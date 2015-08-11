Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- The Seattle Mariners lineup that left-handed starter Wei-Yin Chen faced the last time he pitched at Safeco Field was significantly different than the group that took the field Monday night. Only four starters carried over from the July 24, 2014 game that saw Chen pitch eight scoreless innings on the way to a 4-0 win over the Mariners.

But Monday’s game sure looked familiar.

The 30-year-old southpaw was at it again, holding Seattle to just three hits and one run over 7 1/3 innings to beat the Mariners 3-2.

“He’s really had our number,” Seattle manager Lloyd McClendon said afterward.

Facing a new lineup that included former Oriole Nelson Cruz in the cleanup spot, Chen turned in his best performance since mid-June. He also made it through the sixth inning for the first time in four starts.

“He wasn’t happy with the last two, three outings,” Baltimore manager Buck Showalter said. “Plus, we needed a blow in our bullpen. He got stronger as the game went on.”

Chen (6-6) has allowed just one run over 15 1/3 innings in his last two starts at Safeco Field.

“This is a pitcher-friendly ballpark, so maybe that’s why I did well,” he said through an interpreter after Monday’s win. “I hope I can do well in every ballpark, not just here.”

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 57-54

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Chris Tillman, 8-7, 4.35 ERA) at Mariners (RHP Taijuan Walker, 8-7, 4.67 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Chaz Roe was placed on the 15-day disabled list Monday. The reliever has right shoulder bursitis. He was 2-2 with a 3.12 ERA in 28 appearances this season.

--RHP Mychal Givens, who was optioned to Double-A last week, was back with the team Monday. Givens replaced RHP Chaz Roe (15-day disabled list) in the Baltimore bullpen.

--CF Adam Jones hit his 18th home run, and his first at Safeco Field since July 4, 2012, with a solo shot in Monday’s first inning. Four of Jones’s five homers in the park have come as a visiting player; he spent his first two seasons with the Mariners but hit only one home run at Safeco Field during that span.

--1B Chris Davis hit his 30th home run of the season Monday, marking the third time in four years he’s hit that milestone. His solo shot in Monday’s sixth inning came after Davis had given Baltimore a 2-1 lead with an RBI single two innings earlier.

--LHP Zach Britton converted his 24th consecutive save opportunity, and his 28th of the season, after pitching 1 2/3 innings to close out Monday’s 3-2 win over Seattle. It marked the fourth time this season that Britton has pitched more than an inning to earn a save. Manager Buck Showalter said he had four relievers who were unavailable and added that Britton was his best option when starter Wei-Yin Chen tired in the eighth. Even though Britton needed 36 pitches to get through eight batters, Showalter wasn’t regretting his decision. “I‘m not going to put him in harm’s way,” he said.

--RHP Chris Tillman is pitching as well as he has in his career heading into Tuesday’s scheduled start at Seattle. Tillman, who began his career in the Mariners’ organization, is 3-0 with a 1.09 ERA over his past six starts. His best start came his last time out, when Tillman came one out short of a complete-game shutout in the Orioles’ 2-0 win over Atlanta. Tillman is battling a sore ankle, which caused his latest start to be moved back two days.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “(Chen) got stronger as the game went on.” -- Manager Buck Showalter, of LHP Wei-Yin Chen, who allowed one run on three hits over 7 1/3 innings in the win over the Mariners Monday.

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Chaz Roe (right shoulder bursitis) was placed on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 10.

--RHP Chris Tillman (sprained left ankle) missed his scheduled start Aug. 3. He threw off flat ground Aug. 3 and threw bullpen sessions Aug. 5 and Aug. 7. He is expected to start Aug. 11.

--RHP Mike Wright (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1.

--OF Steve Pearce (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 19. He travelled to the team’s spring training facility on Aug. 2 to continue rehabbing. Pearce could begin baseball activities during the week of Aug. 10-16.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

LHP Wei-Yin Chen

RHP Kevin Gausman

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

LHP Brian Matusz

RHP Brad Brach

RHP Jason Garcia

LHP T.J. McFarland

RHP Mychal Givens

CATCHERS:

Matt Wieters

Caleb Joseph

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Flaherty

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Manny Machado

DH Jimmy Paredes

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Gerardo Parra

CF Adam Jones

RF Chris Davis

OF Nolan Reimold

OF Junior Lake

OF David Lough