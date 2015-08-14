Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

Orioles aim to move on after being no-hit

SEATTLE -- Buck Showalter was busting out all the baseball cliches after Wednesday’s 3-0 loss to Seattle, but the one the Baltimore Orioles’ skipper wanted to resonate most with his team was the one about it being only one loss.

“They’re competitive people,” he said after Mariners starter Hisashi Iwakuma no-hit the Orioles on Wednesday. “It’s a loss, yeah. When a guy hits a 480-foot home run, he doesn’t get two runs for it. It’s more about mentality than anything. Guys at this level, the chosen few, have a healthy ego about competition.”

With an off-day Thursday to recover, the Orioles probably won’t spend too much time licking their wounds. As first baseman Chris Davis pointed out, it’s a time to turn the page.

“Nobody likes to get no-hit, shut out, anything like that,” he said, “but a loss is a loss. You move forward.”

Showalter prefers to look at the bright side as Baltimore embarks on a 10-game homestand that opens with a Friday game against Oakland.

”We were very close to having a winning road trip,“ he said. ”That’s been a challenge for teams for years coming out here (to the West Coast). But we were close.

“... We’ll just get away from (the game), and it’s still there for us. We came out of the road trip still engaged in the competition, and we’ll just have to be a little more consistent.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 57-56

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: A’s (RHP Jesse Chavez, 6-11, 3.73 ERA) at Orioles (RHP Ubaldo Jimenez, 9-7, 3.79 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Chris Tillman isn’t expected to miss a start despite taking a line drive off his triceps Tuesday night. Manager Buck Showalter said before Wednesday’s game that Tillman will get one extra day between starts -- the Orioles have Thursday off -- but that the plan is to have him pitch Monday against Oakland.

--C Matt Wieters was not in the lineup Wednesday after coming out of Tuesday’s game with a tight hamstring. Wieters told The Baltimore Sun before Wednesday’s game that he hopes to play this weekend in Oakland.

--RHP Kevin Gausman had a solid outing Wednesday, although it was overshadowed by the no-hitter from Seattle starter Hisashi Iwakuma. Gausman overcame a tough second inning to make it through seven innings, allowing three runs off six hits in the 3-0 loss.

--SS J.J. Hardy was not in the lineup Wednesday, when he was getting a routine day off. Ryan Flaherty was at shortstop and was also serving as the backup catcher should Caleb Joseph get hurt.

--RHP Ubaldo Jimenez has been on quite a roller coaster ride in recent weeks, and the Orioles are hoping to get more consistency when he takes the mound for Friday’s start against Oakland. Jimenez has allowed six or more runs in three of his past five outings; in the other two, he allowed a combined two runs off six hits over 15 innings. The last time he faced Oakland, Jimenez got roughed up for six runs off five walks and two runs over 2 1/3 innings in an 11-1 loss in June 2014.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “In that situation, a three-run ball game, you know you just need one baserunner on. Unfortunately, we couldn’t do it. You have to tip your hat.” -- Orioles RF Chris Davis, after a loss to Seattle on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Matt Wieters (tight right hamstring) left the Aug. 11 game and sat out Aug. 12. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Chaz Roe (right shoulder bursitis) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 10.

--RHP Mike Wright (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1.

--OF Steve Pearce (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 19. He travelled to the team’s spring training facility on Aug. 2 to continue rehabbing. Pearce could begin baseball activities during the week of Aug. 10-16.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

LHP Wei-Yin Chen

RHP Kevin Gausman

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

LHP Brian Matusz

RHP Brad Brach

RHP Jason Garcia

LHP T.J. McFarland

RHP Mychal Givens

CATCHERS:

Matt Wieters

Caleb Joseph

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Flaherty

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Manny Machado

DH Jimmy Paredes

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Gerardo Parra

CF Adam Jones

RF Chris Davis

OF Nolan Reimold

OF Junior Lake

OF David Lough