went on to the 8-7 victory.

--SS J.J. Hardy stretched his hitting streak to 14 games with his infield single in the fifth. That’s the team’s longest hitting streak so far this season.

--RHP Mike Wright got recalled from Triple-A Norfolk Friday and threw an inning of scoreless relief but needed to come out when he suffered a possible strain in his left calf. Wright will have an MRI Saturday to get a look at the situation.

--RHP Bud Norris was designated for assignment on Friday. Norris, a free agent at season’s end, served as one of the team’s top starters during the team’s run to an American League East Division title last year, going 15-8, but the right-hander slumped badly in 2015. Norris went 2-9 with a 7.06 ERA in 18 games (11 starts) and lost his spot in the starting rotation. “He just never really got going from spring training on,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “He’s got some real good pitching ahead of him. It just wasn’t going to happen here.”

--RHP Tommy Hunter was traded to the Cubs for OF Junior Lake. The Orioles acquired Hunter during the 2011 season, and he grew into a reliable relief pitcher. But he also would be a free agent at season’s end, and the Orioles made a move. “Tommy never had a bad day,” Showalter said. “Very infectious personality and he can pitch. He will help the Cubs.”

--1B Chris Parmelee also was designated for assignment Friday. He showed lots of good defensive work at first base but he hit only .216 in 32 games, and that just wasn’t enough for the Orioles to keep him.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That’s where you can never quit, never give up. You never know what some confidence or some good swings last night might have done for some guys tonight, to be able to come back and have a shot at the end. That’s why when we get down, there’s no quit in this team.” - Orioles C Matt Wieters, after his team overcame a 6-0 deficit to beat the Tigers 8-7 Friday.

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Mike Wright (left calf strain) left after pitching one inning in relief on July 31. He was scheduled to have an MRI on August 1.

--OF/INF Steve Pearce (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 19. He appeared to be making progress as of July 27, but there was no timetable for his return.

--RHP Jason Garcia (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Bowie on July 6.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

LHP Wei-Yin Chen

RHP Kevin Gausman

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

LHP Brian Matusz

RHP Brad Brach

RHP Chaz Roe

RHP Mychal Givens

RHP Mike Wright

CATCHERS:

Matt Wieters

Caleb Joseph

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Davis

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Manny Machado

DH Jimmy Paredes

INF Ryan Flaherty

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Travis Snider

CF Adam Jones

OF Nolan Reimold

OF David Lough

OF Gerardo Parra