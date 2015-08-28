Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- As August 2014 ended and with 37 games left on the schedule, the Baltimore Orioles were 19 games over .500 and enjoyed a seven-game lead in the American League East, tied for the largest division lead in the majors.

A year later, they are 10 games worse, a game under .500, and they trail the Toronto Blue Jays by eight games in the division and sit 2 1/2 games out of the last wild-card spot.

So, what happened?

Primarily it has been injuries.

In 2014, Baltimore got a full season from center fielder Adam Jones, right fielder Nick Markakis and designated hitter Nelson Cruz, and nearly full seasons from shortstop J.J. Hardy, second baseman Jonathan Schoop and first baseman Chris Davis.

Right-handers Chris Tillman, Bud Norris and Miguel Gonzalez combined with lefty Wei-Yin Chen to deliver 119 starts with each posting an ERA at least a half-run better than league average.

This year, only three players have seen action in more than 75 percent of the team’s games, and the injury report looks like a Who’s Who of Orioles position players and pitchers.

After the Orioles snapped their season-worst, six-game losing streak with a five-homer performance Wednesday, manager Buck Showalter looked back over what might have been.

”I think it’s a little reminder of what we lost for a long period of time,“ he said while reflecting on Jonathan Schoop’s long, game-breaking homer. ”Jon, as you all could see, early in the season, was looking like he was getting ready to do that, and he hasn’t had 200 at-bats yet.

“Matt (Wieters), I don’t think has had 200 at-bats yet. Steve Pearce, I‘m not sure he’s had 200 at-bats yet. I mean, we’ve had a lot of people challenged physically this year.”

The challenge ahead of the Orioles grew deeper Thursday when they fell 5-3 to the Kansas City Royals.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 63-64

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Kevin Gausman, 2-5, 4.30 ERA) at Rangers (LHP Cole Hamels, 7-8, 3.82 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Adam Jones experienced whiplash after running into the outfield wall Thursday. X-rays were negative, and he will be re-evaluated Friday.

Jones left the game in the third inning after getting hurt in the first inning. His neck and wrists were X-rays, and manager Buck Showalter said he doesn’t think Jones sustained a concussion.

“Nothing’s wrong with me,” Jones said. “I’ll probably play tomorrow. I just didn’t feel myself. There’s no point in me not feeling myself. We’ve got a great team, we’ve got great guys that can go in there, filling in. I‘m not going to be out there when I‘m not feeling myself. I feel great.”

--SS J.J. Hardy, on the 15-day disabled list since Aug. 24 with a left groin strain, will join the club on Friday in Texas, where his treatment will continue.

--C Steve Clevenger, whose wife gave birth to a girl Tuesday afternoon, will fly to Texas on Friday morning to come off paternity leave. “Things are going well there, so he feels comfortable leaving,” manager Buck Showalter said.

--RHP Jorge Rondon was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk after allowing one run in two innings Thursday. He has no decisions and an 11.88 ERA in five relief appearances for Colorado and Baltimore this year.

--OF Nolan Reimold cleared waivers and accepted an outright assignment to Triple-A Norfolk. Reimold, 31, appeared in 39 games for the Orioles this season, batting .227 with two home runs and eight RBIs.

--RHP Mike Wright began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk on Thursday, allowing one run on two hits in four innings. Wright has been on the disabled list since Aug. 1 due to a left calf strain.

--RHP Tyler Wilson, on Triple-A Norfolk’s disabled list with a strained left oblique, was scheduled to throw a 40-50 pitch bullpen session Thursday at Sarasota, Fla. Manager Buck Showalter hopes Wilson will be able to pitch in a game soon. “He’s champing at the bit,” Showalter said.

--RHP Chris Tillman has lost just two of his past 14 starts (Aug. 22 against the Twins and Aug. 27 against the Royals), going 7-2 with a 3.70 ERA dating to May 31. In that span, he has nine quality starts, and the Orioles are 9-5. Baltimore hitters have provided fewer than three runs support in 13 of Tillman’s 24 starts this year. He pitched six innings of four-run ball Thursday at Kansas City.

--1B Trey Mancini of Double-A Bowie is one of five finalists for USA Today’s Minor League Player of the Year, joining INF A.J. Reed (Astros), LHP Blake Snell (Rays), RHP Michael Fulmer (Tigers) and OF Adam Brett Walker (Twins). Mancini is hitting .335 (164-for-490) with 18 homers and 81 RBIs in 124 combined games between Bowie and Class A Frederick.

--RHP Darren O‘Day ranks ninth in the majors with a 1.63 relief ERA. Five of the 11 runs allowed by O‘Day came as a result of four home runs. In 21 combined appearances in July and August, O‘Day has 23 strikeouts and just four walks in 20 innings.

--2B/SS Ryan Flaherty’s two-hit game Wednesday was his first multi-hit game since July 1. In the intervening 21 games, Flaherty hit .102 (6-for-59) with three walks and 15 strikeouts as he lost 44 points off his batting average (from .255 to .211).

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Overall, I think our game plan coming in was to keep the ball on the ground, and for the most part, that’s what we did. I made some mistakes that they were able to hit the ball hard. They’ve got a great lineup. They battle and they wait ‘til the pitcher makes a mistake.” -- RHP Chris Tillman, who took the loss Thursday as the Orioles fell 5-3 at Kansas City.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Adam Jones (whiplash) left the Aug. 27 game. X-rays of his neck and wrists were negative, and he is day-to-day.

--SS J.J. Hardy (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 24. He was expected to receive a platelet-rich plasma injection Aug. 27.

--RHP Chaz Roe (right shoulder bursitis) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 10. He received a cortisone injection Aug. 14. He threw off flat ground Aug. 19 and Aug. 21 and did not have any setbacks. He threw a bullpen session Aug. 25, and he will throw a simulated game Aug. 28. He is on pace to return in early September.

--RHP Mike Wright (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1. He made a rehab start for Triple-A Norfolk on Aug. 27.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

LHP Wei-Yin Chen

RHP Kevin Gausman

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

LHP Brian Matusz

RHP Brad Brach

RHP Jason Garcia

LHP T.J. McFarland

RHP Mychal Givens

CATCHERS:

Matt Wieters

Caleb Joseph

Steve Clevenger

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Davis

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS Ryan Flaherty

3B Manny Machado

DH Jimmy Paredes

INF Paul Janish

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Henry Urrutia

CF Adam Jones

RF Gerardo Parra

OF/INF Steve Pearce