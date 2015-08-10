Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Now that Manny Machado has two healthy knees, the Baltimore Orioles third baseman is hitting with unprecedented power.

Machado already far surpassed his single-season high for home runs, and he is on pace to exceed his career best in RBIs.

The Miami native batted .600 (9-for-15) with a double, a home run and four runs while extending his hitting streak to six games during the Orioles’ three-game weekend series against the Los Angeles Angels. He went 2-for-5 Sunday as Baltimore lost 5-4 in 11 innings.

Last year, Machado began the season on the disabled list while recovering from surgery on his left knee. Five months later, Machado sprained his right knee. He underwent surgery in late August and was lost for the season.

“I‘m kind of feeling myself again,” Machado said. “It’s a long season, and you get away from your approach. That’s what happens when you have so many at-bats. So I tried to simplify things and just calm myself down.”

Machado hit his 24th homer of the season Saturday night, when he sent an 88 mph hanging curveball from right-hander Garrett Richards into Baltimore’s left field bullpen. The third baseman’s previous high for a season was 14 home runs in 2013, his first full season in the major leagues.

The Saturday drive also gave Machado 57 RBIs, putting him on a pace to finish with 80 this year. Machado drove in 71 runs in 2014.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 56-54

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Orioles (LHP Wei-Yin Chen, 5-6, 3.32 ERA) at Mariners (LHP Vidal Nuno, 0-0, 2.88 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B/OF Chris Parmelee, designated for assignment July 31, cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Norfolk. In 32 games for Baltimore, Parmelee batted .216/.255/.433 with four homers and nine RBIs.

--1B Chris Davis hit his 29th home run of the season. Davis drove a pitch from Angels RHP Cory Rasmus into the right field bleachers in the top of the sixth inning. The blast extended Davis’ hitting streak to seven games and tied him with Royals DH Kendry Morales for second place in the American League with 80 RBIs. Davis finished 1-for-4, scored twice, struck out once and was hit by a pitch.

--3B Manny Machado extended his hitting streak to six games Sunday. Machado went 2-for-5, struck out twice and scored a run. During the three-game series against the Angels, Machado batted .600 (9-for-15) with a double, a home run, and four runs. Machado is hitting .429 (12-for-28) during his streak.

--2B Jonathan Schoop established a personal record by hitting safely in an eighth consecutive game Sunday. Schoop extended his streak with a run-scoring double in the bottom of the first inning. The native of Curacao finished 2-for-5 with a strikeout. During his streak, Schoop is batting .500 (14-for-28) with four doubles, one home run, three RBIs and four runs.

--RHP Miguel Gonzalez allowed his 19th and 20th home runs of the season Sunday. Gonzalez conceded a solo drive to Angels RF Kole Calhoun in the first inning and a three-run homer to LF David Murphy in the third. In 4 2/3 innings, Gonzalez yielded four runs, seven hits, two walks and two wild pitches while striking out six.

--RF Gerardo Parra hit his first home run as a member of the Orioles on Sunday. Parra, acquired July 31 from the Brewers, hit a solo shot against RHP Cory Rasmus in the sixth inning for his 10th of the season. Parra, who finished 2-for-5, has the second-highest batting average in the major leagues since June 11, .363 (70-for-193).

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You’re just picking your poison there. All three of those guys have had success against us.” -- Manager Buck Showalter, on ordering intentional walks to both Angels CF Mike Trout and DH Albert Pujols to load the bases and force LF David Murphy, a left-handed hitter, to face LHP Brian Matusz with two outs in the bottom of the 11th inning. Murphy responded with a single that gave the Angels a 5-4 win.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Chris Tillman (sprained left ankle) missed his scheduled start Aug. 3. He threw off flat ground Aug. 3 and threw bullpen sessions Aug. 5 and Aug. 7. He is expected to start Aug. 11.

--RHP Mike Wright (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1.

--OF Steve Pearce (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 19. He travelled to the team’s spring training facility on Aug. 2 to continue rehabbing. Pearce could begin baseball activities during the week of Aug. 10-16.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

LHP Wei-Yin Chen

RHP Kevin Gausman

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

LHP Brian Matusz

RHP Brad Brach

RHP Chaz Roe

RHP Jason Garcia

LHP T.J. McFarland

CATCHERS:

Matt Wieters

Caleb Joseph

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Flaherty

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Manny Machado

DH Jimmy Paredes

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Gerardo Parra

CF Adam Jones

RF Chris Davis

OF Nolan Reimold

OF Junior Lake

OF David Lough