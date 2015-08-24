Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- The Orioles are hoping that shortstop J.J. Hardy will be back in the lineup for the start of Monday’s four-game series in Kansas City. Manager Buck Showalter gave him the day off Sunday to rest his strained groin, but there’s no question that the Orioles need Hardy.

The veteran is the quarterback of their infield. He’s one of the best shortstops in the major leagues defensively and despite struggling on offense right now -- he’s 0-for-12 and 4-for-48 -- Hardy’s important to the Orioles, and that’s why Showalter sat him at the start.

However, Hardy did come in for defense in the ninth inning Sunday before Jimmy Paredes pinch-ran for him in the 11th. Still, the rest likely helped Hardy.

“Just trying to see if we can get some help clearing it up, and I think he could use it,” Showalter said. “[It‘s] a good time for it.”

There’s no question that Baltimore is a different team without him. That could be seen when he missed the first month due to a left shoulder strain.

While Hardy was out, the Orioles’ infield just did not play the kind of defense it’s capable of and looked lost at times. When Hardy’s in, they are likely the best defense in baseball.

This road trip could very well define the Orioles’ season and chances for a playoff spot. Kansas City is the best team in the American League now, and the surprising Rangers are fighting the Orioles for a wild-card spot.

Seven games on the road with those two teams won’t be an easy task for an Orioles team that’s just 25-36 away from Camden Yards. That’s why they need Hardy and why it made sense for Showalter to give him a break on Sunday.

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 62-61

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Ubaldo Jimenez, 9-7, 3.97) at Royals (RHP Kris Medlen, 1-0, 2.51)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Kevin Gausman’s first-inning troubles continued Sunday as he gave up a two-run homer to 3B Miguel Sano but then set down the next 17 batters and 19 of the final 20. Gausman clearly got locked in, and the Twins couldn’t do much about it. Now, he wants to pitch this way moving forward. “I felt like settled in after the first inning,” Gausman said. “Once I started mixing in everything, I felt like I kept them pretty off-balance.”

--2B Jonathan Schoop isn’t the most patient hitter at the plate, often swinging early in the count. He’ll probably grow out of that in some form with more experience. But it worked all right on Sunday as Schoop got an RBI single swinging at the first pitch from RHP Mike Pelfrey in the third and added a two-run single doing the same thing two innings later.

--3B/SS Manny Machado was not a happy camper after Sunday’s 12-inning loss. He made an error at both third and shortstop, the second miscue setting up the game-winning run. He was angry when talking to the media and kept saying that the Orioles must stay focused. “We’re bummed out about it,” he said. “But we’re still in the fight. We still got to stay positive. We’ve still got to go out there and play. We still have a lot more games to be won.”

--LHP Zach Britton once again might have been hurt by the fact that his sinker could be too good at times. Lately, he’s being struck down by infield hits, and it happened again in the ninth inning Sunday. He gave up an infield single and a softly-hit grounder that led to a force out but could have been a double play if hit harder. The left-hander blew just his third save of the season without giving up much once again. “It’s tough,” Britton said. “If you give up one ball out of the infield and they get a run, the game’s even right there. That’s pretty frustrating.”

--OF David Lough has been outrighted to Norfolk. The Orioles recently designated him for assignment, and manager Buck Showalter said they hoped to get him back. Lough could be back with the team in September.

--RHP Mychal Givens keeps giving the Orioles a look at something bright in the future. The side-arming right-hander threw two scoreless innings (10th and 11th) and struck out three batters. Givens now is 1-0 with a 1.42 ERA in nine games and has been really confounding other batters, who seem to have trouble picking up his pitches.

--DH Steve Clevenger kept on rolling. He went 1-for-4 with a walk and a run scored in Sunday’s loss. Clevenger’s double sparked a two-run fifth inning which gave the Orioles a 3-2 lead. Clevenger now is hitting .395 and moved up to fifth in the lineup for this game.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We had some opportunities we didn’t cash in on. Uncharacteristically had some errors at the end that cost us. There’s a lot of things you can critique and break down, but we just didn’t push over enough runs.” -- Manager Buck Showalter, after the loss, the Orioles fourth straight, to the Twins Sunday.

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS J.J. Hardy (groin discomfort) was given a day to rest his injury on Aug. 22. The Orioles are hoping he’ll be back for Aug. 23’s series opener in Kansas City.

--RHP Chaz Roe (right shoulder bursitis) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 10. He received a cortisone injection Aug. 14. He threw off flat ground Aug. 19 and Aug. 21 and did not have any setbacks. He will throw a bullpen session Aug. 23. However, he will need at least a couple of rehab appearances at one of the Orioles’ minor league affiliates before returning to the Baltimore bullpen.

--OF Steve Pearce (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 19. He travelled to the team’s spring training facility on Aug. 2 to continue rehabbing. Pearce took batting practice Aug. 14. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on Aug. 20. He played in a rehab game at Double-A Bowie on Aug. 23.

--RHP Mike Wright (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1. He will throw a three-inning, 45-pitch simulated game on Aug. 22 at the team’s minor league complex in Sarasota, Fla. There is no set timeframe for his return.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

LHP Wei-Yin Chen

RHP Kevin Gausman

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

LHP Brian Matusz

RHP Brad Brach

RHP Jason Garcia

LHP T.J. McFarland

RHP Mychal Givens

CATCHERS:

Matt Wieters

Caleb Joseph

Steve Clevenger

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Davis

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Manny Machado

DH Jimmy Paredes

INF Ryan Flaherty

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Henry Urrutia

CF Adam Jones

RF Gerardo Parra

OF Nolan Reimold