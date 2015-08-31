Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The road trip couldn’t have gone much worse than it did, but the Baltimore Orioles aren’t giving up their playoff hopes.

Baltimore, which was swept by the Rangers thanks to a 6-0 defeat Sunday, is now 5 1/2 games behind Texas for the final American League wild-card spot after is 1-6 road trip continued a streak in which the Orioles lost 10 of their past 11 games.

However, with 31 games remaining, the Orioles know that as fast as things went bad, they can also be turned around. Baltimore starts a two-game home series against the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday.

“We’re still right in the thick of things,” Orioles center fielder Adam Jones said. “We just have to get on a little winning streak. If we get in a five-, six-game winning streak, you guys are going to be coming back to us like, ‘OK, you’re back in the middle of it.’ That’s how it works. We just need to get on that roll.”

Sunday’s loss was the 67th for Baltimore, which is one more than the team had during its 2014 playoff season. Five of the past nine losses were by one run, which is proof to the Orioles they are close to getting things turned in the right direction.

“We just haven’t caught fire,” left fielder Steve Pearce said. “We had a good run earlier this year, but we followed it right (away) with a bad one. We still have one more month of baseball. It’s got to start tomorrow. We’ve got to turn this thing around, and we know we’re capable of doing it, and I think we got the right guys for it.”

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 63-67

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Rays (RHP Chris Archer, 11-10, 2.88 ERA) at Orioles (LHP Wei-Yin Chen, 8-6, 3.17 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Dariel Alvarez, who made his debut with the Orioles on Friday, is providing a little spark in the clubhouse. Manager Buck Showalter made sure to focus on Alvarez’s two-hit game Saturday, which included the newcomer’s first career hit. “With some of our struggles recently, you try not to take that joy. Just because we’re not hitting, he doesn’t need to come in here and give us an unhappy face,” Showalter said. Alvarez also had one of the three Baltimore hits Sunday.

-RHP Miguel Gonzalez lost a third consecutive start, and he is 0-5 in his past seven starts. In eight of his past 10 starts, Gonzalez hasn’t pitched more than six innings, and he exited Sunday’s start at Texas after allowing four runs in 5 1/3 innings. “We all know that this game isn’t easy,” Gonzalez said. “Mentally, you’ve got to be tough and not think about what’s going on. Sometimes your results are not the way you want them to be, but you’ve got to keep making pitches.”

--3B Manny Machado, who went 0-for-4 Sunday, is stuck on 99 career doubles. The next double he hits will make him the youngest Baltimore player to reach 100. The record currently is held by Hall of Famer Cal Ripken Jr. If Machado can get the double in his next start -- his 419th career game -- he would match Nick Markakis for the fewest games to reach 100 doubles in a Baltimore career.

--CF Adam Jones was the only Baltimore player to have hits in all three games of the series against Texas. Jones, who went just 4-for-25 on the road trip, doubled Sunday to extend his modest hitting streak to three games. He took little consolation in that, though, as the team’s offensive struggles continued. “The game’s frustrating in general,” he said. “Only sport that you can fail a lot and still be considered good.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He spent every piece of cash he had buying clothes at the mall in Atlanta before he got on the plane. So when I got here, I made sure he got his meal money right away.” -- Baltimore manager Buck Showalter, on rookie OF Dariel Alvarez, who had to update his wardrobe after getting promoted to majors Friday.

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS J.J. Hardy (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 24.

--RHP Chaz Roe (right shoulder bursitis) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 10. He received a cortisone injection Aug. 14. He threw off flat ground Aug. 19 and Aug. 21 and did not have any setbacks. He threw a bullpen session Aug. 25, and threw a simulated game Aug. 28. He is on pace to return Sept. 1.

--RHP Mike Wright (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1. He made a rehab start for Triple-A Norfolk on Aug. 27.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

LHP Wei-Yin Chen

RHP Kevin Gausman

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

LHP Brian Matusz

RHP Brad Brach

RHP Jason Garcia

LHP T.J. McFarland

RHP Mychal Givens

CATCHERS:

Matt Wieters

Caleb Joseph

Steve Clevenger

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Davis

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS Ryan Flaherty

3B Manny Machado

DH Jimmy Paredes

INF Paul Janish

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Steve Pearce

CF Adam Jones

RF Gerardo Parra

OF Dariel Alvarez