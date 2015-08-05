Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Left-hander T.J. McFarland continued racking up frequent flyer miles Tuesday when the Orioles recalled him from Triple-A Norfolk for the fifth time this season.

McFarland gives manager Buck Showalter a seventh relief pitcher and a third lefty in the bullpen. He pitched two scoreless innings Tuesday in Baltimore’s 5-0 loss to Oakland, striking out two and allowing one hit.

He is 0-1 with a 2.35 ERA in 13 major league relief appearances this season. Last year, McFarland went 4-2 with 2.76 ERA in 37 games. In 2013, he went 4-1 with a 4.22 ERA in 38 appearances.

“He pounds the zone, sinks it,” Showalter said before Tuesday’s game. “He’s a good addition for us. We’ve been trying to figure out a way to make it fit all year. It’s been a challenge. He did a job for us the last couple years, really last year, that we need done.”

To make room for McFarland on the 25-man roster, Baltimore optioned rookie right-hander Tyler Wilson to Norfolk. Wilson was called up Monday to make a spot start for injured right-hander Chris Tillman, and he threw a gem, allowing two runs over 7 2/3 innings in a 9-2 victory over Oakland.

Showalter said he didn’t decide to send Wilson down until he checked on Tillman’s left ankle to make sure the veteran hadn’t experienced a setback in his recovery.

”He still feels good from (Monday) throwing,“ Showalter said of Tillman. ”He’s going to try to work (Wednesday) and work off the mound with some moving around, but that could be Thursday, could be on an off day, could be Friday. We’re going to start with it being (Wednesday). He feels a little better. But if he had had a setback at all, we probably would have held Tyler.

“But we feel like Chris will be able to start by (Tuesday), which is really what you have to ask yourself. I want Tyler to keep the ball in his hands. He’ll be pitching Sunday for (Norfolk). Mac helps us in the bullpen.”

If Tillman can’t start by Tuesday, the Orioles would have to add another starter.

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 54-52

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Orioles (LHP Wei-Yin Chen, 5-6, 3.24 ERA) at Athletics (RHP Kendall Graveman, 6-7, 3.84 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Miguel Gonzalez (9-8) gave up three runs and five hits over 5 1/3 innings in a 5-0 loss to Oakland on Tuesday night. He struck out five, walked three and hit a batter. “I have to stay with it,” Gonzalez said. “I understand that. ... I thought my off-speeds were good. Everything was really where I wanted it. But started to fall behind hitters, and that’s going to make me work a little bit more. I have to stay aggressive and try and throw strikes as quick as possible so my defense can be on its toes.”

--2B Jonathan Schoop went 2-for-4 with a double Tuesday in Baltimore’s 5-0 loss to Oakland. It was the 10th multi-hit game this season for Schoop. He raised his batting average to .298 (31-for-104).

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was a tough ballgame for us today. We played really good defense, and our offense has been scoring runs, and today their pitching staff threw the ball well. We just need to get by and work hard and next time get after it and not worry about it.” -- RHP Miguel Gonzalez, after the Orioles’ 5-0 loss to the A’s on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Chris Tillman (sprained left ankle) missed his scheduled start Aug. 3. He threw off flat ground Aug. 3 and will attempt to go through a full workout Aug. 5. If that goes well, he could start Aug. 7.

--RHP Mike Wright (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1.

--OF Steve Pearce (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 19. He travelled to the team’s spring training facility on Aug. 2 to continue rehabbing. Pearce could begin baseball activities by the end of the week of Aug. 3-9, but the Orioles plan to take their time with him.

--RHP Jason Garcia (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Bowie on July 6.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

LHP Wei-Yin Chen

RHP Kevin Gausman

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

LHP Brian Matusz

RHP Brad Brach

RHP Chaz Roe

RHP Mychal Givens

LHP T.J. McFarland

CATCHERS:

Matt Wieters

Caleb Joseph

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Flaherty

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Manny Machado

DH Jimmy Paredes

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Gerardo Parra

CF Adam Jones

RF Chris Davis

OF Nolan Reimold

OF Travis Snider

OF David Lough