Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Baltimore Orioles’ hitting slide continues as the club dropped is fifth consecutive game Monday, falling 8-3 to the Kansas City Royals.

During the losing streak, which matches Baltimore’s longest of the season, the Orioles have been outscored 34-13, and they haven’t tallied more than three runs in any game. Baltimore has not scored more than five runs since an 18-2 pasting of Oakland on Aug. 16, and it hasn’t had a starting pitcher pick up a victory since Chris Tillman beat the A’s on Aug. 17 in the final game of a four-game winning streak.

On Monday, the Orioles failed to get a hit after the fourth inning, and they collected just five hits in the game. Only five Orioles reached safely, and two were erased on the basepaths. The other three runners scored, as the club had zero runners left on base.

“You know we had five hits,” manager Buck Showalter said. “You always tip your hat to the opposition, but you get a little tired of doing that.”

Baltimore is batting .229 (40-for-175) during the five-game losing streak, with just nine extra-base hits. The team’s slugging percentage in that span is a woeful .303.

It won’t get any easier as the Orioles continue their four-game set in Kansas City on Tuesday, as they will lose one of their hottest hitters for the remainder of the series. Catcher Steve Clevenger, who has a seven-game hitting streak, will be out through Thursday on paternity leave.

NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 62-62

STREAK: Lost five

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Miguel Gonzalez, 9-9, 4.73 ERA) at Royals (LHP Danny Duffy, 6-6, 4.18 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS J.J. Hardy landed on the disabled list Monday, but he might be gone just the minimum 15 days. MRI results on Hardy’s strained left groin were as expected. Manager Buck Showalter said, “We’re going to miss the leadership he gives us out there on the field, but it’s just gotten to the point where we needed to try to get this cleared up in two weeks, and we’re confident that’ll happen.” Showalter expects Hardy to rejoin the club Tuesday and to travel with the team on its current road trip.

--RHP Mike Wright (left calf strain) will make a rehab start Thursday for Triple-A Norfolk at Gwinnett. He is expected to pitch five innings after he threw a three-inning, 45-pitch simulated game Saturday at the team’s minor league complex in Sarasota, Fla.

--RHP Chaz Roe (right shoulder tendinitis) will throw a bullpen session Tuesday. If that goes well, he will throw a simulated game Friday in Texas, manager Buck Showalter said.

--INF/OF Steve Pearce was activated from the disabled list, and he went 0-for-1 as a sub in Monday’s game. Pearce, 32, had been out since July 19 with a left oblique strain. He hit .250 (3-for-12) in a four-game rehab assignment.

--C Steve Clevenger left the team after Monday’s game to fly home for the birth of a child, which will be induced Tuesday. The club will add another player while he is on paternity leave for the remainder of the four-game series against the Royals. “Steve talked to me in detail about it, and he needs to go,” manager Buck Showalter said. “He’ll miss three days.” The Orioles will miss Clevenger’s hot bat. Since his Aug. 14 recall, he has hit safely in eight of nine games, batting .406 (13-for-32) with four extra-base hits and six RBIs.

--CF Adam Jones crushed his 24th homer of the season Monday, his seventh in his past 14 contests. The 428-foot, two-run blast gave the Orioles a 2-0 first-inning lead against the Royals. Half of Jones’ 20 hits since Aug. 8 have gone for extra bases, and he has 14 RBIs over that span.

--RHP Jorge Rondon didn’t waste any time seeing major league action. He finished Monday’s game with two scoreless innings just hours after his recall from Triple-A Norfolk. Before allowing earned runs in his final three appearances with Norfolk, Rondon had a 1.74 ERA in 31 appearances.

--LF Henry Urrutia’s five-game hitting streak ended Monday. During the streak, Urrutia hit .368 (7-for-19) with three extra-base hits, including the walk-off homer to beat the Mets on Aug. 19, when he became the fifth player in club history to hit a walk-off shot with his first big-league home run.

--3B Manny Machado leads the Orioles with a .293 average (24-for-82) with runners in scoring position. The Orioles rank third in the majors with a team batting average of .285 with runners in scoring position, trailing only Toronto (.293) and Minnesota (.286). The team was 1-for-2 with runners in scoring position Monday during a 8-3 loss in Kansas City.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was nice for him. It’s been a long fight back for him. You can tell why he’s had a lot of success and why he’s worth waiting on.” -- Orioles manager Buck Showalter, on Royals RHP Kris Medlen, who beat the Orioles on Monday in his first major league start since 2013.

ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Steve Pearce (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 19. He travelled to the team’s spring training facility on Aug. 2 to continue rehabbing. Pearce took batting practice Aug. 14. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on Aug. 20. He played in a rehab game at Double-A Bowie on Aug. 23, and he was activated Aug. 24.

--SS J.J. Hardy (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 24. He might miss only the minimum 15 days.

--RHP Chaz Roe (right shoulder bursitis) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 10. He received a cortisone injection Aug. 14. He threw off flat ground Aug. 19 and Aug. 21 and did not have any setbacks. He will throw a bullpen session Aug. 25 and then a simulated game Aug. 28.

--RHP Mike Wright (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1. He will make a rehab start for Triple-A Norfolk on Aug. 27.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

LHP Wei-Yin Chen

RHP Kevin Gausman

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

LHP Brian Matusz

RHP Brad Brach

RHP Jason Garcia

LHP T.J. McFarland

RHP Mychal Givens

RHP Jorge Rondon

CATCHERS:

Matt Wieters

Caleb Joseph

Steve Clevenger (paternity leave)

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Davis

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS Ryan Flaherty

3B Manny Machado

DH Jimmy Paredes

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Henry Urrutia

CF Adam Jones

RF Gerardo Parra

OF/INF Steve Pearce