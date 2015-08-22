Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- Despite his recent struggles, Orioles right-hander Miguel Gonzalez will remain part of the starting rotation, manager Buck Showalter said.

Gonzalez got tagged for a season-high seven runs in just five innings in a 15-2 loss to the Twins on Thursday. It was the most runs he allowed since the season debut in Detroit in 2014. Gonzalez is now 9-9 with a 4.73 ERA in 23 starts.

Showalter said Gonzalez is putting in the time with pitching coach Dave Wallace and is hopeful the two will find ways to overcome the pitcher’s recent struggles.

“He needs to get better,” Showalter said. “He needs to finish off some counts when they get in his favor. They grind every day, (Wallace) and Miguel. They’re trying to figure it out.”

Gonzalez has allowed 22 runs in his last five starts. He has not been the same since going on the DL on June 11 with a right groin strain. He has a 6.48 ERA in 11 starts since rejoining the team.

“This game isn’t easy, and it’ll humble you for sure,” Gonzalez said. “No matter how good you are, you are going to go through some tough times. All you have to do is forget about it and move on.”

Gonzalez was 10-9 with posted the lowest ERA of his three-career at 3.23 last season. The Orioles simply do not have any better attractive options in the minors. The most logical choice to replace Gonzalez in the rotation would be right-hander Mike Wright, but he is still battling back from a left calf strain.

Even though Gonzalez has struggled, he still has his manager’s confidence.

“He’s our best option,” Showalter said. “I don’t think twice about it.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 62-59

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Twins (RHP Kyle Gibson, 8-9, 3.99 ERA) at Orioles (RHP Chris Tillman, 9-7, 4.54 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Steve Pearce (left oblique strain) will play in Double-A Bowie Saturday and Sunday. However, Orioles manager Buck Showalter said there is a chance Pearce could travel with the team to Kansas City for a four game series starting Monday. “It’s in play,” Showalter said.

--RHP Chaz Roe, who is on the disabled list with right shoulder tendinitis, threw from flat ground Friday and did not have any setbacks. Roe will throw a bullpen session on Sunday and then he will need at least a couple of rehab appearances before returning to Baltimore’s bullpen.

--RHP Mike Wright (left calf strain) will throw a three-inning, 45-pitch simulated game on Saturday at the team’s minor league complex in Sarasota, Fla. Wright could pitch out of the bullpen or possibly be used as a starter when he rejoins the team.

--RHP Darren O‘Day snapped a season-high 11-game (11.1 innings pitched) scoreless streak by allowing a go-ahead single to Minnesota catcher Kurt Suzuki in the Twins’ 4-3 victory Friday night. It was also the first time O‘Day allowed three or more runs in a game since Sept. 2, 2014, against the Reds. “I made some good pitches, but it didn’t turn out,” O‘Day said. “Late innings, sometimes you’ve got to be able to strike guys out. I wasn’t able to do that when I needed to.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We didn’t do much offensively other than the sixth inning. We put together a little something there. We were hoping to try to make it stand up. They’re pitching well and we’re not doing a whole lot with what they’re doing.” -- Manager Buck Showalter, after the loss to the Twins Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

MEDICAL WATCH

--RHP Chaz Roe (right shoulder bursitis) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 10. He received a cortisone injection Aug. 14. He threw off flat ground Aug. 19 and Aug. 21 and did not have any setbacks. He will throw a bullpen session on Aug. 23. However, he will need at least a couple of rehab appearances at one of the Orioles’ minor league affiliates before returning to the Baltimore bullpen.

--OF Steve Pearce (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 19. He travelled to the team’s spring training facility on Aug. 2 to continue rehabbing. Pearce took batting practice Aug. 14. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on Aug. 20. He will play in Double-A Bowie Aug. 23-24. If there are no setbacks, Pearce could rejoin the Orioles for their four-game series in Kansas City beginning Aug. 24

--RHP Mike Wright (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1. He will throw a three-inning, 45-pitch simulated game on Aug. 22 at the team’s minor league complex in Sarasota, Fla. There is no set time frame for his return.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

LHP Wei-Yin Chen

RHP Kevin Gausman

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

LHP Brian Matusz

RHP Brad Brach

RHP Jason Garcia

LHP T.J. McFarland

RHP Mychal Givens

CATCHERS:

Matt Wieters

Caleb Joseph

Steve Clevenger

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Davis

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Manny Machado

DH Jimmy Paredes

INF Ryan Flaherty

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Henry Urrutia

CF Adam Jones

RF Gerardo Parra

OF Nolan Reimold