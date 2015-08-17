Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

Orioles face tough choices in offseason

BALTIMORE -- When the Baltimore Orioles eventually look toward next season, the front office will need to avoid making some of the mistakes that have created challenges with the current roster.

Baltimore still remains in the hunt for the playoffs. However, when the season does end, Orioles executive vice president Dan Duquette will have some tough decisions to make with pending free agents, most notably first baseman Chris Davis, catcher Matt Wieters, left-hander Wei-Yin Chen and reliever Darren O‘Day.

Last year, the Orioles let outfielders Nelson Cruz and Nick Markakis leave via free agency. Baltimore has not been able to find a viable substitute for either player.

Over the weekend, Baltimore designated outfielder David Lough for assignment. He became the fifth outfielder the Orioles have removed from the roster this season, joining Travis Snyder, Nelson Cruz, Chris Parmelee and Alejandro De Aza.

At least one of those players was expected to fill the void in the corner outfield. That plan failed. Still, Baltimore will likely not make a big splash in the free-agent market this offseason. Instead, the team hopes to rely on home-grown talent. It’s a strategy that has been endorsed by manager Buck Showalter.

“It’s a lot more fun the way we do it,” Showalter said. “If you try to get something that everybody thinks is a bird in the hand, there isn’t anybody in baseball who doesn’t have a dent in their armor. Everything that glitters is not gold. I like where we are. I like how we’re doing it.”

It’s difficult to be too critical of the strategy. The Orioles have made the playoffs in two of the past three years. They are making another push this season.

“We’ve got 40-something games and we’re engaged in the competition,” Showalter said.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 60-56

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Athletics (Sonny Gray, 12-4, 2.06 ERA ) at Orioles (RHP Chris Tillman, 8-7, 4.66 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Matt Wieters still has “a little knot” in his right hamstring and was held out of the starting lineup for the fourth straight game on Sunday. Orioles manager Buck Showalter said Wieters could return as early as Monday for the series finale against Oakland. “I‘m hoping he’s an option for us today and more so with the long turnaround tomorrow,” Showalter said.

--OF Steve Pearce experienced some tightness in his injured left oblique and is being shut down for a few days. Pearce, who went on the DL on July 19, was expected to begin a rehab start next week, but that plan might be pushed back.

--RHP Steve Johnson, who has yet to make an appearance for the Orioles this season after undergoing right shoulder surgery, is pitching well for Triple-A Norfolk and could be a potential call-up for bullpen depth. Johnson is 4-1 with a 2.64 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 28 games for the Tides. ”I tell you, we’re excited about where he is,“ Baltimore manager Buck Showalter said. ”He’s averaging like 13 strikeouts per nine innings.

--LF Henry Urrutia made his 2015 debut Sunday against the A’s after being called up Saturday. Urrutia, 28, batted .292 with 21 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 50 RBIs in 107 games with the Tides this season. He also ranked fourth in the International League with 126 hits and ninth with a .292 batting average. He went 2-for-5 with 3 RBIs against the A‘s.

-- INF Ryan Flaherty is mired in an 0-for-34 slump. That is the worst stretch for an Orioles player since Cal Ripken Jr. went 0-for-33 in 2001, according to Stats. Flaherty is batting .208.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’re still in the thick of this thing,” Joseph said. “When you can get the bats going, you just try to run with it the best you can.” -- C Caleb Joseph, on the Orioles’ postseason hopes.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Chris Tillman (bruised triceps) is scheduled for a throwing session Aug. 15 and may be able to make his scheduled start Aug. 17.

--C Matt Wieters (tight right hamstring) left the Aug. 11 game and sat out Aug. 12-16. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Chaz Roe (right shoulder bursitis) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 10. He received a cortisone injection Aug. 14.

--RHP Mike Wright (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1.

--OF Steve Pearce (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 19. He travelled to the team’s spring training facility on Aug. 2 to continue rehabbing. Pearce took batting practice Aug. 14.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

LHP Wei-Yin Chen

RHP Kevin Gausman

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

LHP Brian Matusz

RHP Brad Brach

RHP Jason Garcia

LHP T.J. McFarland

RHP Mychal Givens

CATCHERS:

Matt Wieters

Caleb Joseph

Steve Clevenger

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Flaherty

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Manny Machado

DH Jimmy Paredes

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Gerardo Parra

CF Adam Jones

RF Chris Davis

OF Nolan Reimold

LF Henry Urrutia