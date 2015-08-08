Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- One pitch can mean the difference between success and frustration, as right-hander Kevin Gausman discovered Friday night.

Gausman needed just one strike to preserve a 4-3 lead that the Orioles took in the top of the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Angels. At bat was catcher Chris Iannetta, who had trouble all season reaching .200.

On a 1-2 count, the former All American from Louisiana State threw a low fastball. Iannetta sent it over the head of left fielder Nolan Reimer to drive in two runs and put the Angels ahead, 5-4.

That pitch ended Gausman’s night. In 5 2/3 innings, he allowed six runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out four.

“It’s part of the process,” manager Buck Showalter said philosophically about Gausman’s performance.

Gausman, the Orioles’ first choice in the June 2012 draft, is valued by other teams to such a degree that the Colorado Rockies, Detroit Tigers and San Diego Padres wanted him included in potential trades for outfielders Carlos Gonzalez, Yoenis Cespedes and Justin Upton, respectively.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 55-53

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Ubaldo Jimenez, 8-7, 4.04 ERA) at Angels (RHP Garrett Richards, 11-8, 3.46 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Nolan Reimold recorded his 32nd assist of the season Friday. Reimold, who leads the major leagues in outfield assists, threw out Los Angeles Angels SS Erick Aybar at second base after Aybar tried to turn his single down the left-field line into a double in the bottom of the second inning. At the plate, Reimold went 1-for-3 and struck out.

--RHP Kevin Gausman suffered his third loss in four decisions Friday night. Gausman, whose fastball reached 99 mph, allowed six runs on 10 hits and two walks while striking out four in 5 2/3 innings. Gausman’s performance ended a streak of three consecutive quality starts against opponents from the American League West.

--2B Jonathan Schoop extended his hitting streak to a season-high six games and hit his eighth home run of the season Friday night. Schoop’s two-run home run in the top of the fourth inning gave the Orioles a 3-1 lead they would eventually relinquish in an 8-4 loss to the Los Angeles Angels. If Schoop gets a hit in his next game, he will match the longest hitting streak of his career, seven games.

--3B Manny Machado registered his ninth three-hit game of the season Friday night. Machado went 3-for-5 with a double in an 8-4 loss to the Los Angeles Angels. Machado, who has hits in nine of his past 10 games, raised his average to .294.

--DH Junior Lake was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk on Friday and made his first start for the Orioles as the designated hitter Friday night. Lake finished 1-for-4 with a double. Before being traded to the Orioles on July 31, Lake hit .224 (13-for-58) with one home run, five RBIs and four stolen bases in 21 games for the Chicago Cubs.

--OF Travis Snider was designated for assignment Friday. Snider, 27, was batting .237 with three home runs and 20 RBIs in 69 games. Snider came from the Pittsburgh Pirates in a trade in January.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He was one pitch away from getting out of the sixth inning with the lead. He presented himself pretty well against a good team on the road.” -- Manager Buck Showalter, on RHP’s Kevin Gausman’s performance in an 8-4 loss to the Angels on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jason Garcia (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Bowie on July 6. He was activated Aug. 6.

--RHP Chris Tillman (sprained left ankle) missed his scheduled start Aug. 3. He threw off flat ground Aug. 3 and threw a bullpen session Aug. 5. He is scheduled for another bullpen session Aug. 7, and if all goes well, he could start Aug. 9.

--RHP Mike Wright (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1.

--OF Steve Pearce (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 19. He travelled to the team’s spring training facility on Aug. 2 to continue rehabbing. Pearce could begin baseball activities by the end of the week of Aug. 3-9, but the Orioles plan to take their time with him.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

LHP Wei-Yin Chen

RHP Kevin Gausman

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

LHP Brian Matusz

RHP Brad Brach

RHP Chaz Roe

RHP Jason Garcia

LHP T.J. McFarland

CATCHERS:

Matt Wieters

Caleb Joseph

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Flaherty

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Manny Machado

DH Jimmy Paredes

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Gerardo Parra

CF Adam Jones

RF Chris Davis

OF Nolan Reimold

OF Travis Snider

OF David Lough