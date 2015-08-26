Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Even while Baltimore’s offense sputters, the Orioles’ starting pitching is fairly consistent.

As the club is in the midst of its longest losing streak of the year, six games following a 3-2 defeat to the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday, it is mostly the offense -- or lack of it -- to blame. The Orioles have been outscored 37-15 during the skid.

Baltimore has not had a longer losing streak since dropping nine in a row July 4-15, 2011.

Meanwhile, Wei-Yin Chen, Chris Tillman and Ubaldo Jimenez, for the most part, turned in quality performances, combining for a 4.71 ERA over 17 starts this month. Only Miguel Gonzalez is consistently struggling, posting a 6.84 ERA in August.

Baltimore is 10-13 in August and 18-19 since the All-Star break, it has fallen below .500 for the first time in a month.

Although the team is in a bad stretch, there still is hope of climbing back into the playoff picture with the Orioles just 2 1/2 games out of the second American League wild-card spot. If the pitching continues to do its job, the powerful bats are likely to come alive at exactly the right time, just as Baltimore heads into a stretch drive in which it plays 26 of its final 32 games against AL East opponents.

That eight-game bulge between the Orioles and first-place Toronto Blue Jays may not be quite as large as it seems.

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 62-63

STREAK: Lost six

NEXT: Orioles (LHP Wei-Yin Chen, 7-6, 3.13 ERA) at Royals (RHP Johnny Cueto, 2-2, 3.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Paul Janish made an immediate impression after his recall from Triple-A Norfolk, picking up the first Orioles hit when he delivered a sharp single through the middle in the third inning. Janish was making his first major league start since 2013, when he had 10 starts in 52 games with the Braves. The career .214 hitter (232-for-1083) was hitting .235 (71-for-302) with seven doubles, two triples and 21 RBIs in 95 games for Norfolk while leading International League shortstops with a .990 fielding percentage. “We’re lucky to have him,” manager Buck Showalter said. “He’s been playing really well down there and (is) the reason why they’re having such a good year and our pitchers are being developed so well down there, and he’s actually been good for the tutelage of some of our young players.”

-C Steve Clevenger was placed on paternity leave Tuesday. He is expected to be out through Thursday.

--RHP Eddie Gamboa was outrighted to Triple-A Norfolk, clearing a spot on the Orioles’ 40-man roster for INF Paul Janish. In 24 games (18 starts) for Norfolk this year, Gamboa is 8-10 with a 4.36 ERA.

--1B Chris Davis’ hitless streak extended to 18 at-bats with an 0-for-4 performance Monday. Davis is hitting .111 (4-for-36) with 16 strikeouts and one extra-base hit since Aug. 17, a span of nine games, during which the Orioles are 2-7. Davis has not homered since Aug. 15, when he hit two in a 4-3 win against the A‘s.

--RHP Miguel Gonzalez is averaging fewer than five innings over his last six starts, going 0-4 with a 7.58 ERA since his last victory July 25. He has allowed 42 hits, 13 walks and six homers over that span, with opposing batters hitting .338 (42-for-124) against him. After the team won 11 of his first 18 starts, the Orioles have dropped five of the last six games Gonzalez started. He gave up three runs on six hits in 4 1/3 innings in a 3-2 loss to the Royals on Tuesday.

--RHP Mychal Givens has fanned at least one batter in each of his 10 major league games, compiling 18 whiffs in 13 2/3 innings overall. It is the fourth-longest streak among Orioles relievers at the start of a career (since 1954). Givens has retired the first batter he has faced in all but one outing, and he has not allowed an inherited runner to score.

--3B Manny Machado leads the Orioles with 39 multi-hit games, but he has just one in his past nine games. Machado has not gone hitless in consecutive games since July 25-27 (three hitless games) and has failed to hit safely in just five of the 27 games since, batting .299 (35-for-117).

--RHP Chaz Roe (right shoulder tendinitis) is on pace to rejoin the Orioles in early September, according to manager Buck Showalter. Roe threw a side session Tuesday.

--SS J.J. Hardy (left groin strain) had his treatment slightly delayed, as he will receive a platelet-rich plasma injection Thursday. “We’ll see if he can join us in Texas,” manager Buck Showalter said. “He’ll be pretty sore.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s gone through periods before where he’s gotten out of sync, but his command is the thing. He’s not a guy that’s going to overpower you, but when he’s got command, he can make it look easy, as you’ve seen and as we’ve seen. His fastball command wasn’t there. Four or five of them he was trying to go inside and threw it right down the middle. Good hitters are going to make you pay for those. Command of the fastball is where it starts for every pitcher.” -- Manager Buck Showalter, on RHP Miguel Gonzalez, who took the loss Tuesday as the Orioles fell 3-2 to the Royals.

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS J.J. Hardy (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 24. He will receive a platelet-rich plasma injection Aug. 27.

--RHP Chaz Roe (right shoulder bursitis) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 10. He received a cortisone injection Aug. 14. He threw off flat ground Aug. 19 and Aug. 21 and did not have any setbacks. He threw a bullpen session Aug. 25, and he will throw a simulated game Aug. 28. He is on pace to return in early September.

--RHP Mike Wright (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1. He will make a rehab start for Triple-A Norfolk on Aug. 27.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

LHP Wei-Yin Chen

RHP Kevin Gausman

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

LHP Brian Matusz

RHP Brad Brach

RHP Jason Garcia

LHP T.J. McFarland

RHP Mychal Givens

RHP Jorge Rondon

CATCHERS:

Matt Wieters

Caleb Joseph

Steve Clevenger (paternity leave)

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Davis

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS Ryan Flaherty

3B Manny Machado

DH Jimmy Paredes

INF Paul Janish

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Henry Urrutia

CF Adam Jones

RF Gerardo Parra

OF/INF Steve Pearce