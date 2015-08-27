Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- As they fight to stay in the pennant race, the Orioles are looking at potential September call-ups. While the club has not officially announced their call-ups, there are some obvious choices.

At least one of the players to be added will be right-hander Chaz Roe, who is currently on the disabled list since Aug. 10 with right shoulder tendinitis. Roe threw a side session in the bullpen Tuesday, his first mound action since going on the DL.

“We’re hoping to have, we should have Chaz (Roe) back on the second,” manager Buck Showalter said. “We’ll probably add one more, at least.”

Baltimore can certainly use the bullpen help as the relief corps has been taxed, especially during the six-game losing streak, the club’s longest of the year.

Another likely addition will be right-hander Mike Wright, who is also on the disabled list. He went on the DL Aug. 1 with a left calf strain and is currently on a rehab assignment at Triple-A Norfolk.

“Where Mike’s concerned, he’s pitching tomorrow, Thursday, he’s got four innings, 60 pitches, somewhere around there, so his next outing could be wherever it’s needed,” Showalter said. “His next time would be at five (innings) and if you ever thought about here, you’ll be covering with September call-ups; we normally wouldn’t be bringing a guy only capable of five innings.”

Infielder Paul Janish, if he doesn’t stay with the club when catcher Steve Clevenger returns from paternity leave on Friday, will be another. Janish started Tuesday and had the Orioles first hit in eight innings. Janish hit .235 with 21 RBIs in 95 games for the Triple-A Norfolk Tides and led International League shortstops with a .990 fielding percentage.

Outfielders who are likely to get the call include left-handed hitting David Lough. Lough hit .202 (26-for-129) over 76 games for the Orioles before being designated for assignment Aug. 14. He cleared waivers and accepted the assignment to Triple-A Norfolk Aug. 23.

“David Lough had two hits today,” Showalter said. “That’s good to see. He made a couople of plays last night they hadn’t seen. I was talking to Janish and he says he’s a good fourth or fifth outfielder. He’s got a chance.”

Nolan Reimold, who was designated for assignment prior to the Orioles series in Kansas City would also have a chance, assuming he isn’t claimed by another club and that he accepts his minor-league assignment. Reimold was hitting .227 (22-for-97) in 39 games with Baltimore before his designation.

“Nolan’s in there in a couple of days,” Showalter said. “We’ve got plenty of room on the (September) roster. I wouldn’t preclude (both Lough and Reimold being recalled). I really think both those guys are and will benefit from consistent at-bats, if Nolan clears and agrees to go back there.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 63-63

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Chris Tillman, 9-8, 4.51 ERA) at RHP Royals (Yordano Ventura, 8-7, 4.64 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Manny Machado has 99 career doubles at the age of 23 years, 51 days old, having played 414 games. Should his next double come soon, he would become the youngest Oriole (since 1954) to reach 100 doubles. Cal Ripken, Jr., was the youngest to reach that milestone at the age of 23 years, 332 days, while Nick Markakis was the fastest, getting there in 419 games. Machado would become the sixth fastest among all active MLB players to reach 100 doubles.

--CF Adam Jones leads the Orioles with 12 outfield assists, and Baltimore leads the majors with 37 outfield assists, two more than for the entire 2014 season and 10 more than 2013. The Orioles have not had more outfield assists since recording 39 in 1999. Last year, Jones had seven, while Nick Markakis led the team with 11 and the club tied for sixth with 34.

--RHP Wei-Yin Chen leads the major leagues with a .160 opponent batting average (20-for-125) with runners in scoring position. He has allowed just eight walks against 36 strikeouts in those situations and has been especially stingy with runners on third, allowing just six hits in 43 at-bats (.140 average) with 17 strikeouts.

--2B Jonathan Schoop is hitting .307 (47-for-153) with 15 extra-base hits since being re-instated from the disabled list July 5. Nineteen of Schoops’ 54 hits this year have gone for extra bases and his 25 homers as a second baseman since the beginning of the 2014 season rank fifth best in MLB.

--LHP Brian Matusz had not allowed an earned run over his previous 10 games (nine IP) before surrendering a two-run homer to Mike Moustakas on Wednesday, the only batter he faced. Even after giving up the homer, Matusz has a 1.52 ERA (four ER in 23 and 2/3rds IP) with 37 strikeouts over his last 28 outings.

--1B Chris Davis has been suffering from blisters. “It’s a tribute to him,” manager Buck Showalter said after Davis homered Wednesday. “He’s battled some real blisters with all the BP he’s taken trying to get it going again. He didn’t even take BP today because of that.”

--RHP Hunter Harvey, on the disabled list with a right flexor strain, is expected to go to the Instructional League and then the Arizona Fall League. “Everything’s going good,” manager Buck Showalter said. “I don’t know if there’s plans for him to pitch once or twice this year or not, but if he can get back to the Instructional League and go to the Fall League, he’ll be in a good spot for next year.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I think my breaking ball was working good enough today so I was able to mess up the hitters’ timing. I think we’re all happy about (ending the losing streak). For me I didn’t really think about the losing streak. Every day when we get to the ballpark all we think about is today’s game.” -- LHP Wei-Yin Chen, through interpreter Louis Chow, after posting his fourth straight win to snap the team’s six-game skid.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS J.J. Hardy (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 24. He will receive a platelet-rich plasma injection Aug. 27.

--RHP Chaz Roe (right shoulder bursitis) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 10. He received a cortisone injection Aug. 14. He threw off flat ground Aug. 19 and Aug. 21 and did not have any setbacks. He threw a bullpen session Aug. 25, and he will throw a simulated game Aug. 28. He is on pace to return in early September.

--RHP Mike Wright (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1. He will make a rehab start for Triple-A Norfolk on Aug. 27.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

LHP Wei-Yin Chen

RHP Kevin Gausman

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

LHP Brian Matusz

RHP Brad Brach

RHP Jason Garcia

LHP T.J. McFarland

RHP Mychal Givens

RHP Jorge Rondon

CATCHERS:

Matt Wieters

Caleb Joseph

Steve Clevenger (paternity leave)

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Davis

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS Ryan Flaherty

3B Manny Machado

DH Jimmy Paredes

INF Paul Janish

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Henry Urrutia

CF Adam Jones

RF Gerardo Parra

OF/INF Steve Pearce