Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- Orioles manager Buck Showalter is confident second baseman Jonathan Schoop learned some valuable lessons playing late into late September and October last year.

For young players who aren’t used to such a long season, there is always a fear they might hit the proverbial wall with the increased games. Schoop, however, has managed to play well despite the extra time.

This year, the Orioles are going to need Schoop to produce if they want to stay in the playoff hunt.

“I think it’s more mental and emotional fatigue than it is physical,” Showalter said about young players competing late in the major league season. “Physically, you’re always going to be challenged in this game. It’s just the way it’s designed. That’s the biggest thing -- the challenge of the mental and emotional part of it with the the ebbs and flows.”

Because of a knee injury that kept him out almost two months, Schoop still has less than 200 at-bats this season. As a result, he should be relatively fresh for the stretch run.

Schoop is hitting .301 over 153 at-bats with nine homers and 24 RBIs. He has also gaining a reputation as having one of the strongest arms for a second baseman in MLB.

“He’s at the infant stage of his season,” Showalter said.

Schoop arguably endured his worst game of the season Tuesday night in a 5-3 loss to the Mets. He bobbled a relay throw from left field that allowed a runner to score, and committed an error in the ninth that also helped lead to two more additional runs that proved to be crucial. The woes continued following game when he hit into a double-play with one out and the bases loaded in the first inning against rookie Noah Syndergaard. He then struck out in the fourth with runners on first and second with no outs.

However, he finally delivered with a two-run homer in the sixth that tied the game at three. The Orioles eventually won 5-4 to earn a split of the two-game series.

Schoop showed maturity by taking full responsibility for his gaffes in the series.

“I’ve got to play better,” Schoop said. “Some easy mistakes that I do today that I’ve got to be better for my teammates and better for myself.”

Showalter and his teammates aren’t too worried.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 62-57

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Twins (RHP Tyler Duffey, 1-0, 6.75 ERA) at Orioles (RHP Miguel Gonzalez, 9-8, 4.42 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Steve Pearce (left oblique strain) took batting practice in Sarasota, Fla., and was hit by a pitch in his third at-bat. Even though Pearce was apparently not injured, he was shut down for the day. The Orioles have not targeted a date for when he might begin a rehab assignment. “Let’s see how he recovers from the HBP,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter quipped.

--C Matt Wieters was out of the lineup Wednesday night after catching the prior night. He had missed the previous five games with a right hamstring injury. Orioles manager Buck Showalter said it was normal rest for Wieters and there were no setbacks. Wieters, who underwent Tommy John surgery last year, could catch back-to-back days before the end of the season, Showalter confirmed.

--RHP Chaz Roe, who is on the disabled list with right shoulder tendinitis, threw off flat ground Wednesday. Roe will likely have at least two more of those sessions before throwing off the mound, Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. If all goes well, Roe will have a rehab assignment before returning to Baltimore’s bullpen. “We probably want him to get a couple outings,” Showalter said.

--OF David Lough was designated for assignment on Aug. 14 and his status remains uncertain. Lough is still within the 10-day period that the Orioles have to trade, release or place him on waivers. Orioles manager Buck Showalter hopes Lough can clear waivers and report to Triple-A Norfolk. Lough could then be a candidate for a September call-up.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “This is the best moment in all my career. I never seen this moment before. So, it’s great to be here right now. In 2013, on my mind was do a good job and make a good career with the Orioles. That’s the most important thing for me. But today, this moment is amazing.” -- Rookie Henry Urrutia, who hit his first career home run, a solo shot in the ninth inning to lift Baltimore past the Mets Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Chaz Roe (right shoulder bursitis) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 10. He received a cortisone injection Aug. 14. He threw off flat ground Aug. 19. Roe will likely have at least two more of those sessions before throwing off the mound, Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. If all goes well, Roe will have a rehab assignment before returning to Baltimore’s bullpen.

--OF Steve Pearce (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 19. He travelled to the team’s spring training facility on Aug. 2 to continue rehabbing. Pearce took batting practice Aug. 14. He took batting practice in Sarasota, Fla., Aug. 19 and was hit by a pitch in his third at-bat. Even though Pearce was apparently not injured, he was shut down for the day. The Orioles have not targeted a date for when he might begin a rehab assignment.

--RHP Mike Wright (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

LHP Wei-Yin Chen

RHP Kevin Gausman

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

LHP Brian Matusz

RHP Brad Brach

RHP Jason Garcia

LHP T.J. McFarland

RHP Mychal Givens

CATCHERS:

Matt Wieters

Caleb Joseph

Steve Clevenger

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Flaherty

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Manny Machado

DH Jimmy Paredes

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Gerardo Parra

CF Adam Jones

RF Chris Davis

OF Nolan Reimold

LF Henry Urrutia