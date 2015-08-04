Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Baltimore Orioles rookie right-hander Tyler Wilson proved Monday night that he could win as a starter in the major leagues, holding the Oakland A’s to two runs on six hits over 7 2/3 innings in a 9-2 victory.

The question now is whether Wilson (2-1) pitched well enough to extend his stay in the big leagues after his spot start in place of injured right-hander Chris Tillman.

”That’s not my call, man, that’s not my call,“ Wilson said, smiling after his first win as a starter. ”I have no idea. I go out there and pitch, and if they deem me to stay around, then I‘m happy to be here.

“I think that I’ve shown them I can throw strikes and compete and be a part of what this ballclub’s trying to do. They’re trying to win games, and as a starter, my job is to go deep in the game and save the bullpen.”

Wilson certainly did all of the above against the A’s in his second major league start. Wilson, who earned his first big league win out of the bullpen May 22 against the Miami Marlins, made his first start May 28 against the White Sox. He gave up two runs and five hits over six innings but took the loss in a 3-2 defeat to Chicago.

The Orioles likely will need to call up a relief pitcher soon, but manager Buck Showalter said he hasn’t decided yet whether Wilson will be sent down.

“He knows how to win,” Showalter said. “I went back, his sophomore year in high school on, he’s been a winning pitcher. He’s athletic. With three pitches he can get over the plate, if he can get his feet on the ground early, he can make some guys not know what’s coming and keep it in the ballpark.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 54-51

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Miguel Gonzalez, 9-7, 4.28 ERA) at Athletics (RHP Chris Bassitt, 0-4, 3.10 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Tyler Wilson was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk and started against the A’s on Monday night in place of injured RHP Chris Tillman, and he won as a major league starter for the first time. Wilson (2-1) gave up two runs on six hits over 7 2/3 innings in a 9-2 victory against Oakland. Wilson got his first big league win out of the bullpen earlier this season against Miami. Wilson went 1-1 with a 2.12 ERA in his first five games with the Orioles this season.

--1B Chris Davis hit his 27th home run of the season, a towering three-run shot in the first inning Monday night in a 9-2 victory against Oakland. With an 0-1 count, A’s RHP Jesse Chavez threw an 89 mph cutter that stayed up, and Davis made him pay for the mistake.

--C Caleb Joseph hit his ninth home run of the season Monday night in a 9-2 victory against Oakland. With one on and one out, Joseph crushed A’s RHP Jesse Chavez cutter into the left field seats, extending the Orioles’ lead to 6-0. Joseph went 2-for-4 with a career-high-matching three RBIs and a double to go with his home run.

--CF Adam Jones went 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI on Monday night in a 9-2 victory against the A‘s. It was Jones’ seventh three-hit game of the season and 32nd multi-hit game.

--RHP Chris Tillman (sprained left ankle) missed his scheduled start Monday against Oakland but threw off flat ground before the game. If he is able to go through his regular workout Wednesday, Tillman is expected to start Friday against the Angels. “Better, better,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said of Tillman’s ankle. “Still a little tender, but about where we thought it would be. He’ll take a work day Wednesday. He won’t start before Friday.” With an upcoming off day Thursday, the Orioles can push Tillman back to as far as Aug. 11 against Seattle. Showalter said, “If we get to the 11th and for some reason he can’t pitch, then you got to start thinking about the DL. So hopefully Wednesday goes well.” Tillman was injured last Wednesday against Atlanta while attempting to cover first base in the ninth inning. He has won his past six decisions and hasn’t lost since May 31.

--INF/OF Jimmy Paredes started in right field for the first time as an Oriole on Monday against Oakland. He has started at designated hitter 69 times and at second base six times this season. He has 45 career starts in right field. “We’ve got to figure out a way to generate some runs,” manager Buck Showalter said. “Jimmy’s been working hard at it. That’s just what we need to do. Jimmy’s going to give you a good effort. He throws well enough to play anywhere. There’s only one way to find out. It’s our best option to get the bats we need in the lineup right now.” Paredes went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Baltimore’s 9-2 victory against the A‘s.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’ll kind of reconvene (Tuesday), see where we’re at.” -- Manager Buck Showalter, on the Orioles’ decision whether RHP Tyler Wilson will remain in the majors. Called up Monday for a spot start, Wilson threw 7 2/3 innings of two-run ball, leading the Orioles to a 9-2 win over the A‘s.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Chris Tillman (sprained left ankle) missed his scheduled start Aug. 3. He threw off flat ground Aug. 3 and will attempt to go through a full workout Aug. 5. If that goes well, then he would start Aug. 7.

--RHP Mike Wright (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1.

--OF Steve Pearce (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 19. He travelled to the team’s spring training facility on Aug. 2 to continue rehabbing. Pearce could begin baseball activities by the end of the week of Aug. 3-9, but the Orioles plan to take their time with him.

--RHP Jason Garcia (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Bowie on July 6.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

LHP Wei-Yin Chen

RHP Kevin Gausman

RHP Tyler Wilson

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

LHP Brian Matusz

RHP Brad Brach

RHP Chaz Roe

RHP Mychal Givens

CATCHERS:

Matt Wieters

Caleb Joseph

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Flaherty

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Manny Machado

DH Jimmy Paredes

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Gerardo Parra

CF Adam Jones

RF Chris Davis

OF Nolan Reimold

OF Travis Snider

OF David Lough