Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Shortstop J.J. Hardy moved closer to rejoining the Orioles, meeting the team in Texas for the first of Baltimore’s three-game series with the Rangers.

Hardy, out with a strained left groin, received a plasma injection earlier in the week and has resumed baseball activities. Running will be a challenge.

“Swinging the bat and running, anything that kind of involves pulling your leg in is what was affecting it,” Hardy said. “So running and swinging, stuff like that, I think will be the ultimate test.”

Right-handed pitcher Chaz Roe, sidelined with right shoulder tendinitis, threw a simulated game before the game Friday. If there are no problems, he’ll throw in a rehabilitation game on Monday with plans to be activated Wednesday.

Roe was 2-2 with a 3.12 ERA in 28 games before the injury.

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 63-65

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Ubaldo Jimenez, 9-8, 4.26 ERA) at Rangers (LHP Martin Perez, 1-3, 5.30 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Kevin Gausman (2-6) took the loss for Baltimore (63-65), giving up four runs on nine hits and one walk over 62/3 innings but got no support from the anemic Orioles lineup. “I thought Gaus presented himself well, we’re just not giving our pitchers any margin of error,” Baltimore manager Buck Showalter said. “We’ve had our struggles offensively and it certainly compounds it when you see a pitcher that good.”

--1B Chris Davis drove in Baltimore’s only run, a walk with the bases loaded, in the Orioles’ 4-1 loss to Texas on Friday. Davis has three RBIs in his last three games after none in his previous nine.

--CF Adam Jones was back in the lineup after crashing into the outfield wall on Thursday. Jones had one of two Baltimore hits in the Orioles’ 4-1 loss to Texas on Friday.

--INF Paul Janish has hit safely in each of his first three starts since being called up from Triple-A Norfolk this week. He’s 4-for-9.

--OF Henry Urrutia was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk. Urrutia hit .265 in 10 games with the Orioles.

--OF Dariel Alvarez was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk. Alvarez, 26, hit .275 with 16 homers and 72 RBIs in 130 games at Norfolk.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I thought Gaus presented himself well. We’re just not giving our pitchers any margin of error.” -- Baltimore manager Buck Showalter, on RHP Kevin Gausman after a loss Friday.

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS J.J. Hardy (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 24. He was expected to receive a platelet-rich plasma injection Aug. 27.

--RHP Chaz Roe (right shoulder bursitis) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 10. He received a cortisone injection Aug. 14. He threw off flat ground Aug. 19 and Aug. 21 and did not have any setbacks. He threw a bullpen session Aug. 25, and threw a simulated game Aug. 28. He is on pace to return Sept. 1.

--RHP Mike Wright (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1. He made a rehab start for Triple-A Norfolk on Aug. 27.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

LHP Wei-Yin Chen

RHP Kevin Gausman

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

LHP Brian Matusz

RHP Brad Brach

RHP Jason Garcia

LHP T.J. McFarland

RHP Mychal Givens

CATCHERS:

Matt Wieters

Caleb Joseph

Steve Clevenger

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Davis

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS Ryan Flaherty

3B Manny Machado

DH Jimmy Paredes

INF Paul Janish

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Dariel Alvarez

CF Adam Jones

RF Gerardo Parra

OF/INF Steve Pearce