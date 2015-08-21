Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- The first inning Thursday suggested Miguel Gonzalez finally recaptured his old form. The second inning wiped away any such optimism.

The Baltimore right-hander allowed five runs in the second inning and seven total in the Orioles’ 15-2 loss to the Minnesota Twins.

The poor start cost the Orioles a chance to move back ahead of the Los Angeles Angels, who lead by a half-game in the race for the second American League wild card.

To Gonzalez’s credit, he completed five innings and spared some work for the Baltimore bullpen.

“He’s got a strong constitution,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “Most guys wouldn’t have got through five innings tonight. ... That’s a tribute to him.”

Gonzalez has never allowed more than seven runs in a start across his four big league seasons, but his recent scuffles are concerning for the Orioles.

In his past five starts, Gonzalez has allowed 22 runs over 25 1/3 innings. Looking further back to when he came off the disabled list in late June following a groin strain, Gonzalez is 4-5 with a 6.48 ERA and a 1.63 WHIP.

Gonzalez retired the first three batters he saw before six consecutive Twins hitters reached base in the second inning.

Right fielder Torii Hunter walked with the bases loaded to force across Minnesota’s first run, catcher Kurt Suzuki singled in two more. Shortstop Eduardo Escobar’s double made it 4-0.

Gonzalez finally retired center fielder Byron Buxton for the first out, and a five-run inning could’ve been even worse had Escobar not been thrown out trying to score a sixth run on second baseman Brian Dozier’s single.

“He goes through some periods, some sequences, where you’re going, ‘All right, there it is, here we go,'” Showalter said. “He just hasn’t been able to string together any consistency that he’s been so good at for us.”

Gonzalez retired eight of his next nine batters before first baseman Joe Mauer singled and designated hitter Miguel Sano ripped a home run to left to make it 7-0 in the fifth inning. The blast was the fifth round-tripper Gonzalez allowed in his past three starts.

“He’s a good pitcher,” said Orioles catcher/designated hitter Steve Clevenger. “His past has proven that he’s a good pitcher. He’s pitched in the AL East for a couple of years now. As a team, we’re going to find out what’s going on with him, and hopefully he’s going to be good down the stretch for us.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 62-58

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Twins (LHP Tommy Milone, 6-3, 3.65 ERA) at Orioles (LHP Wei-Yin Chen, 7-6, 3.20 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--INF/OF Steve Pearce (strained left oblique) began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on Thursday, going 1-for-4 with a strikeout. Pearce, who is batting .227 with seven homers and 24 RBIs for Baltimore this year, last played in the majors on July 18.

--RHP Mike Wright (strained left calf) will throw three innings and approximately 45 pitches in a simulated game Saturday in Florida. Wright (2-3, 4.99) has shuttled between the majors and Triple-A this year. He last pitched for Baltimore on July 31.

--RHP Miguel Gonzalez (9-9, 4.73) allowed a career-high-tying seven runs for the first time since April 4, 2014, as his struggles continued in a five-inning start Thursday night. He has allowed 22 runs over his past 25 1/3 innings (five starts), and looking further back, he is 4-5 with a 6.48 ERA and a 1.63 WHIP since completing a two-week DL stint caused by a groin strain.

--LHP Wei-Yin Chen (7-6, 3.20) is 3-0 in his past five starts and has pitched at least five innings and yielded three or fewer runs in 14 of his last 15. He is 3-1 with a 3.23 ERA in five career starts against Minnesota, his opponent Friday. In his last outing against the Twins, he allowed two runs over seven innings in a no-decision on July 6.

--1B Chris Davis went 2-for-3 with two singles to continue his hot stretch. Davis has hit safely in 42 of his past 52 games, and he is batting .311 (60-for-193) in that stretch. Davis failed to homer for a fifth consecutive game, his longest such stretch since a six-game span from July 10-21 that stretched across the All-Star break.

--LHP T.J. McFarland allowed six runs in two innings of mop-up relief as his ERA doubled exactly to 4.50. It was the most earned runs he ever allowed in a major league appearance.

--CF Adam Jones would have had his 36th multi-hit game of the season, but he finished 1-for-3 instead after his fourth-inning screamer was somehow caught by Twins RHP Tyler Duffey.

--LF Henry Urrutia followed up his first career walk-off home run Wednesday night by registering his first career outfield assist Thursday, gunning down Eduardo Escobar trying to score on Brian Dozier’s single to left. Urrutia also went 2-for-3 to lift his average to .273.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “His command got away from him. He was wild in the strike zone, and you do it against any major league team, you’re going to pay a price. He got some things in his favor, and he just couldn’t finish them off.” -- Manager Buck Showalter, on RHP Miguel Gonzalez, the losing pitcher Thursday as the Orioles fell 15-2 to the Twins.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Chaz Roe (right shoulder bursitis) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 10. He received a cortisone injection Aug. 14. He threw off flat ground Aug. 19. Roe will likely have at least two more of those sessions before throwing off the mound, Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. If all goes well, Roe would go on a rehab assignment before returning to Baltimore’s bullpen.

--OF Steve Pearce (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 19. He travelled to the team’s spring training facility on Aug. 2 to continue rehabbing. Pearce took batting practice Aug. 14. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on Aug. 20.

--RHP Mike Wright (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1. He will throw a simulated game Aug. 22.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

LHP Wei-Yin Chen

RHP Kevin Gausman

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

LHP Brian Matusz

RHP Brad Brach

RHP Jason Garcia

LHP T.J. McFarland

RHP Mychal Givens

CATCHERS:

Matt Wieters

Caleb Joseph

Steve Clevenger

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Davis

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Manny Machado

DH Jimmy Paredes

INF Ryan Flaherty

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Henry Urrutia

CF Adam Jones

RF Gerardo Parra

OF Nolan Reimold