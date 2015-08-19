Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- Orioles back-up catcher Steve Clevenger was initially expected to provide some depth while Matt Wieters recovered from a right hamstring strain.

Clevenger, however, has provided a significant boost to the Orioles’ lineup and earned himself a spot on the major league roster for the foreseeable future.

Since being called up from Triple-A Norfolk on Aug. 14, Clevenger had a career-high four hits two days later in an 18-2 victory over the Oakland Athletics. The following day, he hit a game-winning three-run homer to help the Orioles complete a four-game sweep of the A‘s.

The experience has been extra special because Clevenger grew up just a few miles from Camden Yards and has always been a fan of the Orioles.

“I think it’s awesome,” Clevenger said. “Playing here in Baltimore is a dream come true for me. To be part of this team right now, help the team get a ‘W’ here in Baltimore and get it rolling. It’s great. It’s an awesome experience.”

Wieters was back in the lineup for the Orioles’ series opener Aug. 18 against the Mets. Clevenger also started as the DH and went 1-for-4 by beating out a grounder. For now, though, Baltimore will keep three catchers on the roster with Wieters, Clevenger and Caleb Joseph.

Baltimore manager Buck Showalter is confident all three catchers can contribute. Showalter said Clevenger was effective working on his mechanics in the minors and has earned his shot with the team.

“I‘m real proud of the way he went down there and did what he had to be a good option and a contributor for us,” Showalter said. “It bodes well for him. It’s always a good time for someone who can contribute like he did.”

After being no-hit by the Mariners’ Hisashi Iwakuma on Aug. 12, the Orioles were looking for someone to spark the lineup. Clevenger was batting .305 for the Tides, so he earned a look from the big league club. Promoting him proved to be a wise decision.

“I hope Buck is paying attention a little bit,” Clevenger joked. “I‘m just here to help the team anyway I can and when Buck calls my name I‘m gonna do my best to do what I can do with the bat. Other than that, I‘m not going to try and do too much.”

Clevenger was originally selected by the Chicago Cubs in the seventh round of the 2006 draft. He made his major league debut Sept. 26, 2011. Clevenger was later traded to the Orioles with Scott Feldman in July 2013 for pitchers Jake Arrieta and Pedro Strop

He appeared in 35 games for Baltimore in 2014 and batted .225. Clevenger struggled defensively, prompting the Orioles to send him the minors to work on his fundamentals. He credited the team for outlining a plan for him to get back to the major leagues.

Now, Clevenger hopes he can stay for a while and contribute to Baltimore’s playoff run.

”I went down to Norfolk this year and I was on a mission down there to get better at catching and get better at every aspect I can get better at,’ Clevenger said. “We sat down and talked. They talked to me about what I needed to do down there. And I went down there and I did it.”

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 61-57

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Mets (RHP Noah Syndergaard, 7-6, 3.07 ERA) at Orioles (RHP Ubaldo Jimenez 9-7, 3.92 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Matt Wieters was back in the Orioles starting lineup after missing the previous five games with a right hamstring strain. “He did everything he could possibly do,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said about Wieters rehabbing in the injury. He went 2-for-4, extending his hitting streak to a season-high seven games. Wieters is batting .284.

--OF Steve Pearce (left oblique strain) took batting practice in Sarasota, Fla., and could be getting closer to a rehab assignment. Pearce was placed on the DL on July 22. He is batting .227 with seven homers and 24 RBIs in 58 games.

--RHP Tyler Wilson, who is on the disabled list with a strained oblique, threw off flat ground Tuesday from 75 feet. Wilson can be used out of the bullpen or as a spot starter. There is no timetable for his return.

--2B Jonathan Schoop committed two errors for the second time in his career in the series opener against the Mets. He had committed one error in his previous 42 games. “I’ve got to play better,” Schoop said. “Some easy mistakes that I do today that I’ve got to be better for my teammates and better for myself.”

--RHP Kevin Gausman posted his fourth quality start in his past five outings against the Mets. He allowed three runs on six hits with a walk and six strikeouts over six innings on 109 pitches, but took the loss. He is now 2-5 with a 4.48 ERA on the year. “I feel like every team we face now is going to be good,” Gausman said. “This time of year, it’s going to be tough. We have a really good stretch here in the next two weeks going into September. We can put ourselves in a good spot.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Kevin gave us a good chance to win. We knew there weren’t going to be many opportunities with deGrom out there. As advertised. We’ve seen him before. But Kevin held up pretty well, I thought. Held them in check, finished strong like he’s done his last two or three outings. It was good to see him pitching competitively for us.” -- Orioles manager Buck Showalter, on RHP Kevin Gausman after a loss to the Mets on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

