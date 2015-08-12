Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- While Orioles starter Chris Tillman has notoriously been cruel to the team that once traded him, his career success against the Mariners has waned this season.

He got hit hard -- both literally and figuratively -- in Tuesday’s 6-5 loss at Seattle and has yet to get an out past the third inning in either of his starts against the Mariners this year.

Tillman, who entered Tuesday’s game with a 6-0 record and 2.09 ERA against Seattle, gave up five runs off eight hits and two walks over 2 1/3 innings. He got tagged for four runs in the first inning alone, all of the damage coming after he retired the first two batters. Former Oriole Nelson Cruz took him deep for a solo homer to dead center field, then things got a lot worse when Seattle’s Robinson Cano lined a single off Tillman’s right triceps. He was able to stay in the game but served up a three-run homer to Mariners designated hitter Mark Trumbo two batters later.

It resulted in his shortest outing since June 21, and Tillman refused to use the Cano line drive as an excuse.

“Once the (next) hitter was in there, there was no difference,” he said of his arm after the ball up the middle. “I felt like I was ready to pitch.”

Tillman’s previous start against the Mariners saw him go just three innings in a game that was shortened by rain. He walked three batters and allowed one run without being involved in the decision in that outing.

Tillman and the Orioles may well have been praying for rain Tuesday.

He’s had plenty of glorious trips to Safeco Field, a ballpark in which he never got to pitch for the home team because he was still coming up in the minors. Tuesday night was not the one he’ll care to remember.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 57-55

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Kevin Gausman, 2-3, 4.56 ERA) at Mariners (RHP Hisashi Iwakuma, 3-2, 4.41 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Chris Tillman took a line drive off his back in Tuesday’s first inning, and somehow things got worse after that. The Mariners hit two home runs and scored four times on Tillman in the bottom of the first, with all of the damage coming after he retired the first two hitters. He threw 32 pitches in the inning and ended up having to come out of the game after 2 1/3. Tillman allowed five runs off eight hits and two walks.

--C Matt Wieters came out of Tuesday’s game with right hamstring tightness in the third inning. Manager Buck Showalter said after the game that he was unlikely to play Wednesday but that the Orioles were hoping to “dodge the DL.”

--RHP Mychal Givens made his first appearance since being recalled from Double-A. He pitched 1 1/3 innings of relief Tuesday, allowing one hit and no runs.

--2B Jonathan Schoop had a bases-loaded, two-run single in the top of Tuesday’s first inning and continues to swing a hot bat this road trip. Schoop went 1-for-4 Tuesday and is now 12-for-30 (.400) with seven RBIs during the current trip that ends Wednesday in Seattle.

--CF Adam Jones hit his second home run in as many nights Tuesday, when he hit a two-run shot to pull the Orioles to within 5-4 in the eighth. It was Jones’ 19th homer of the season.

--1B Chris Davis was on the back end of consecutive homers Tuesday night, when he hit his 31st of the season. He has now been involved in all three of the Orioles’ back-to-back homers this year. Davis’s Tuesday homer tied the score 5-5 in the eighth.

--RHP Kevin Gausman is coming off one of his worst outings of the season heading into Wednesday’s scheduled start at Seattle. In his last outing, Gausman allowed six runs off a season-high nine hits over 5 2/3 innings in an 8-4 loss to the Angels. Gausman, who began this season in the Orioles’ bullpen, made one of the better starts of his career he last time he faced he Mariners: 6 2/3 innings pitched, seven hits and one run in a 2-1 victory in July 2014.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I don’t know. Usually with these things, you never know. He might even be out there (Wednesday). We’ll see. It’s been a long trip, and we’ll see if we can dodge the DL.” -- Manager Buck Showalter, when asked about C Matt Wieters’ status after leaving Tuesday’s game with a tight right hamstring.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Matt Wieters (tight right hamstring) left the Aug. 11 game. He is likely to be re-evaluated Aug. 12.

--RHP Chris Tillman (sprained left ankle, bruised right triceps) missed his scheduled start Aug. 3. He threw off flat ground Aug. 3 and threw bullpen sessions Aug. 5 and Aug. 7. He started Aug. 11 but took a line drive off his arm but was able to stay in the game. Manager Buck Showalter said he doesn’t expect Tillman to miss a start.

--RHP Chaz Roe (right shoulder bursitis) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 10.

--RHP Mike Wright (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1.

--OF Steve Pearce (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 19. He travelled to the team’s spring training facility on Aug. 2 to continue rehabbing. Pearce could begin baseball activities during the week of Aug. 10-16.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

LHP Wei-Yin Chen

RHP Kevin Gausman

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

LHP Brian Matusz

RHP Brad Brach

RHP Jason Garcia

LHP T.J. McFarland

RHP Mychal Givens

CATCHERS:

Matt Wieters

Caleb Joseph

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Flaherty

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Manny Machado

DH Jimmy Paredes

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Gerardo Parra

CF Adam Jones

RF Chris Davis

OF Nolan Reimold

OF Junior Lake

OF David Lough