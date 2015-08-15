Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

Orioles’ Wieters does not think injury is serious

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Orioles have been dealing with a rash of injuries in recent days and weeks, but they might have dodged a bullet with catcher Matt Wieters.

Wieters injured his right hamstring in Seattle but said he doesn’t think it will put him on the disabled list. Nonetheless, the Orioles brought up catcher Steve Clevenger from the minors before this game and cleared a spot by designating outfielder David Lough for assignment.

“We needed a catcher...Matt’s doing a lot better and getting closer,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “Obviously, we need a second catcher.”

Wieters said before Friday’s game that he’d be available, but Showalter didn’t use him in the 8-6 victory over Oakland that took 13 innings.

Showalter said that the club also is hopeful that Lough could re-join the franchise if he gets through waivers. If that happens, he’d go back to Triple-A Norfolk.

“He’s either going to be in the big leagues with somebody else or he’s going to be getting at-bats he needs to get back to where he’s capable of being down in Norfolk with the potential to come back here in September,” Showalter said.

Chris Tillman will take a throwing session on Saturday and see how he feels after getting hit on his right arm during his start in Seattle on Tuesday. Showalter said they expect the right-hander, bruised at the spot of impact, to be able to go in his next start on Monday but will see what happens after his throwing session.

Right-hander Chaz Roe, already on the DL (Aug. 10, right shoulder tendinitis), received an injection of cortisone, and Showalter said the team hopes he might be ready by the end of his time period on that list.

Outfielder/infielder Steve Pearce began hitting against coaches Friday. Pearce, on the DL since July 22 (left oblique strain), could be ready to start hitting in a minor-league game in the coming days if all goes well. Showalter said they’ll take a look at that situation at the first of the week.

Mike Wright is making progress in his rehab, but Showalter said the right-hander still seems a bit tentative about running and pushing off on his strained left calf, which put him on the disabled list Aug. 1.

Outfielder Henry Urrutia took batting practice and was with the taxi squad on Friday. Showalter said he’ll be recalled Saturday, and the Orioles will need to make another move to find a roster spot.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 57-56

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: A’s (RHP Chris Bassitt, 1-4, 2.48 ERA) at Orioles (RHP Miguel Gonzalez, 9-8, 4.45 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Manny Machado seems to enjoy the lead-off spot. Many thought that the trade for OF Gerardo Parra at the trade deadline would move Machado, but manager Buck Showalter’s kept him at No. 1. Parra is batting behind him with both hitting well. Machado blasted the game-winning two-run homer in Friday’s 8-6 victory over Oakland in the 13th. “It felt great. It was a long grinding game and we came out with the win,” Machado said.

--RHP Ubaldo Jimenez again turned in an inconsistent outing. He gave up four runs on nine hits in five innings, needing 102 pitches to get through. He’s now won just twice in his last eight starts, going five innings or less in four of them, something that won’t help in the Orioles in the final weeks.

--1B Chris Davis has been carrying the Orioles of late with his power, and that’s something that could prove crucial down the stretch if he can keep it up. Davis crushed a two-run homer that gave the Orioles a 6-4 lead in the seventh inning. He’s now got 13 homers in his last 22 games and 32 for the season plus 85 RBIs. “(The home run) brought the momentum back to our dugout,” Davis said later before the A’s rallied to force extra time.

--C Matt Wieters again did not play Friday due to a sore hamstring. The Orioles brought up C Steve Clevenger from Triple-A Norfolk to have a second catcher available, but Wieters said before the game that he doesn’t see this as a long-term situation. “I don’t think it’s a DL thing,” Wieters said.

--CF Adam Jones showed his all-around skills. He drove in four runs, thanks to a three-run homer and a sacrifice fly. But Jones also threw out a runner at the plate, his 11th outfield assist this season. The three-run homer proved crucial, cutting a 4-0 lead to one and helping start the Orioles’ comeback that led to an 8-6 win in 13 innings over the A‘s.

--RHP Chris Tillman will take a throwing session Saturday to see how his right arm feels. He was hit in his last start, a shot that banged about three inches above his elbow. Manager Buck Showalter said they believe he can make his scheduled start Monday.

--RHP Jason Garcia earned his first major league victory in the game Friday. The rookie Rule 5 pick needed just six pitches to retire the A’s in the 13th and improved to 1-0 this season. “I was pretty nervous when I went out there,” he said. “But I try not to let it overwhelm me and just trust my stuff.”

--OF David Lough was designated for assignment before Friday’s game. He’d been used mostly as a defensive replacement, occasional starter and pinch-runner since coming to the team before last year but never hit well. Lough has a .202 average so far this season.

--C Steve Clevenger was called up to give the Orioles a second catcher behind C Caleb Joseph due to the injury to C Matt Wieters. The Orioles like how well Clevenger has improved on defense at Triple-A Norfolk.

--OF Henry Urrutia took batting practice with the team before Friday’s game and will be recalled Saturday. The Orioles will need to make a move to find a spot for him.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It felt great. We needed this win to get us going. These games count from now on, every single inning, every single pitch is going to make a difference.” -- Manny Machado, who hit a game-winning two-run homer in the 13th inning Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Chris Tillman (bruised triceps) is scheduled for a throwing session Aug. 15 and may be able to make his scheduled start Aug. 17.

--C Matt Wieters (tight right hamstring) left the Aug. 11 game and sat out Aug. 12 and Aug. 14. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Chaz Roe (right shoulder bursitis) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 10. He received a cortisone injection Aug. 14.

--RHP Mike Wright (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1.

--OF Steve Pearce (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 19. He travelled to the team’s spring training facility on Aug. 2 to continue rehabbing. Pearce could begin baseball activities during the week of Aug. 10-16.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

LHP Wei-Yin Chen

RHP Kevin Gausman

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

LHP Brian Matusz

RHP Brad Brach

RHP Jason Garcia

LHP T.J. McFarland

RHP Mychal Givens

CATCHERS:

Matt Wieters

Caleb Joseph

Steve Clevenger

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Flaherty

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Manny Machado

DH Jimmy Paredes

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Gerardo Parra

CF Adam Jones

RF Chris Davis

OF Nolan Reimold

OF Junior Lake